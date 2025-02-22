Why Kylie Minogue's bottle green leather trench coat feels more relevant than ever

Burberry's London Fashion Week show is just around the corner, and with it comes the return of the timeless staple: the humble trench coat. This season we expect to see this classic back, but bolder than ever—but for now we're reflecting on the S/S24 show, which saw Kylie Minogue wearing the coolest leather variation.

Leather and suede trenches are on the rise as we enter into the spring season, and we're all for this modern twist on an all-time favourite. But leather trench coats aren't particularly a new trend, and back in 2023, Kylie Minogue was spotted in a bottle green leather coat at the Burberry S/S24 show, reminding us why this piece never goes out of style.

This look certainly proves that the best Burberry trench coats to invest in come in all shapes and sizes, and although we'd all love to splash out on this classic designer staple, there are in fact some excellent faux-leather options on the high street that we've rounded up.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Our Favourite Leather Trench Coats

Kylie styled her bottle green trench coat with some oversized purple heels, opaque black tights, and what looks like a black body-con dress underneath. If you're wondering how to style a trench coat, make it the focal point of your look like Kylie by opting for dark neutrals underneath and tying the belt tightly around your waist to create a cinched, dress-like silhouette.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Of course traditional trenches always look chic, but for a modern twist, try adding texture with leather styles, or depth with rich colours like dark green. Or be that little bit extra like Kylie and combine the two!".

The Burberry LFW show is schedule for Monday 24th February and we're looking forward to seeing looks from attendees such as Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Olivia Coleman over the next coming days.