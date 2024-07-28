32 of the best red carpet looks that weren't dresses

Whilst we may love a red carpet gown, these celebrities prove that skirts, trousers and co-ords can deliver just as much sophistication.

From our favourite Oscar dresses to the best-dressed Met Gala looks, it's certainly no secret that a dramatic gown is the way to go when walking the red carpet. However, when it comes to alternatives, some unique silhouettes might just come out on top.

Here are some of the best red carpet looks that aren't dresses...

The best red carpet looks that weren't dresses

Cate Blanchett at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards

This look takes tailoring to a whole new level. With its contrast piping and cape-esque blazer, simple dressing has never looked so good - especially when you consider the asymmetrical pockets and flared trouser bottoms which elevate the ensemble even further.

Uma Thurman at the 94th Annual Academy Awards

This is a perfect example of keeping a look simple yet elevated. The floor-length black satin skirt is complimented just right by Uma’s crisp white shirt which she’s buttoned right to the collar. Whilst it’s not exactly bursting with personality we love this look for its subtle yet effortless chicness.

Ariana DeBose at the 94th Annual Academy Awards

You really cannot go wrong with a monochromatic look, especially when it’s a stunning hue of red. Ariana DeBose is proof of that in this co-ord look she wore for the Oscars. The strappy top paired with a structured suit pant gives a powerful balance of sexy and sophisticated. Don’t even get us started on the matching draped coat!

Julia Roberts at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Julia has provided us here with a true dress and trouser hybrid. Styled with some rather impressive diamond jewellery and a simple pair of strappy heels, the trousers are a stark contrast of black satin next to the nude tulle ruched top and matching flowing cape-style skirt.

Wanda Sykes at the 94th Annual Academy Awards

An all-white outfit is an automatic fast pass to look super chic and put together. Here Wanda has styled the crisp business suit with a pair of pointed-toe heels, adding a layer of femininity to the otherwise masculine silhouette. The pointed-toe heels also break up the oversized look of the palazzo trousers.

Zendaya at the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show

No one does dramatic red carpet looks quite like Zendaya and this all-pink monochromatic ensemble for the Valentino show is proof of that. Hot pink is not an easy colour to pull off but the colour-blocking method seen here on the actress somehow makes the look seem super chic.

Julia Roberts at the GASLIT World Premiere

This preppy look from Julia has so many great elements to it, from her plaid boxy shorts to her double-breasted matching oversized blazer. The three-piece suit is balanced with an open white shirt and black pointed-toe heeled pumps.

Demi Moore at the Saint-Laurent Womenswear AW 22/23 show

Although this isn’t exactly a groundbreaking outfit, the use of the shocking cobalt blue gloves as a statement has given us all the colour inspiration. The only other hint of the blue is the sapphire pendant around Moore’s neck which also ties in with the gold of her blazer buttons.

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA

This is truly a look to remember. As always, Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to make a statement on a red carpet and this gold fringe ensemble might just be our favourite of hers yet. Aside from the glittering tassels, the bronzy gold and metallic baby blue colour scheme is utterly eye-catching.

Halle Berry 2021 People's Choice Awards

Despite this red carpet look being nearly over 10 years after Halle Berry’s iconic role as Catwoman, it's clear to see the character's influence is still with her. The sequined catsuit, which she wore at the 2021 People Choice Award, was an undeniable showstopper and was styled with a chic up-do. We particularly like how the zips on both the trouser legs and torso were opened slightly to up the level of sexiness.

Gemma Chan at the Eternals UK Premiere

Gemma Chan looks like she’s dressed as the midnight sky in this hooded co-ord for The Eternals premiere. With its chunky yet detailed rhinestone covering, there’s not an inch on her that’s not glistening under the red carpet lights. Whilst the dark fabric could run the risk of drowning her, the mesh panel in the skirt and exposed midriff do enough to keep her in control of the look.

Lauren Ridloff at the Los Angeles Premiere of Eternals



Playsuits aren’t usually a garment we see often on the red carpet, especially for movie premieres, but Lauren Ridloff has us wondering why that is. Her playsuit worn for The Eternals premiere is the epitome of an elevated basic with its monochromatic colourway and simple silhouette. Adding the metallic pumps and statement necklace is the necessary finishing touch.

Elizabeth Olsen at the LA premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Whilst you may at first glance think this ensemble is rather simple, it’s that simpleness that makes it so effective. We particularly like the small brooch keeping the jacket together and how the shape of the otherwise oversized blazer goes in at the waist. Elizabeth styled the structured look with a loose blow-out and smokey eye.

Emily Hampshire at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party

There’s nothing we don’t love about this party-ready look on American actress Emily Hampshire. Posing at the Vanity fair after-party, Emily is sporting a glistening metallic suit with shorts and matching glitter tights. Whilst this outfit risks being too sparkly, she’s paired the outwear with a humbling white shirt and black tie.

Dua Lipa at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

This outfit is a great example of outfit cohesion. Whilst it’s a rather simple colour palette, the draping corset style top with the fluid metallic white maxi skirt gives the illusion of a flowing one-piece. Dua has kept the rest of the look just as effortlessly elegant with delicate diamond jewellery and a tidy updo, which makes the most of her contrasting hair highlights.

