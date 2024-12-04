The best Milan street style - from statement colours to classic feminine tailoring

When fashion week comes to town, many of the best looks can be spotted off the runway, in the bustling streets of Milan

Some of the best Milan street style looks
(Image credit: Getty / Future)
One of fashion's "big four", Milan is easily one of the most stylish cities in the world. Home to the biannual Milan Fashion Week and major fashion houses including Gucci, Versace, Dolce and Gabbana and Armani, there's no shortage of style inspiration to be found in the vibrant Italian city.

Thanks to its rich manufacturing history, Milan emerged as a leader in ready-to-wear fashion in the 1970s and Milanese fashion became synonymous with elegance and practicality, with a strong focus on craftsmanship. This legacy lives on to this day, and some of the best looks during Milan Fashion Week can be found off the runway and on the city's streets.

Here we look at the best Milan street style looks from across the years, ranging from quirky trend-led ensembles to pieces made up of capsule wardrobe staples.

The best Milan street style from across the years

Tortoiseshell and tan

Woman in Milan wearing tan trousers and a checked brown shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown has never exactly been out of fashion, but it's had a renaissance in the last few years. The neutral shade is incredibly versatile and pairs well with a huge range of tones, but it also looks brilliant with other shades of brown. By mixing shades and patterns, this look feels super cohesive but interesting.

Sheer details

A guest outside Andreadamo show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 22, 2024, in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A surprisingly wearable piece, an organza skirt can be worn over a slip or slinky top in the evening for a sophisticated look, or styled with casual pieces during the day. The white tank top and oversized white shirt inject a bit of casual flair into this look.

Paint the town red

Leonie Hanne wears dark red sunglasses, dark red wool Ferragamo coat, dark red marron Ferragamo leather bag, dark red Ferragamo pants, dark red light pink feathered Ferragamo shoes, outside Ferragamo, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you can't wear a pair of statement shoes during Milan Fashion Week, then when can you? We love this head-to-toe red Ferragamo look from fashion blogger Leonie Hanne. By opting for different red and burgundy tones, the outfit feels super directional and the complementary colour scheme ensures attention isn't pulled from her fringed shoes.

Keeping it classy

Sophia Roe wears black sunglasses, silver earrings, black sleeveless with shiny black detail Ferragamo maxi dress, black leather bag, outside Ferragamo, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping it understated in an elegant black maxi dress, chef and writer Sophia Roe proves that sometimes less is more. Simple silvery jewellery and classic black sunglasses give this look a refined, polished finish.

A swish moment

Tamu McPherson wears white and black 3/4 sleeve long dress, sunglasses, black bag or clutch and black pointy boots outside the Ferragamo show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsure how to style black tights during those transitional months? Then take style notes from one of Milan's most iconic fashion fixtures, Tamu McPherson. Her pleated black and white maxi dress pairs beautifully with a pair of sheer black tights and classic heels for an elegant, minimalistic outfit that makes maximum impact, without feeling fussy or complicated.

True blue

Warly Tomei attends the Andreadamo fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the sea of black sunglasses spotted at every fashion week, you'd be mistaken for thinking it's part of the uniform. That's what we love so much about these blue sunglasses; they completely transform this outfit from a classic evening look to something a little more kooky.

Wear your greens

A guest wears bright green oversized Ferragamo leather trench coat, dark brown cap / scarf over the head, shiny black Ferragamo leather bag, shiny black pointed toe heeled leather boots, outside Ferragamo, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a statement coat like this fabulous oversized Ferragamo leather trench coat, then you really don't need much additional styling. By pairing it with a dark brown headscarf, black boots and a bag, this statement outfit looks super impactful without feeling too OTT.

Statement skirt

Woman in Milan wearing a statement skirt with feather details

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Maxi skirts are a great capsule wardrobe staple, whatever the season. In summer, they pair beautifully with fitted tank tops or a boxy t-shirt, in spring and autumn, all you need is a fine knit or blazer, and in winter, team them with a heavier knit and trench coat. We love the feathered details on this one, which add an unconventional edge to a classic outfit formula.

