5 things I wish I'd known before buying a Dyson Airwrap

A Dyson Airwrap is no small investment, so of course you want to do your research before finally taking the plunge. I have spent a lot of time learning the ins and outs of the styler over the years, using it almost daily for the last several months. But if I could go back, there are a few things I'd tell myself before adding the styler to my collection...

This year's Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals are already here, so there's no time like the present to decide if you're ready to invest. As a beauty writer, one of the first questions I'm asked by people is whether or not the Airwrap is worth it. After a couple of years of owning and using the tool on a regular basis, I feel as though I'm pretty well-versed in all things Airwrap, and I think I've finally nailed how to get the most out of it for all hair types.

It is no secret that the Airwrap totally transformed the world of hair tools when it launched in 2018, so it's pretty likely that you're already sold on its impressive and transformative styling capabilities that can outperform even the best hair dryers on the market. However, there are several things I wish I had known before getting an Airwrap myself. From how to use the tool to suit my hair type to the key things to pay attention to, so these tips should help you decipher whether or not the tool is for you.

I have thick, frizzy, and dry hair that takes a fair bit of heat styling to look its best. When left to air dry it gets very wavy, so I'm always on the hunt for a tool that can take it from wet to straight or smooth my natural waves with minimal effort.

What you need to know before buying a Dyson Airwrap

1. Hair prep is the key to success with the Airwrap

If you want extremely fast results, you won't really get that from the Airwrap. You have to be willing to put in a little bit of extra time by preparing your hair properly if you want the tool to perform at its best, as the key is all in the prep.

Why it still works...

Dyson’s Global Hair Ambassador, Larry King, told us exactly how to make Dyson Airwrap curls last. He advised that you'll get the most long-lasting curls by making sure that hair is neither too wet nor too dry. King recommends rough drying your hair until it is about 80-90% dry, then use the curling barrels to style and finish drying. Don't forget to always set your curls by using the cool shot setting too!

If you're using the diffuser - one of the new Dyson Airwrap attachments - you'll want your hair to start soaking wet. Don't towel dry, brush, or touch it at all. Go straight in with the diffuser after applying your desired products and dry fully for the best defined, frizz-free curls.

Prepare wrong, and you're likely to see your style dropping out within a couple of hours. You have been warned.

Larry King is a leading hairdresser with two eponymous salons in London and his own haircare brand, as well as being Dyson's Global Hair Ambassador – meaning he's well versed in how to use the Airwrap and the brand's other tools, like the Supersonic Hair Dryer.

2. Not every attachment will work perfectly for every hair type

This may seem obvious, but I spent the longest time expecting each and every attachment to work perfectly on my hair and thinking the tool was at fault when I didn't get the results I wanted. Although most of them will provide gorgeous results when your hair is prepped properly (see above), some will just work better for you than others.

If you have an extra long hairstyle or particularly thick hair, you may find the standard round brush a little too small for your needs. Likewise, if you have very curly or coily hair, the paddle brush attachments may not be able to give you a totally straight style on their own.

Why it still works...

You'll want to take some time to learn how each attachment can benefit you as a part of your hair styling routine, whether you use it for wet-to-straight styling or as a prep tool for other styling methods.

3. It is fairly bulky

The day I carried my Airwrap home in its box, my evening was plagued by arm soreness like I'd done an hour-long boxing class. Granted, that was largely due to the weighty case the Airwrap comes with, but the tool itself can be slightly bulky depending on the attachment you're using. The main barrel of the Airwrap is quite thick - though very easy to grip - so if you struggle with tools that are too large, this is something to be aware of. I find that I can happily style my hair for 30-60 minutes without arm ache, but this may not be the case for everyone.

Why it still works...

If you're weighing up the Shark Flexstyle vs Dyson Airwrap, after using both countless times, I do think the Shark is bulkier. However, if you want one of the best travel hair dryers, the Airwrap probably isn't the one. From the length of it to the number of attachments it comes with, it's not really made to fit into a handbag or cart around.

4. There aren't tons of settings

Most hair dryers typically have limited settings - a few for heat and a few for speed. The Airwrap is much the same. My hair is quite thick and frizzy, so sometimes I do feel that I could benefit from extra power/speed settings to really get my hair in order.

Why it still works...

One of the benefits of the Airwrap is that it is less damaging than other dryers, so if your main aim is to protect your hair's health while styling, this shouldn't be a problem for you.

5. You won't want to use any other tool

This can be taken as a pro or a con. Be prepared that other tools you've invested in over the years won't get much use after buying the Airwrap. I have a fairly substantial collection of hair tools, from the best curlers for thick hair to the best straighteners for curly hair, and a lot of them have been made pretty much redundant.

Why it still works...

Although this may seem like a good thing, I wish I had known before purchasing cheaper tools that I would have been better off just investing in the Airwrap. If you're at a stage where you're debating settling for a few cheaper tools or saving up for the Airwrap, I'd definitely recommend holding out and spending that bit more money. The convenience of only needing one tool is unmatched.

Here's why I'd still buy an Airwrap...

No hair tool is perfect, but the Airwrap does come close. I have definitely used other tools that have dried my hair slightly quicker or held my curls for longer, but none have ever looked as good as when I use the Airwrap. From causing less damage to giving a smooth, healthy finish, this is a tool that constantly delivers.

I have particularly tricky hair. It almost always looks frizzy and straightening it completely can take hours. The Airwrap can take my hair from wet to styled with minimal effort, which is something I've never had in quite the same way with another tool.

Yes, the price tag is steep, but I'm pretty confident this is the only tool you'll need in your life once you've mastered how to make it work for your hair type and fit your needs.