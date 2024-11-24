Eye-catching burgundy boots give Victoria Beckham's navy roll neck jumper and relaxed jeans a seriously cool edge

We've found the perfect inspiration to elevate our winter jeans and jumper looks in Victoria Beckham's 2018 street style – with the addition of unique ankle boots, she elevated her casual look into one with a seriously cool edge.

No matter what statement and cosy pieces you've filled your winter capsule wardrobe with, there are going to be days where the simple casual look of jeans and a jumper is your go-to. The look is so simple yet always oozes sophistication, with a good pair of flattering denim jeans never failing to be comfortable and look oh-so chic at the same time.

But while we often reach for a pair of stylish white trainers or winter-ready suede boots to finish off these looks, Victoria Beckham has proved the power footwear can have in changing the entire feel of an outfit. Delving into the fashion archives, we came across a stunning look of hers from back in 2018, in which she uses unique burgundy heeled boots that really make her otherwise casual look really stand out.

(Image credit: Alamy)

Shop Victoria Beckham's Look

Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper £35 at M&S It's all about the super soft and cosy pure merino wool when it comes to this timeless and classic jumper, with the fabric making it a high-quality, long lasting and oh-so luxe piece. The comfortable regular fit boasts a cosy roll neckline for a sleek and chic style that can be easily styled with numerous other pieces. Levi's Ribcage High Waist Straight Leg Jeans £80.46 at Nordstrom You can't go wrong with Levi's denim and this pair of classic straight leg jeans with a super high rise waist are no exception. Their worn-in denim tone and flattering silhouette make them a casual wear staple. All you need to do to recreate Victoria's look is to cuff the hems and you're ready to go! Zara Leather Heeled Ankle Boots £69.99 at Zara Made from a stunningly deep and rich burgundy-toned leather, these ankle boots from Zara are a timeless, classic and super on trend choice of footwear. Boasting a comfortable 2.9″ block heel, sleek rounded toe, and a practical zip fastening so they're easy to pull on and off, you couldn't ask for much more. Mango Croc Embossed Faux Leather Shoulder Bag £37.76 at Mango Emulating the look of the crocodile texture embossed across Victoria's handbag, this Mango shoulder bag is a great and affordable high-street alternative to her style. The slim and compact silhouette tucks neatly under your arm to be worn comfortably over the shoulder, or you can tuck it into the crook of your elbow like Victoria too. Mango Zipped Leather Ankle Boots £79.99 at Mango With a similar sleek and fitted toe shape as Victoria's unique ankle boots, this leather pair from Mango are a great alternative to get her look. We love the curved block heel and tight-fitting foot shape that gives a super sophisticated and elegant look you'll want to wear time and time again. Anthropologie Nora Round Circle Suede Tote Bag £135 at Anthropologie Whether you carry it under your arm like Victoria Beckham or the model showing off this stunning Anthropologie bag, or you use the straps for a comfortable over-the-shoulder look, this handbag is sure to turn heads. The stunning burgundy suede is so festive and eye catching and we love the contrast stitching.

The outfit offers the perfect inspiration for elevated casual outfits that will keep us both warm and looking impossibly stylish at the same time. Victoria's jeans boasted a flattering high-waist, with the worn indigo-blue denim creating a lived-in and laid-back feel that she emphasised by cuffing the hems for a raw finish.

She paired the denim staple with a cosy-chic turtle neck jumper, with the warm and rich navy tone complimenting the denim beautifully and giving off a softer feel than a harsher black knit would have done.

But while we love the jumper and jeans combination, it was Victoria's accessories that really elevated her look - and we're taking style notes from the fashion mogul to make our casual looks stand out against the crowd.

Years ahead of the burgundy trend, Victoria carried a stunning burgundy clutch bag under her arm, with the oversized leather style boasting a crocodile print that added not only a pop of colour but also tonnes of texture to the simple look. We love the shining patent finish of the handbag too, which really caught the eye and elevated her outfit.

Tying in the rich and warm deep red shade, Victoria finished off her outfit with a pair of unique burgundy ankle boots. The footwear boasted an unusual elongated square-toe shape, with the thin leather fabric sitting super tightly against the skin so you could make out the shape of Victoria's toes through it. The result, while unusual, was totally stunning and we love the sleek and streamline look that the fabric hugging the foot and ankle created.

It's a good reminder that accessories really can change the entire feel of an outfit. While comfortable trainers or chunky winter boots may be our go-tos when it comes to finishing off our usual jeans and jumper looks, trying out a fun shoe or handbag style will create an entirely different feel and shake up our day to day looks.