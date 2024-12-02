Bold in burgundy: Celebrities who nailed the red wine aesthetic

From Salma Hayek to Kylie Minogue, these stylish stars are proof that burgundy is a timeless trend...

Jessica Alba wearing a burgundy suit, Miquita Oliver holding burgundy bag, Kylie Minogue wearing burgundy dress
(Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper/Mike Marsland/Daniele Venturelli)
Jump to category:
Kathryn Lewsey
By
published
in Features

If you’re looking to up your style game, then adding a splash of burgundy to your wardrobe is a simple way to do it. This chic colour is super easy to style and can be paired with a whole host of outfits.

Whether you want to go all-out with an entire burgundy outfit or just add a pop of colour with a statement accessory, this bold hue will earn you extra style points however you decide to wear it.

Need some inspiration? Take a look at these stylish celebrities who have nailed the burgundy trend. From glam red carpet outfits to off-duty trips to the gym, these looks are proof that this colour is a timeless fashion staple, worthy of a place in any capsule wardrobe.

32 celebrities looking chic in burgundy

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie wearing burgundy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Araya Doheny/Stringer)

Nicole Richie stunned on the red carpet in this effortless burgundy number. Slicking back her hair, the mum-of-two added some statement earrings and a simple black clutch to the look.

Belted Box Pleat Dress
Belted Box Pleat Dress

A beautifully simple way to wear burgundy, this dress could be styled with boots and a knit for winter or ballet flats or sandals in warmer weather.

Burgundy Leather-Look Weave Shoulder Bag
Burgundy Leather-Look Weave Shoulder Bag

Burgundy Leather-Look Weave Shoulder Bag From New Look

Asos Design Co-Ord Slinky Twist Off Shoulder Top in Burgundy
Asos Design Co-Ord Slinky Twist Off Shoulder Top in Burgundy

Off Shoulder Burgundy Top at ASOS

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman wearing burgundy coat

(Image credit: Getty Images/Justin Palmer/GC Images)

Nailing multiple trends at once, Jenna Coleman matched her socks to her bag with this burgundy-hue combo. Paired with a satin skirt and chunky loafers, Jenna looked on-point as she strolled through London. And don't even get us started on that chocolate brown trench - obsessed!

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne wearing burgundy trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland)

Poppy Delevingne opted for a cool get-up with these burgundy-hued leather trousers. Pairing the oversized pants with a geo-print top, the model looked stylish as always when she attended a private viewing of the Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto exhibition at the V&A in 2023.

Miquita Oliver

Miquita Oliver with burgundy bag

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland)

Miquita Oliver proved that a splash of burgundy can elevate any outfit. Looking stylish in a strappy white dress, the presenter carried her essentials in a beaded burgundy bag.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek wearing burgundy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Robin Marchant)

Snapped on the red carpet in September 2024, Salma Hayek dazzled in this glitzy number. The actor styled her glossy locks into soft waves, finishing things off with a glossy pout and big lashes.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue wearing burgundy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli)

Kylie Minogue was dressed to impress at a St Tropez event in July 2024. Wearing a glittery burgundy-coloured dress, the singer accessoried with silver sandals and vampy nails.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone wearing burgundy leather dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham)

Emma Stone was papped in the streets of New York looking on point in a burgundy leather dress. The A-lister co-ordinated with matching strappy shoes, but what really stole our hearts is the teeny tiny Louis Vuitton bag that she's clutching.

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan wearing burgundy gloves

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang)

Showing how just a touch of burgundy can complete an outfit, Nicola Coughlan opted for stylish velvet gloves at the Bridgerton screening in June 2024. The actor's pink-beaded dress and matching veil made this the perfect red-carpet look.

Kirsten Dunst

Kristen Dunst wearing burgundy outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham)

Hollywood star Kirsten Dunst went for a co-ordinating burgundy ensemble in April 2024. Wearing a sophisticated pleated skirt and v-neck blouse, the actor completed her look with a pair of chic gold sandals.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston wearing burgundy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin)

Jennifer Aniston looked elegant at an event in Los Angeles in June 2024. The Friends star worked a strappy floral dress and pointed heels combo, adding a red pendant necklace to the look.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow wearing burgundy cap

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo)

Winnie Harlow looked every inch the supermodel that she is at the Tommy Hilfiger NYFW in September 2024. Wearing a camel-hued jacket over an oversized striped shirt, she accessorised with plenty of pearls and a burgundy cap.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski wearing burgundy trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham)

Looking on-trend even when she's running errands, Emily Ratajkowski paired her burgundy flared pants with a pink pinstripe blouse. Not stopping there, she gained extra style points with a matching mustard bag and shades.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins wearing burgundy two piece

(Image credit: Getty Images/The Hapa Blonde)

Lily Collins gave us some serious co-ord envy with this burgundy croc leather outfit. The stylish combo was paired with pointed patent heels and Lily's super-sharp blunt bob.

