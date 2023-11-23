Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo collection launches, these are the pieces worth investing in

The Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo collection has now launched and we're saying run don't walk to snap up some of these goodies. A particularly tight edit, compared to some of the high street retailer's other brand collaborations, we don't expect the looks in this collection to stick around for long.

Best known for its basics, Uniqlo has fused its staple style with the quirkiness of British designer brand, Anya Hindmarch with ease. Sticking to what it knows best, the collaborative collection, Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo consists of seven unisex adult pieces and two items for children. Focusing on high-quality knitwear, Uniqlo shows off its prowess as one of the best knitwear brands, while Hindmarch brings a fun element through the placement of embroidered cartoon eyes, something that is regarded as one of the many signatures of the brand.

A consistent neutral colour palette throughout - with navy, grey and black forming the base and accented by bright pops of green and orange, these items will slot effortlessly into winter outfits. Crafted from a combination of lambswool, cashmere and Uniqlo's special Heattech technology, this is a true winter warmer of a collection that thanks to the subtle detailing promises not to date.

And if you've been wondering about Uniqlo's Black Friday plans, the retailer has once again launched its Arigato Festival, the brand's equivalent to a traditional Black Friday. Arigato Festival is an event for giving back to customers and is a selection of offers and gifts that run from the 23rd of November until the 3rd of December. Aside from clothing deals throughout the week, Uniqlo will also be giving away a trip to Japan, this is one Black Friday deal selection you'll want to check out.

Key pieces from the Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo collection to invest in now and wear every winter

As the collection is limited in design choice, instead putting depth into colourways we do expect this collection to fly. Especially if you're a fan of British clothing brand Anya Hindmarch, there has never been a more cost effective way to invest in the brand's eccentric style.