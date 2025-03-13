Iconic celebrities who know how to style a trench coat with ease

Sophisticated, versatile and oh-so-chic, there's no denying the power of a great trench. Just ask these stylish celebs...

Comp image of celebrities wearing trench coats, from L-R: Reese Witherspoon, Victoria Beckham, Sandra Oh, Jane Fonda and Diane Kruger
A good trench coat is one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your wardrobe. Offering up endless outfit options, throwing a trench coat over the most basic of ensembles will instantly make your outfit feel polished and directional.

Even better yet, there's a trench coat for everyone, so regardless of your personal style, there will be some iteration of the wardrobe staple that works for you. It's ubiquitous too, so even if a classic Burberry trench is slightly out of your reach, every high street brand will stock some version of the classic cut.

Looking for inspiration on how to style a trench coat? Get inspired by these stylish A-list looks.

Stylish celebrities who rock a trench coat with ease

Diane Kruger’s effortlessly chic French girl style

Diane Kruger attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 07, 2023 in Paris, France.

Pictured at the Miu Miu FW23-24 show at Paris Fashion Week, Diane Kruger looked preppy and feminine with an artfully tied belted trench coat, black sunnies, pointed slingbacks and white tube socks.

Our pick of the best trench coats to buy now...

Long Chelsea Heritage Trench Coat
Burberry Long Chelsea Heritage Trench Coat

If you're looking for a timeless trench coat that will never go out of style, consider investing in a Burberry one. We love the Long Chelsea Heritage Trench coat, featuring a belted waist, buckle detailing and of course, the iconic check lining. A cult favourite for a reason.

Cotton Rich Stormwear™ Longline Car Coat
M&S Cotton Rich Stormwear Longline Car Coat

This cotton trench from Marks and Spencer is flattering, versatile and happily affordable. Marks and Spencer coats are famously good quality too.

Windsor Heritage Mac
Boden Windsor Heritage Mac

In a brighter, warmer tone, the Windsor Heritage Mac from Boden is another timeless choice. The boxier cut and raglan sleeves add a modern edge to the classic style.

Kylie Minogue's glam bottle-green trench coat

Kylie Minogue attends Burberry s/s24 Collection catwalk show at Highbury Fields during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 18, 2023 in London, England.

Never one to stick with tradition, singer Kylie Minogue opted for a bottle green leather trench for the Burberry SS24 show in London in 2023, complete with a popped colour and belted waist.

A classic VB look

International Women's Day edition of Breakfast at Annabel's with Victoria Beckham OBE (C), businesswoman and fashion designer in conversation with Stephanie Phair, Chief Strategy Officer at Farfetch and Chair of the British Fashion Council.

Making an understated arrival at the International Women's Day edition of Breakfast at Annabel's in 2019, Victoria Beckham demonstrated the power of a few well-chosen separates. Her elegant black coat, cigarette pants and lacy black top all came from her own brand, known for its modern, minimalistic, sinuous pieces.

Katie Holmes's cool leather trench

Katie Holmes wears gold Patou earrings, white light blue striped long sleeve Patou shirt, gold Patou brooch, shiny dark brown double breasted Patou leather trench coat, dark brown straight Patou trouser pants, shiny dark blue Patou leather bag, black white polka dot heels, outside Patou, during the Paris Fashion week Men’s Fall/Winter 2025-2026 on January 26, 2025 in Paris, France.

Dressed in head-to-toe Patou during Paris Fashion Week in January 2024, Katie Holmes gave a masterclass on how to layer. Her double-breasted leather trench coat, oversized striped shirt and wide-leg trousers all come together in a look that oozes effortless cool.

Jane Fonda's glitzy runway look

Jane Fonda walks the runway during "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

A glittery silver trench coat and eye-popping silver trainers don't necessarily sound like a combination that would work - especially not on the runway. But Jane Fonda pulls them off with ease, looking glam, cool and every bit the superstar.

She showcased the look on the runway at the "Le Défilé L'Oréal Paris – Walk Your Worth" Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show.

Wendy Williams checks all the right boxes

Wendy Williams seen out walking in Manhattan on February 18, 2020 in New York City

Wendy Williams's off-duty 2020 look, comprised of a long houndstooth coat and fur-trimmed boots, demonstrates how to dress during the New York winter without compromising on style.

The queen of cool in leopard print

Kate Moss seen leaving Claridges Hotel on September 22, 2015 in London, England

We could write a dedicated article on Kate Moss's enviable leopard print collection, as the model has a lifelong love of the ubiquitous print, always pulling it off with ease. Pictured here in 2015, she ensures her coat is the focal point of the outfit by pairing it with understated black jeans, a plain top and trainers.