An enviable 'blazer and jeans' look

Giorgia Tordini wears black shiny leather ballerinas, silver hoop earrings, black sunglasses, a black belt, a black oversized leather jacket, a white oversized t-shirt and blue low waist straight jeans outside Andreadamo show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look from Attico co-founder and creative director Giorgia Tordini shows the importance of investing in a few great staple pieces. In essence, it's just a pair of great-fitting jeans, a classic blazer and an everyday white t-shirt. But as we all know, finding those pieces is much harder than it sounds, as the fit is everything.

Layers of polka dot

Chloe King wears a black headband, a white and black polka dots top, a black metal mesh bag and black wide leg trousers outside Andreadamo show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Polka dots are a classic print, but that doesn't mean they need to be styled traditionally. This layered polka dot top brings together an abstract design with a classic black-and-white print underneath for a quirky-but-chic look.

Sleek staples

Anastasja Trajkovska arrives at the Andreadamo fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 22, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This all-black look from fashion designer Anastasja Trajkovska contrasts beautifully with her ash-blonde hair and proves that - when done right - black outfits are anything but boring.

If you find yourself struggling to style wide-leg trousers, then take notes from Trajkovska; her belt and fitted polo-neck add definition, while her elegant black heels gently lift her trouser hems from the ground.

An edgy lace look

A guest wears black sunglasses, a shiny black leather jacket, a black sheer mesh floral dark blue pattern midi skirt, black sheer mesh tied up open toe heels, a dark brown Ferragamo leather bag, and a silver watch, outside Ferragamo, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 21, 2024, in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mesh and lace materials don't always see much daylight as they're often reserved for evening wear. But they're actually really easy to style for a cool but ultra-feminine daytime look. A knitted jumper, boxy t-shirt or casual leather jacket will create an effortlessly cool look that still feels quite special.

Suited in green

A guest wears white sunglasses, dark green leather jacket, dark green leather pants, light brown Ferragamo leather bag, shiny black pointed toe leather heels outside Ferragamo, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On paper, a green leather suit sounds like a tricky outfit to pull off. However, the fitted blazer, straight-leg trousers and bottle-green colour make for a fabulously coordinated look that is making us green-eyed with envy.

A leopard print moment

A guest wears black sunglasses, a black leather biker jacket, a brown leopard print skirt, outside Dolce Gabbana, during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For some, fashion week provides an opportunity to pull out all the stops and to step out in statement pieces that otherwise don't get much of an airing. However, sometimes simple (and ultra-wearable looks) can be just as impactful - like this classic leopard-print A-line skirt and black leather jacket.

Structured silhouette

Jenny Walton wears black shiny leather pumps, black sunglasses, a blue short-sleeved sweater, a blue leather bag and a blue long skirt outside Bally show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This navy blue outfit from Vogue vintage shopping columnist Jenny Walton is delightfully minimalistic, but her maxi-length peplum skirt gives it a beautiful silhouette. A short navy knitted tank top and leather bag complete the co-ordinated look.

Mix and match

Nina Suess wears black sunglasses, black fishnet ballerinas, a grey checked oversized blazer and a silk and lace beige and white midi dress outside Sportmax show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 on September 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Nina Suess plays with texture and print in this layered ensemble, combining a silky beige slip dress with an oversized checked blazer. Her mesh flats and oversized sunglasses add an effortlessly cool edge, while also making it feel more directional.

Fringe appeal

Livia Nunes Marques wears black sunglasses, dark brown oversized belted Ferragamo jacket, dark red marron tassel Ferragamo maxi dress, dark green pointed toe Ferragamo leather heels, outside Ferragamo, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We adore this playful but glam outfit from model and influencer Livia Nunes Marques. Her brown oversized belted Ferragamo jacket adds a relaxed touch to her deep red tasselled Ferragamo maxi dress and towering olive-coloured heels.