Charlize Theron at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Here Charlize is taking us back to basics with a glittering cropped tank-style top and a super high waist floor-length skirt. The skirt, which could be considered a safe choice, has a rather risky extra high slit that adds more drama and makes it a flattering midi skirt to wear anywhere. Our favourite part however is the row of diamantes that have been placed along the actress's hair parting.

Scarlett Johansson at the premiere of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame

Whilst being celebrated alongside the rest of the Infinity War cast, Scar Jo wore a stunning brown polka dot jumpsuit. The ensemble gave major 60’s energy with its matching circle belt and its high neck worked well to elongate the figure. Keeping it minimal with the jewellery left one of the best jumpsuits we've seen in years take all the attention.

Gemma Chan at the Marvel Studios Captain Marvel Premiere

There’s so much about this outfit that we love. The asymmetrical waterfall top is a thing of a dream with its light pink satin material and stunning pleated ruffles. But the fun doesn’t stop there as it’s paired with the most fantastic iridescent fringed trousers and complementary silver heels. A true feast for the eyes!

Lady Gaga at ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration

We think this might be a love-it-or-hate-it look from Lady Gaga, but for us, it’s certainly a love-it. The way the shiny oversized suit flows off her frame and completely transforms her silhouette is surprisingly complementary. What really completes this ensemble is the slick back bun and flawless make-up base Gaga is also sporting.

Mary J. Blige at the EE British Academy Film Awards

If you’re looking for ways to deliver drama without wearing a dress, then look no further than Mary J. Blige at the BAFTAs. The way her hair compliments the gold elements that flow throughout her outfit is what truly makes this a striking look. Adding the train onto the trousers elevates the suit even further.

Katie Piper at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

What better way to bring the glamour than a head-to-toe orange sequin look? Where we might’ve been apprehensive at the thought of just so many sequins, Katie is here to prove us wrong. This outfit is no doubt a showstopper and one we wouldn’t mind wearing as a summer wedding guest look.

Nicole Kidman at the European Premiere of Destroyer

Adding a pop of colour to an otherwise monochromatic look is a super easy way to catch the eye without overwhelming it. So this pink shirt choice from Nicole Kidman is just brilliant. Styling that with a subtle black heel and her signature glossy blonde waves cements this as one of our favourite non-dress red carpet looks.

Kerry Washington at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards

Turns out florals aren’t just for spring. Kerry Washinton sported this statement multi-coloured floral suit for the 2017 GSLEN Respect Awards and we love the daring look. The actress didn’t stop there as she paired the suit with bold blue eye make-up and a large hoop combination which perfectly matched the 70s-esque outfit.

Miley Cyrus 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

Although it doesn’t take much to look great in a black suit, the silhouette of this one worn by musical icon Miley Cyrus is what highlights it. The cropped trousers with outturned flares create a fun yet refined shape - add to this the low-v blazer and you’ve got one flawless red carpet Grammy look.

Elizabeth Banks at the 2012 MTV Movie Awards

A jumpsuit will always be a winner in our eyes. They’re extremely easy to style and give a dramatic effect without needing many accessories. This particular style on Elizabeth comes across as more elevated due to the panelling and unique swirled pattern. Whilst the bodysuit is quite dramatic, Elizabeth’s up-do and clean make-up look is the perfect balance.

Naomi Campbell at the 20th Annual CFDA American Fashion Awards

This is a perfect example of noughties red carpet dressing. A white form-fitting suit with zero added accessories may seem a little boring on paper but on a fashion powerhouse like Noami Campbell? It’s utterly stunning. Her natural yet elevated make-up look complements the suit too.

Salma Hayek at the 14th Moving Picture Ball American Cinematheque Award

For what is actually a very simple co-ord, this skirt and spaghetti strap top provide all the glam we expect from an established actress on the red carpet. This baby blue tulle skirt is instantly levelled up with the diamante bandeau style top that has dainty barely-there straps. The lilac shawl completes the pastel look and adds a little of that old Hollywood glamour too.

Jennifer Aniston at the 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards

When it comes to 90s fashion, no one did it better than our beloved Jennifer Aniston. Here she’s kept it rather paired back with a matching set consisting of a bandeau top that shows her toned figure and a loosely pleated floor-length skirt. Of course, her bouncy iconic straight hair rounds off the look as one of our forever favourites.

Scarlett Johansson at the Jojo Rabbit Premiere

Who says red carpet looks can’t be pink and sparkly? We love this summer-ready baby pink co-ord from Scar Jo on the carpet for the Jojo Rabbit premiere. Its high neck cut and 90s-esque fit and flare trousers look fantastic paired with her messy tousled bob. The added bursts of sparkle and satin bow around the waist elevate this ensemble to a whole other level.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

It’s hard to beat a Chanel tweed suit, especially when it's styled so well like it is here with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The perfectly fitted suit has stunning lace details around the edges of each hem, which add a layer of delicateness to an otherwise loud statement two-piece.

Tilda Swinton at the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival

We love this bold and colourful outfit from Tilda Swinton. Adding even more colour elements to a bright pink suit can be risky but this time it certainly paid off. With her ginger hair, red lip, lime green satin collar and suede red heels we don’t know what part of the look we enjoy more.

Daisy Ridley at a Special fan event for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Whilst attending a special fan event for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the actress wore a stellar outfit featuring a subtle nod to her heroic character Rey. The shimmering cape with matching attached cropped top looks elegant and sophisticated when paired with the tapered trousers. She truly looks like she's glowing from within with her minimal glam and scraped-back hair look.