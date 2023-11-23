Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo collection launches, these are the pieces worth investing in
Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo has launched and these winter wonders are ideal for your new season wardrobe
The Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo collection has now launched and we're saying run don't walk to snap up some of these goodies. A particularly tight edit, compared to some of the high street retailer's other brand collaborations, we don't expect the looks in this collection to stick around for long.
Best known for its basics, Uniqlo has fused its staple style with the quirkiness of British designer brand, Anya Hindmarch with ease. Sticking to what it knows best, the collaborative collection, Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo consists of seven unisex adult pieces and two items for children. Focusing on high-quality knitwear, Uniqlo shows off its prowess as one of the best knitwear brands, while Hindmarch brings a fun element through the placement of embroidered cartoon eyes, something that is regarded as one of the many signatures of the brand.
A consistent neutral colour palette throughout - with navy, grey and black forming the base and accented by bright pops of green and orange, these items will slot effortlessly into winter outfits. Crafted from a combination of lambswool, cashmere and Uniqlo's special Heattech technology, this is a true winter warmer of a collection that thanks to the subtle detailing promises not to date.
And if you've been wondering about Uniqlo's Black Friday plans, the retailer has once again launched its Arigato Festival, the brand's equivalent to a traditional Black Friday. Arigato Festival is an event for giving back to customers and is a selection of offers and gifts that run from the 23rd of November until the 3rd of December. Aside from clothing deals throughout the week, Uniqlo will also be giving away a trip to Japan, this is one Black Friday deal selection you'll want to check out.
Key pieces from the Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo collection to invest in now and wear every winter
As the collection is limited in design choice, instead putting depth into colourways we do expect this collection to fly. Especially if you're a fan of British clothing brand Anya Hindmarch, there has never been a more cost effective way to invest in the brand's eccentric style.
RRP: £34.90 | Crafted from lambswool, this is a wonderful addition to a winter capsule wardrobe. As with the majority of the collection, the edit runs through four key colourways, green, light grey, orange, navy, ensuring items are interchangeable and easy to wear with existing outfits.
RRP: £19.90 | Anya Hindmarch is of course, known for its excellent bags and this packable tote is ideal for keeping in your handbag as an additional tote. One of the best designer tote bags for those on a budget, this cute piece, with embroidered eyes and tiny pouch comes in black and green.
RRP: £109.90 | One of the best cashmere jumpers to invest in this season, we love this high neck design. Available in three neutral colourways, black, grey and navy, despite the embroidered quirky eye design, this sweater promises not to date. We love the slouchy relaxed fit too.
RRP: £14.90 | Uniqlo is known for making some of the best thermals, including everything from sleek but cosy under tops to the warmest leggings. For this edit, the brand has used its Heattech know how to make thermal insulating accessories, including this beanie hat and pocketed scarf.
RRP: £14.90 | Another piece using the Uniqlo Heattech fabric methodology, these knitted gloves come in 4 colours - green, orange, navy and light grey to match up with the rest of the collection. The embroidered eyes offer a cute touch to this little winter warmer so you'll raise a smile on the coldest days.
RRP: £7.90 | Want to just dip your toe into the Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo collection? These adorable socks offer the perfect way to do just that. Tuck them inside boots or wear them proudly on display. Available in the most neutral of hues - light grey, navy, black and white, you can wear these all year.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