Zara Mcdermott

Zara McDermott wearing burgundy

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein)

Zara Mcdermott looked glamorous as always when she attended the BRIT Awards in March 2024. Wearing a burgundy lace dress and matching gloves, the star added a statement red lip and dazzling rose-drop earrings.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour in burgundy coat

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raymond Hall)

Confirming just how stylish burgundy really is, Vogue royalty Anna Wintour kept warm in a floor-length leather trench. She completed her look with a printed midi dress and her signature sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez wearing burgundy coat

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo)

Keeping cosy and stylish, Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous in a faux-fur coat. The singer accessorised with leather gloves, a blue tartan hat and some serious statement shades.

Zendaya

Zendaya wearing burgundy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raymond Hall)

Zendaya was papped in New York in October 2024 looking chic in a maxi leather burgundy dress. Wearing her brown locks bouncy and glossy, the actor added a simple pendant necklace to complete her look.

Clara Amfo

Clara Amfo wearing burgundy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Joe Maher/Stringer)

Clara Amfo looked sophisticated in a ruched burgundy dress at a London event in July 2024. She completed the outfit with strappy black heels and a black blazer - the presenter even matched her lips and nails to her dress!

Chappell Roan

Chappel Roan wearing burgundy

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill)

Chappell Roan was papped on the red carpet in a vampy outfit for the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2011. The pop star wore a sheer, burgundy dress, which she paired with statement jewellery and super long talons.

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge wearing burgundy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer)

Rocking an all-red outfit, Frankie Bridge looked stylish at London Fashion Week in September 2024. The star matched her burgundy dress with leather boots, gloves and a chic clutch.

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin wearing burgundy

(Image credit: Getty Images/TheStewartofNY)

Model Barbara Palvin showed us how to add a splash of burgundy to an outfit with her oversized leather jacket. Wearing her brown locks loose and flowing, she added some cool shades and a black tote to the look.

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega wearing burgundy suit

(Image credit: Getty Images/Daniele Venturelli)

Actor Jenna Ortega looked the part at the Venice Film Festival in August 2024. Jenna wore a burgundy trouser suit and gave us serious hair envy with her glossy bangs.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde wearing burgundy active wear

(Image credit: Getty Images/ZZHollywood To You/Star Max)

Demonstrating how burgundy can work for any occasion, Olivia Wilde was snapped in a simple crop and leggings combo. Adding aviators and a tote bag, the star looked stylish for her gym workout.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett wearing burgundy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang)

Cate Blanchett looked every inch the Hollywood star on the red carpet in February 2018. The actor wore a burgundy-coloured dress, which was emebllished with silver studded detailing and leather shoulder pads.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones wearing burgundy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer/Stringer)

Daisy Edgar-Jones proved her style credentials again in a halterneck burgundy dress. Adding a pair of strappy sandals to the outfit, the actor wore gold bangles and styled her hair into a chic up-do.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen in burgundy co-ord

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mat Hayward/Stringer)

Model Chrissy Teigen made a big statement with this stylish co-ord. Featuring a burgundy geo print, the two-piece was embellished with a feather trim and glam diamantes.

Ashley Roberts

Ashley Roberts wearing burgundy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford)

Ashley Roberts nailed autumnal glam in October 2023. The singer opted for a knitted burgundy dress, which she paired with knee-high pointed boots and a mini Balenciaga bag.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner in burgundy dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham)

Actor Sophie Turner looked seriously glamorous while out and about in New York. Dresssed in a leather burgundy dress and knee-high boots, Sophie added some gold hoops and mauve lipstick to the get-up.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden in burgundy

(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA)

Amanda Holden's statement pink coat worked perfectly with a matching burgundy dress and boots combo. Wearing her blonde locks loose and shiny, she accessoried with oversized sunglasses.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry wearing burgundy shoes

(Image credit: Getty Images/The Hapa Blonde)

Katy Perry showed us all how burgundy accessories can work with anything. The pop star wore her leather trench with a co-ordinating bag and strappy heels.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba in burgundy

(Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper)

Jessica Alba kept things chic while attending an event in California in October 2024. The actor wore a printed trouser suit, which she paired with patent open-toe heels and shiny, bouncy hair.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora weaing burgundy trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer)

We're obsessed with Rita Ora's wide-leg trousers that she wore in April 2024. Rocking a chic bob, the singer paired the burgundy pants with a pink corset and sheer gloves.

TOPICS
Kathryn Lewsey
Kathryn Lewsey

Kathryn is a writer and video producer at Future. She started off her journalism career in magazines, covering celebrity news, fashion and beauty at Reveal. A stint in Australia led to her landing a role at the real life magazine that's life!, where her exclusive stories were published in The Sun, Daily Mail, Take a Break and MarieClaire.com.au. Now back in London, she works in video journalism as well as writing.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