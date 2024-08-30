These August 2024 St. Tropez deals have discounts of up to 76% on so many tanning buys

Looking to restock your fake tan collection? Or perhaps you want to maintain your summer glow into autumn? Either way, we've discovered some of the best St.Tropez fake tan deals on offer right now - with discounts of up to 76% off...

Although the autumnal months are right around the corner, you can keep your radiant, sun-kissed summer glow all year round, thanks to the array of fake tan products available on the market - including buys such as the best fake tan for mature skin and fake tan for pale skin. Championing a stellar lineup of fake tan picks, St.Tropez offers a variety of formulas, from lightweight tanning mousses to face tan mists, that each delivers a natural-looking golden glow.

If there's a way we can get hold of these cult classic products for less, we'll find it - trust us. We've scoured the internet to find the very best St.Tropez tan deals on offer, and let's just say there are some bargains worth snapping up...

Best St. Tropez tan deals

We stopped in our tracks when we stumbled across St. Tropez's Body Serum and saw that its price had been reduced by a huge 76%. So, of course, we had to do some more digging to find the very best deals that the tanning brand currently has to offer - and let's say, we certainly weren't disappointed...

Get 76% off now St.Tropez Tan Luxe Body Serum: was £35, now £8.23 (save £26.77) | Amazon Enjoy a huge 76% saving on St.Tropez's Luxe Body Serum. Equipped with collagen, vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid for the ultimate hydration boost, this lightweight serum glides on and dries down in a matter of minutes, leaving you with a long-lasting, natural and streak-free tan.

Get 69% off now St.Tropez Tan Luxe Whipped Crème Mousse: was £35, now £10.99 (save £24.01) | Amazon Boasting an array of skincare ingredients, including niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this Whipped Créme Mousse offers a lotion-to-mousse hybrid formula that is easy to apply and leaves a sun-kissed tan for days. What's more, it now has an impressive 69% off!

Get 66% off now St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Mousse: was £39.78, now £13.48 (save £26.30) | Amazon For a subtle tan that still leaves noticeable results, this bronzing water is a must-have option. Its transparent formula doesn't transfer or need to be rinsed off, whilst developing into a golden glow in just 4-8 hours. In even better news, its price tag has been slashed by 66%, saving you over £26 off its usual retail price!

Best tanning mousse deals

Fake tan mousses are the answer to achieving a quick and easy golden glow, and St. Tropez are certainly experts in that field. From an express one-hour tan, that is touch dry in no time, to the brand's iconic Classic Bronzing Mousse Foam, we've scouted out the best discounts to be made on St. Tropez's fake tan products - including a huge £20 saving on a best seller.

St.Tropez Self Tan Express Mousse: was £33, now £15.99 (save £17.01) | Amazon For those looking to achieve a bronzed glow when time is tight, this express mousse is a must. Leave on for either one, two or three hours, to tailor the results to suit your desired depth of finish. Plus, you can now save over £17 on a bottle!

St.Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzer Mousse Foam: was £30.50, now £9.99 (save £20.51) | Amazon Save over £20 on the brand's most iconic tanning product, the Classic Bronzer Mousse. Infused with jojoba oil to hydrate the skin, this lightweight and quick-drying foam offers a streak-free tan that lasts up to 10 days of wear.

St.Tropez Ultra Dark Violet Mousse: was £35, now £15.50 (save £19.50) | Amazon Enjoy a 56% saving on this Ultra Dark Violet Mousse, which has been formulated with violet toning to deliver a warm and rich finish. From a natural-looking glow to a deep tan, you can customise your results by leaving it to develop for between one and eight hours.

Best Gradual Tan deals

For tanning novices, or those not wanting to deal with the upkeep of a typical tanning mousse, the best gradual tan is a staple option. Not only are they as easy to apply as your usual body lotion, but they also offer a subtle and natural-looking finish akin to spending a week in the sun. From watermelon-scented picks to savings of up to 56% off, these gradual tan deals are too good not to snap up...

St.Tropez Gradual Tan Firming Lotion: was £18, now £9.97 (save £8.03) | Amazon With hyaluronic acid, marine algae and antioxidant blueberry and raspberry oils, this gradual tanning lotion builds a subtle sun-kissed tan, whilst also hydrating, smoothing and firming the skin. Its price tag has also been slashed by 45%, making it a steal of a purchase.

St.Tropez Gradual Tan Watermelon: was £18, now £8.23 (save £9.77) | Amazon Wave goodbye to that dreaded fake tan smell with this refreshing watermelon-scented gradual lotion, which now has 54% off. Developing over several hours, this buildable formula quickly absorbs into the skin for easy wear, whilst also working to nourish your skin with its lineup of soothing ingredients.

St.Tropez Gradual Tan Tinted Lotion: was £18, now £8 (save £10) | Amazon For those who like their fake tan to have a guide colour, to help them apply the product, you'll be glad to know that this gradual tan also arrives in a tinted version, too. Don't be alarmed by its slightly green hue, this assists the application process so you can see exactly where you've placed the product (bye-bye streaky finish). Also, you can currently save £10 on a bottle, nabbing this product for just £8!

Best face tan deals

A must-have in any tan aficionado's kit, or definitely worth trialling if you're new to the tanning world, the best fake tan for your face will bring a natural, radiant and healthy-looking glow to your complexion, in an easy and fuss-free manner. St. Tropez are known for acing their easy to apply face tan formulas, so we were incredibly happy to see there's currently some sizeable savings to be made on the spritzes...

St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist: was £24, now £13.14 (save £10.86) | Amazon Say hello to a healthy glowing complexion, and get 45% off, with the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist - a product recommended by our Beauty Writer, Annie Milroy. No need to worry about fake tan blocking your pores, this spritz is infused with hyaluronic acid, hibiscus and green mandarin to help hydrate and revive the skin.

St.Tropez Tan Luxe Tonic Glow Drops: was £30, now £17.90 (save £12.10) | Amazon Enriched with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and E, these tanning drops offer a customisable and radiant glow. Use on the face and body by either applying directly onto your skin, or by diluting a few drops into your go-to moisturiser for a natural complexion boost. Plus, with a £12+ discount, now is the time to snap one up.

St.Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Body Mist: was £31.20, now £12.35 (save £18.85) | Amazon With 95% natural ingredients, such as vitamin C and D, hyaluronic acid and green mandarin water, this clear bronzing body mist not only provides a sun-kissed tan, but also leaves the skin feeling good too. With no need to be rinsed off, this hydrating and refreshing easy-to-apply spritz is currently reduced by a huge 60% - a truly unmissable offer.

When do the St. Tropez deals end?

While we're unsure of their final end date, it's worth noting that we haven't seen must-have money-saving deals like this in a while. With big savings to be had, we can't imagine these bargains will be sticking around for very long, so it's worth snapping them up before you miss out...

How long do St. Tropez fake tans last?

With the right prep and a good application, the brand claims its products can last up to 10 days before fading. However, it's wise to ensure the upkeep of your tan in order to maintain its results - we'd especially recommend using a moisturiser after fake tan, such as ESPA's Deeply Nourishing Body Cream, to lock in hydration for a long-lasting finish.