Pillarbox red

A guest wears gold earrings, bright red turtleneck long sleeve Ferragamo, bright red suede Ferragamo trench coat, bright red tight Ferragamo pants, shiny leather heels with strap, shiny black Ferragamo leather bag outside Ferragamo, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This all-red ensemble isn't for shrinking violets but we love how vibrant it is. While it's a bit 'out there', the red turtleneck, trousers, coat and shoes are all the same hue, making it perfectly harmonious and cohesive.

A timeless combo

Woman in Milan wearing a navy skirt and top

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No one does smart-classic quite like the ladies of Milan, who often favour chic, well-tailored basics and thoughtful accessories for a glamourous look, rather than the urban aesthetic seen in New York.

Case in point, this ultra-chic all-navy look, complete with a pair of elegant cream heels. It's timeless, and polished and every detail is on point.

Back to front

A guest wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, black oversized blazer jacket backwards, black blue pattern/print scarf belt, shiny leather bag, black loose pants, outside Jil Sander, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 18, 2024 in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An easy but often-overlooked styling hack, consider wearing your garms backwards for a completely different look. By styling this blazer back to front, it becomes a completely different piece, with a unique neckline and silhouette. A silk scarf cinches in the waist and makes it feel directional.

Daytime denim

Grece Ghanem wears black vintage sunglasses, white pearl pendant earrings, a blue denim shoulder-off / buttoned long ripped dress, a pale yellow shiny leather braided Jodie handbag from Bottega Veneta, blue satin/silk pointed pumps heels shoes, and a silver large bracelet outside Sportmax on February 24, 2023, during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of our favourite over 40 fashion bloggers, Grece Ghanem is a regular fixture at international fashion weeks where she's often snapped in bold get-ups and playful yet glam ensembles. And this look is no exception; we love the unexpected pairing of a strapless denim dress with a white shirt. Her buttercup-yellow Bottega Veneta bag is also giving us serious envy.

Collegiate style - with twist

Renia Jaz wears black sunglasses, gold earrings,a black graphic patch letterman jacket, a white tank top, a light gray black plaid pattern high slit Tod's midi skirt, shiny black leather bag, black fluffy heels, outside Tod's, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No longer the preserve of high school footballers and jocks, varsity jackets have had something of a resurgence over the last few years. We're taking style notes from one of Instagram's most stylish women, Renia Jazz, who has slung hers over a checked midi skirt, fitted tank and some super fun fluffy black heels.

Statement gold jewellery

Carlotta Rubaltelli wears gold earrings, a gold necklace, a navy blue wide short-sleeve midi dress, mixed metal bracelets, a white leather bag, light blue denim jean pants, and white pointed-toe heels, outside Onitsuka Tiger, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 18, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion trends come and go, but you can never go wrong with a navy-and-gold combo. Like so many great Milanese looks, this outfit brings together classic cuts with thoughtful accessories - in this case, gold earrings, a statement necklace and mixed metal bracelets.

All-ochre

Tatyana Kodzayeva wears gold hair accessories, black sunglasses, gold earrings, a dark brown oversized turtleneck sweater, a shiny dark brown copper flowy satin skirt, gold bracelets, a shiny black leather bag, shiny gold pointed-toe strappy heels, outside Alberta Ferretti, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A silky maxi skirt and oversized knit are easily one of our favourite outfit combinations - particularly when they're in matching tones. This look from model and influencer Tatyana Kodzayeva strikes the perfect balance between polished and cosy.

A lush minimalist look

A guest wears a light green buttoned Jil Sander jacket, a light green loose Jil Sander jacket, a shiny black leather bag, and shiny black ballerina flats leather shoes, outside Jil Sander, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 18, 2024, in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This classic Jil Sander co-ord oozes quiet luxury, with its clean silhouette, lush green colour and sophisticated cut. Minimal accessories and a slicked-back 'do give an effortless edge to the look.

