Why Kylie Minogue's bottle green leather trench coat feels more relevant than ever
As we anticipate Burberry's London Fashion Week Show, we're revisiting Kylie's luxe leather look
Burberry's London Fashion Week show is just around the corner, and with it comes the return of the timeless staple: the humble trench coat. This season we expect to see this classic back, but bolder than ever—but for now we're reflecting on the S/S24 show, which saw Kylie Minogue wearing the coolest leather variation.
Leather and suede trenches are on the rise as we enter into the spring season, and we're all for this modern twist on an all-time favourite. But leather trench coats aren't particularly a new trend, and back in 2023, Kylie Minogue was spotted in a bottle green leather coat at the Burberry S/S24 show, reminding us why this piece never goes out of style.
This look certainly proves that the best Burberry trench coats to invest in come in all shapes and sizes, and although we'd all love to splash out on this classic designer staple, there are in fact some excellent faux-leather options on the high street that we've rounded up.
Shop Our Favourite Leather Trench Coats
This rich chocolate colour is the perfect piece of outerwear to add depth to your day to day looks. Pair with your best wide leg jeans and and soft leather ankle boots.
This black faux-leather trench would work perfectly to finish off smart office attire. Simply later over a white blouse and wide tailored trousers and add leather loafers for the chicest finish.
In a luxurious army green shade this trench coat will complete your spring capsule wardrobe. Style with almost anything, from little black dresses to laid-back denim.
If you're looking for a piece of outerwear that will seamlessly transition from day to night this patent leather coat is just for you. Style with heeled boots and a colourful slip dress for the chicest date night outfit.
This is the kind of trench that you'll wear for years to come, and although it's an investment piece, it's one you simply won't regret. It's made from a supple vegan leather that's soft to touch.
Kylie styled her bottle green trench coat with some oversized purple heels, opaque black tights, and what looks like a black body-con dress underneath. If you're wondering how to style a trench coat, make it the focal point of your look like Kylie by opting for dark neutrals underneath and tying the belt tightly around your waist to create a cinched, dress-like silhouette.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Of course traditional trenches always look chic, but for a modern twist, try adding texture with leather styles, or depth with rich colours like dark green. Or be that little bit extra like Kylie and combine the two!".
The Burberry LFW show is schedule for Monday 24th February and we're looking forward to seeing looks from attendees such as Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Olivia Coleman over the next coming days.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
How to use white vinegar in your garden – 7 ingenious ways of using this natural cleaning agent
Experts reveal the ingenious ways you can use the beloved cleaning agent to help keep your garden happy and healthy
By Emily Smith Published
-
This minimalist, healthy-looking manicure will help you out of your nail rut
Delivering a rosy sheen and dazzling tips, this update on the French manicure is set to serve us through to spring
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
We're going to live in Serena Williams' baggy jeans, white top and trainers combination this spring
Her pastel accessories are so pretty
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Move aside winter, Kate Garraway’s fabulous floral dress is a breath of fresh spring air
Kate Garraway's Boden shirt dress has a fun floral print that would brighten up even the greyest of days
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The 5 trainer trends you'll see everywhere in 2025, from suede sneakers to high fashion hybrids
These are the trainer trends that will put a spring in your step for 2025
By Caroline Parr Published
-
I wasn't sold on the oversized suit and tie trend until I saw Michelle Pfeiffer's Wall Street chic look
The Eighties are calling...
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Snow was no match for Naomi Watts’ snuggly Sorel boots and we’re ready to take the plunge and pick up a pair
Naomi Watts wore a gorgeous pair of Sorel boots back in 2018 and her simple styling is something we still want to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Katie Holmes was way ahead of the curve with her barrel leg jeans and puffer coat combination that's a 2025 must-copy
Katie Holmes has been a fan of barrel leg jeans for years and she once showed how gorgeous they are styled with a cropped puffer coat
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Renée Zellweger just styled a sheer lace skirt in a surprisingly casual way – and it's perfect for spring
The Bridget Jones star gave a masterclass in blending glam and casual
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Victoria Beckham's easy way of wearing white jeans is comfy minimalist perfection
Victoria Beckham loves wearing monochrome colours and she's shown such a simple way to style white jeans right now
By Emma Shacklock Published