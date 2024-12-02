Bold in burgundy: Celebrities who nailed the red wine aesthetic

If you’re looking to up your style game, then adding a splash of burgundy to your wardrobe is a simple way to do it. This chic colour is super easy to style and can be paired with a whole host of outfits.

Whether you want to go all-out with an entire burgundy outfit or just add a pop of colour with a statement accessory, this bold hue will earn you extra style points however you decide to wear it.

Need some inspiration? Take a look at these stylish celebrities who have nailed the burgundy trend. From glam red carpet outfits to off-duty trips to the gym, these looks are proof that this colour is a timeless fashion staple, worthy of a place in any capsule wardrobe.

32 celebrities looking chic in burgundy

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie stunned on the red carpet in this effortless burgundy number. Slicking back her hair, the mum-of-two added some statement earrings and a simple black clutch to the look.

Jenna Coleman

Nailing multiple trends at once, Jenna Coleman matched her socks to her bag with this burgundy-hue combo. Paired with a satin skirt and chunky loafers, Jenna looked on-point as she strolled through London. And don't even get us started on that chocolate brown trench - obsessed!

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne opted for a cool get-up with these burgundy-hued leather trousers. Pairing the oversized pants with a geo-print top, the model looked stylish as always when she attended a private viewing of the Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto exhibition at the V&A in 2023.

Miquita Oliver

Miquita Oliver proved that a splash of burgundy can elevate any outfit. Looking stylish in a strappy white dress, the presenter carried her essentials in a beaded burgundy bag.

Salma Hayek

Snapped on the red carpet in September 2024, Salma Hayek dazzled in this glitzy number. The actor styled her glossy locks into soft waves, finishing things off with a glossy pout and big lashes.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue was dressed to impress at a St Tropez event in July 2024. Wearing a glittery burgundy-coloured dress, the singer accessoried with silver sandals and vampy nails.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone was papped in the streets of New York looking on point in a burgundy leather dress. The A-lister co-ordinated with matching strappy shoes, but what really stole our hearts is the teeny tiny Louis Vuitton bag that she's clutching.

Nicola Coughlan

Showing how just a touch of burgundy can complete an outfit, Nicola Coughlan opted for stylish velvet gloves at the Bridgerton screening in June 2024. The actor's pink-beaded dress and matching veil made this the perfect red-carpet look.

Kirsten Dunst

Hollywood star Kirsten Dunst went for a co-ordinating burgundy ensemble in April 2024. Wearing a sophisticated pleated skirt and v-neck blouse, the actor completed her look with a pair of chic gold sandals.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston looked elegant at an event in Los Angeles in June 2024. The Friends star worked a strappy floral dress and pointed heels combo, adding a red pendant necklace to the look.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow looked every inch the supermodel that she is at the Tommy Hilfiger NYFW in September 2024. Wearing a camel-hued jacket over an oversized striped shirt, she accessorised with plenty of pearls and a burgundy cap.

Emily Ratajkowski

Looking on-trend even when she's running errands, Emily Ratajkowski paired her burgundy flared pants with a pink pinstripe blouse. Not stopping there, she gained extra style points with a matching mustard bag and shades.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins gave us some serious co-ord envy with this burgundy croc leather outfit. The stylish combo was paired with pointed patent heels and Lily's super-sharp blunt bob.

Zara Mcdermott

Zara Mcdermott looked glamorous as always when she attended the BRIT Awards in March 2024. Wearing a burgundy lace dress and matching gloves, the star added a statement red lip and dazzling rose-drop earrings.

Anna Wintour

Confirming just how stylish burgundy really is, Vogue royalty Anna Wintour kept warm in a floor-length leather trench. She completed her look with a printed midi dress and her signature sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez

Keeping cosy and stylish, Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous in a faux-fur coat. The singer accessorised with leather gloves, a blue tartan hat and some serious statement shades.

Zendaya

Zendaya was papped in New York in October 2024 looking chic in a maxi leather burgundy dress. Wearing her brown locks bouncy and glossy, the actor added a simple pendant necklace to complete her look.

Clara Amfo

Clara Amfo looked sophisticated in a ruched burgundy dress at a London event in July 2024. She completed the outfit with strappy black heels and a black blazer - the presenter even matched her lips and nails to her dress!

Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan was papped on the red carpet in a vampy outfit for the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2011. The pop star wore a sheer, burgundy dress, which she paired with statement jewellery and super long talons.

Frankie Bridge

Rocking an all-red outfit, Frankie Bridge looked stylish at London Fashion Week in September 2024. The star matched her burgundy dress with leather boots, gloves and a chic clutch.

Barbara Palvin

Model Barbara Palvin showed us how to add a splash of burgundy to an outfit with her oversized leather jacket. Wearing her brown locks loose and flowing, she added some cool shades and a black tote to the look.

Jenna Ortega

Actor Jenna Ortega looked the part at the Venice Film Festival in August 2024. Jenna wore a burgundy trouser suit and gave us serious hair envy with her glossy bangs.

Olivia Wilde

Demonstrating how burgundy can work for any occasion, Olivia Wilde was snapped in a simple crop and leggings combo. Adding aviators and a tote bag, the star looked stylish for her gym workout.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett looked every inch the Hollywood star on the red carpet in February 2018. The actor wore a burgundy-coloured dress, which was emebllished with silver studded detailing and leather shoulder pads.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones proved her style credentials again in a halterneck burgundy dress. Adding a pair of strappy sandals to the outfit, the actor wore gold bangles and styled her hair into a chic up-do.

Chrissy Teigen

Model Chrissy Teigen made a big statement with this stylish co-ord. Featuring a burgundy geo print, the two-piece was embellished with a feather trim and glam diamantes.

Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts nailed autumnal glam in October 2023. The singer opted for a knitted burgundy dress, which she paired with knee-high pointed boots and a mini Balenciaga bag.

Sophie Turner

Actor Sophie Turner looked seriously glamorous while out and about in New York. Dresssed in a leather burgundy dress and knee-high boots, Sophie added some gold hoops and mauve lipstick to the get-up.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden's statement pink coat worked perfectly with a matching burgundy dress and boots combo. Wearing her blonde locks loose and shiny, she accessoried with oversized sunglasses.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry showed us all how burgundy accessories can work with anything. The pop star wore her leather trench with a co-ordinating bag and strappy heels.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba kept things chic while attending an event in California in October 2024. The actor wore a printed trouser suit, which she paired with patent open-toe heels and shiny, bouncy hair.

Rita Ora

We're obsessed with Rita Ora's wide-leg trousers that she wore in April 2024. Rocking a chic bob, the singer paired the burgundy pants with a pink corset and sheer gloves.