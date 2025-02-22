Why Kylie Minogue's bottle green leather trench coat feels more relevant than ever

As we anticipate Burberry's London Fashion Week Show, we're revisiting Kylie's luxe leather look

Image of Kylie Minogue
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Burberry's London Fashion Week show is just around the corner, and with it comes the return of the timeless staple: the humble trench coat. This season we expect to see this classic back, but bolder than ever—but for now we're reflecting on the S/S24 show, which saw Kylie Minogue wearing the coolest leather variation.

Leather and suede trenches are on the rise as we enter into the spring season, and we're all for this modern twist on an all-time favourite. But leather trench coats aren't particularly a new trend, and back in 2023, Kylie Minogue was spotted in a bottle green leather coat at the Burberry S/S24 show, reminding us why this piece never goes out of style.

This look certainly proves that the best Burberry trench coats to invest in come in all shapes and sizes, and although we'd all love to splash out on this classic designer staple, there are in fact some excellent faux-leather options on the high street that we've rounded up.

Image of Kylie Minogue in trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Our Favourite Leather Trench Coats

Image of brown leather trench
Oversize Faux Leather Trench Coat

This rich chocolate colour is the perfect piece of outerwear to add depth to your day to day looks. Pair with your best wide leg jeans and and soft leather ankle boots.

Image of black leather trench coat
Stradivarius Long faux leather trench coat

This black faux-leather trench would work perfectly to finish off smart office attire. Simply later over a white blouse and wide tailored trousers and add leather loafers for the chicest finish.

Image of faux leather green trench coat
BCBG Max Azria Faux Leather Trench Coat

In a luxurious army green shade this trench coat will complete your spring capsule wardrobe. Style with almost anything, from little black dresses to laid-back denim.

Image of leather trench coat
Topshop Longline Oversized Leather Trench Coat

If you're looking for a piece of outerwear that will seamlessly transition from day to night this patent leather coat is just for you. Style with heeled boots and a colourful slip dress for the chicest date night outfit.

Image of brown leather trench coat
Next Brown Ronnie Vegan Leather Trench Coat

This is the kind of trench that you'll wear for years to come, and although it's an investment piece, it's one you simply won't regret. It's made from a supple vegan leather that's soft to touch.

Image of leather brown trench coat
HUSH Leather Trench Coat Chocolate Brown

If you're not a fan of faux this chocolate brown coat is the real deal. In a quality, soft leather that is designed to last, this coat is one that will last a lifetime.

Kylie styled her bottle green trench coat with some oversized purple heels, opaque black tights, and what looks like a black body-con dress underneath. If you're wondering how to style a trench coat, make it the focal point of your look like Kylie by opting for dark neutrals underneath and tying the belt tightly around your waist to create a cinched, dress-like silhouette.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Of course traditional trenches always look chic, but for a modern twist, try adding texture with leather styles, or depth with rich colours like dark green. Or be that little bit extra like Kylie and combine the two!".

The Burberry LFW show is schedule for Monday 24th February and we're looking forward to seeing looks from attendees such as Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Olivia Coleman over the next coming days.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