Sandra Oh's oversized trench

Sandra Oh is seen on April 18, 2024 in New York City

There's something so effortlessly cool about an oversized trench coat. We're taking style notes from Sandra Oh, who paired her slouchy trench with carrot-leg jeans, a colourful scarf and a pair of classic black sunglasses for a chic, directional look.

A throwback Mariah Carey look

Mariah Carey wearing a trench coat

Battling the rain in 2003 outside the recording studio, Mariah Carey looked every bit the diva in her super shiny gold trench coat, knee-high boots and golden curls.

Kate Middleton's checked trench coat

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hosts a drive-in cinema screening of Disney's 'Cruella' for Scottish NHS workers at The Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The Princess of Wales has an impressive selection of coats, but her 'Heather Tartan' Holland Cooper Marlborough trench coat is easily one of our favourites. The double-breasted style and belted waist add structure and definition while the longer length gives it a classic, sophisticated feel.

Amanda Holden's layered ensemble

Amanda Holden leaving Heart Breakfast Radio Studios on February 19, 2024 in London, England.

Amanda Holden is a master of layering, often spotted in one-colour outfits, complete with a trench coat. This look breaks her go-to format slightly, as she combines a denim two-piece with a white shirt and navy trench but it's still a beautifully cohesive- and practical - look.

Angelina Jolie's belted trench

Angelina Jolie is seen in Midtown on November 11, 2024 in New York City

Angelina Jolie's beige belted trench, classic black courts and a long maxi skirt are all timeless staples, deserving of a place in any French capsule wardrobe (or any wardrobe, for that matter).

Sarah Jessica Parker’s romantic layered look

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." Season 3 in Gramercy Park on August 01, 2024 in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker's delicate, whimsical layered look - complete with a soft trench coat - screams Carrie Bradshaw. This makes sense because this picture was taken on the set of And Just Like That... in August 2024.

Sienna Miller's classic Burberry trench

Actress Sienna Miller attends the "Orphans" Broadway Opening Night at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on April 18, 2013

Actress Sienna Miller has a long relationship with Burberry, featuring in many of the brand's campaigns and often being snapped wearing their ubiquitous trench coats. So it wasn't surprising that she opted for a classic trench for the Broadway opening of Orphans in 2013.

Alexa Chung works the classics

Alexa Chung wears a trench coat, a silver sequined bag, blue striped pants outside JW Anderson during London Fashion Week February 2024

The beauty of a trench coat, particularly in a neutral tone like Alexa Chung's, is that the styling opportunities are literally endless. Throw it over a casual jeans and t-shirt look like Alexa for an effortlessly cool look that immediately feels put-together and directional. A capsule wardrobe must, regardless of the season or current trends.

Viola Davis's glam daytime look

Viola Davis is seen on April 24, 2023 in New York City.

While we love this look from Viola Davis, spotted in New York in 2023, we can't help but despair at seeing the hem trail the pavement. It's a worthwhile trade-off though as her glitzy dress and trench coat combo looks super glam and ethereal.

Queen Camilla battles the elements

Queen Camilla shelters under as she arrives for a visit to Lamb House, the former home of novelists Henry James, Rumer Godden and E. F. Benson on May 16, 2024 in Rye, England

The royal ladies know how to blend practicality and style, with their royal engagements often taking them outdoors and left battling the inclement UK weather. Here, Queen Camilla's coat adds a necessary layer of warmth, while also adding a formal touch to her daytime look.

A classic Cate Blanchett look

Actress Cate Blanchett is seen on January 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Cate Blanchett's all-black look, spotted in LA in 2016, might be a little incognito but it's anything but boring. Her classic black trench creates a beautiful silhouette, paired with a pair of straight-leg trousers and black heels.

Oprah Winfrey’s shimmering trench

Oprah Winfrey arrives at OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network's 2011 TCA Winter Press Tour Cocktail Party at the Horseshoe Gardens at the Langham Hotel on January 6, 2011 in Pasadena, California

Showcasing the versatility and broad scope of styles that fit into the trench coat umbrella is this shimmery green trench coat worn by Oprah Winfrey at an event in 2011. With a ruffled, puffed-out collar and cinched-in waist, this statement coat creates a stunning silhouette.

Sofia Vergara’s dopamine-inducing trench

Sofia Vergara is seen on April 4, 2023 in Pasadena, California.

Not one for shrinking violets, Sofia Vergara's neon yellow statement coat could stop traffic. The coat is from Christopher John Rogers, a brand known for its bold colour palettes and sharp tailoring.