Dopamine dressing

A guest wears a dark green pattern hat, gold earrings with pearls, gold layered necklaces, bright orange sheer mesh ruffled long sleeve open flowy midi dress, dark green wide-legged pants, dark brown open-toe platform heels, outside Ferragamo, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 21, 2024, in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bringing a burst of sunshine to a grey September day, this fabulous orange mesh dress is delightfully maximalist. Eschewing rules about how clothes are supposed to be worn, this fashionable street styler has opted to wear the dress open, with a pair of olive-green wide-legged trousers.

Denim and florals

A guest wears black sunglasses, silver earrings, black floral graphic pattern/print mini dress, black floral graphic pattern/print pants, light blue oversized denim jean jacket, black platform leather boots, outside Missoni, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 20, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A relaxed co-ord set, made up of a top and trousers, can be tricky to style - often veering into pyjama or uniform territory if they're not carefully put together. Here, the oversized denim jacket and platform boots add a bit of edge and elevate the look into something special and fashion week-ready.

Back to basics

Alison Toby wears a light brown sleeve oversized unzipped jacket, black pants suit, and gold bracelet, outside Max Mara, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 19, 2024, in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic black trouser suit is one of the most hard-working pieces you can have in your wardrobe. Appropriate for just about any occasion, the separates can be easily dressed up or down or adapted for the occasion. Here, an oversized brown jacket adds an effortlessly laid-back edge, creating an interesting, relaxed silhouette.

Sparkly sunnies

A guest wears dark brown sunglasses, dark red maroon oversized pullover, white t-shirt, silver earrings, dark burnt orange with silver detail over the knee skirt, shiny light pink heels, outside Prada, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 19, 2024 in Milan, Ital

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These embellished brown sunglasses and shiny pink heels inject a bit of bling into an otherwise classic outfit, comprised of a slouchy burgundy knitted jumper and burnt orange skirt.

Socks and heels

Heart Evangelista wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, a bright red short-sleeve shirt, a bright dark purple sweater over the shoulder, a dark grey midi skirt, a shiny black leather bag, mixed metal bracelets, black socks, shiny black pointed-toe mule leather heels, outside Prada, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 19, 2024, in Milan, Italy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Filipino actress Heart Evangelista shows how dopamine dressing should be done with this vibrant red, grey and purple outfit. Her socks-and-heels combo adds an unfussy, modern touch.

A boho city look

A guest wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, a white ruffled long-sleeve shirt, a black leather bag, and dark navy blue denim jean folded pants, outside Sportmax, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 20, 2024, in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look isn’t your typical Milanese style; the frills and wide-leg jeans give off a more boho vibe, leaning away from the sleek, city-dweller aesthetic. That's not to say we don't love it though - just look at those ruffles and the delicate gold accessories!

A statement bag

Angela Rozas wears black sunglasses, gold earrings, a light brown red head scarf, a light grey-brown long-sleeve dropped midi dress, a shiny bright green Philosophy bag, black socks, black bow heels, and outside Philosophy, during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024-2025 on September 19, 2024, in Milan, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love Angela Rozas's choice of accessories here; the oversized green Philosophy bag, knee-high socks and bow-adorned shoes elevate the classic grey dropped midi dress into something a little more quirky.

Anna Paul
Anna Paul
Freelance writer

Anna is an editor and journalist, specializing in SEO and digital content production. First carving her career in communications and advertising agencies in Berlin and Barcelona, Anna's former life saw her work for film studios and inside a fashion house, before she moved to Metro.co.uk where her career highlights include heading up the SEO desk during the Covid-19 pandemic. Anna's published work ranges from culture and films to human interest features and live news coverage.

In her spare time, she enjoys watching movies, discovering the next big thing in music, traveling, online shopping, and poring over poetry and magazines. When she's not consuming those things, she's probably writing about them.  Originally from Glasgow, Anna has lived in Berlin, Barcelona, and London, not to mention stints in Guernsey and Athens. When she's not struggling to navigate a new language, she's always chasing the next hot trend and perfect black dress (you can never have too many). 