Mel B's head-to-toe leopard print look

Mel B is seen arriving at 'The View' on March 25, 2024 in New York City.

Mel B revived her Scary Spice era in this head-to-toe leopard print ensemble, composed of a long leopard print trench coat and towering high heels. Her striking look commanded attention as she arrived at The View in New York in March 2024.

Kate Middleton's peplum-hemmed coat

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hosts a drive-in cinema screening of Disney's 'Cruella' for Scottish NHS workers at The Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Kate Middleton's wool Burberry trench offers a youthful, feminine take on a classic fit. With a slightly flared, peplum-style hem, belted waist and double-breasted buttons, this trench is a little different from the Burberry styles we've become accustomed to - but it's every bit as elegant and timeless.

J Lo's snug coat and sandals combo

Jennifer Lopez is seen on April 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California

Spotted in LA in 2018, Jennifer Lopez's cosy coat, complete with a popped collar is softened with a pair of delicate heeled sandals and a dusky rose-coloured leather bag.

Meghan Markle's off-duty look

Meghan Markle attends the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England.

Pictured at the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games in 2018, Meghan Markle's khaki trench coat added a layer of sophistication to her casual polo shirt-and-jeans outfit.

Anna Wintour’s Parisian look

Anna Wintour attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2023 in Paris, France

It hardly needs to be stated that Anna Wintour always gets it right when it comes to styling, as one of the most influential women in the industry, ever. So, the fact that she's often spotted in leather trench coats - in an array of colours - tells us that we need to get one too, stat.

Angelina Jolie looking cool in a cropped trench

Angelina Jolie is seen arriving ahead of the 81st Venice International Film Festival 2024 on August 27, 2024 in Venice, Italy.

At the Venice Film Festival in 2024, actress Angelina Jolie showed how impactful a few elevated basics can be. Her double-breasted beige Dior coat with cropped sleeves, black sunglasses and leather boots scream - or rather, whisper - 'quiet luxury'.

Amal Clooney’s monochrome look

Amal Clooney is seen walking in midtown on April 27, 2022 in New York City

Amal Clooney is a pro at putting together classic, timeless looks that ooze sophistication, often snapped in beautifully tailored trench coats, blazers and glamorous, minimalistic dresses. This look, pictured in 2022, embodies her signature style perfectly.

Reese Witherspoon brightens up the streets of New York

Reese Witherspoon is seen outside Good Morning America on May 29, 2019 in New York City

Reese Witherspoon's belted beige trench coat adds a casual, daytime-appropriate edge to her bright red dress. She completed the look with a pair of neutral peep-to heels and of course, her trademark smile.

Madonna's risqué VMAs look

Madonna at the 2021 VMAS

It might not come as a surprise that Madonna's trench coat that she wore to the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards didn't stay on her for long; she stripped off her Burberry trench to reveal an iconic PVC look, complete with a corset and fishnets.

A vintage Marlene Dietrich look

The German Actress Marlene Dietrich Wearing Mens trousers and a trenchcoat In Paris In 1933.

The origins of the trench coat can be traced back to the 1820s, but it took another hundred years before they were generally adopted by women too - which eventually happened thanks to style icons like Marlene Dietrich who popularised the style on and off screen. Here, the German starlet and old Hollywood icon is pictured wearing a classic trench and men's trousers in Paris in 1933.

A twist on a classic from Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on February 19, 2024 in London, England.

When you think about Burberry trench coats, the beige iteration is probably the first one that springs to mind, but their other colourways shouldn't be overlooked. We love this black one, spotted on Olivia Colman at the Burberry Winter 2024 show at London Fashion Week, which provides a striking contrast to her cropped blonde hair.

Drew Barrymore's ochre moment

Drew Barrymore attends John Demsey And Cornelia Guest's Holiday Fete at Private Residence on December 7, 2021 in New York City.

The soft brown colour of this longline trench coat is perfect for Drew Barrymore's colouring and pairs beautifully with her chocolate-brown cropped trousers and ochre shirt.

Anna Paul
Anna Paul
Freelance editor and writer

Anna is an editor and journalist with over a decade of experience in digital content production, ranging from working in busy newsrooms and advertising agencies to fashion houses and luxury drinks brands. Now a freelance writer and editor, Anna covers everything lifestyle, from fashion and skincare to mental health and the best cocktails (and where to drink them). 

Originally from Glasgow, Anna has lived in Berlin, Barcelona, and London, with stints in Guernsey and Athens. Her love of travel influences her work, whether she’s stocking up on the best skincare at French pharmacies, taking notes on local street style, or learning to cook regional cuisines. A certified cinephile, when she's not travelling the world, you'll find her hiding away from it at her local cinema.

