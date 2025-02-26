According to Dermatologists, most people are neglecting this key skincare step
Prioritising this one thing will make all your other products work harder...
We're sure you're well-versed in the best wonder-buys and scientifically-backed ingredients in skincare, but are you neglecting this basic step?
Most of us are looking for ways to optimise our skincare routines. We’re all pretty clued up on the newest ingredients and 2025 treatment trends but do all of these head-turning new skincare trends mean we’re neglecting the most basic, essential step?
The cornerstone of your skincare routine should be to cleanse, moisturise and protect with your best facial sunscreen daily. However, one of these steps is often overlooked, and according to dermatologists, it’s the most important thing you should do to your skin - but guess what? It’s not SPF…
The skincare step most of us are neglecting, according to skin doctors
According to the pros, cleansing is the first and most important step in any skincare routine. While it may not be as exciting as unboxing the best vitamin C serums, a proper cleanse twice daily is the easiest, most impactful way of transforming your complexion.
“Cleansing is not just a step in your routine but the foundation of healthy skin,” explains Dermatologist Dr Milena Al Mansuri. “A well-structured cleansing routine maintains balance, prevents breakouts, and enhances the absorption of skincare products. By making cleansing a priority in your skincare routine, you’ll notice how your complexion becomes fresher, brighter, and more refined.”
Think about it - there’s no point loading on all those expensive super-serums and your best face masks onto unclean skin. The formulas won’t be able to sink in and it'll prohibit those carefully-formulated ingredients from doing their job. Not to mention your poor pores.
What happened when our beauty editor prioritised cleansing
I'll admit it - I've been guilty of neglecting cleansing. I'd often do a half-hearted buff and rinse to rush to the fun stuff of my skincare routine - and it's shown on my face. During my years as a senior beauty editor many of the dermatologists I've spoken to insist that one of the best things you can do for your skin every day is properly clean it. Double cleanse twice in the evenings, to remove makeup, grime and pollution.
I've decided to take cleansing more seriously - and my skin has looked so much better. Clearer, glowier and generally less dull. Something that drove the point home was learning that I should be physically cleansing for a minimum of one full minute - that's quite long when you're stood there, sink-side, massaging that cleanser into your skin. Doing that made me realise how slap-dash I'd been in the past - my usual routine took 10 seconds at best.
I have two other tips to help you cleanse better and for longer:
- Do it earlier: If you find yourself too exhausted by the evening, cleanse as soon as you get home so you can roll from the sofa to bed with no pit stops. That means you (hopefully) have a bit more energy to pay this skincare step the attention it deserves.
- Pick formulas that you love: So it feels less like a chore. The three below are ones I've used for a long time and always feel like a delight. I now genuinely look forward to that nightly 7 pm cleansing session - the fact that I change into my pyjamas straight after also helps.
3 brilliant cleansers, picked by our senior beauty editor
The morning cleanse
RRP: £13
I like a freshly-scented cleanser for the mornings, and this has a zingy orange scent which feels lovely and refreshing on my groggy 6am skin. It's silky, creamy and never leaves my face feeling tight or dry. While I'm not a believer in active ingredients in your cleanser (they tend not to stay on your skin for long enough, so those beneficial ingredients wash away with the lather), this is a beautiful cleanser regardless - and very well-priced.
The makeup melter
RRP: £26
The best cleansing balms are the easiest way to trick yourself that your daily cleanse is some sort of zen, spa-like experience. The rich melting textures, the herby scents - delicious. Annoyingly my skin doesn't get on with luxe, scented formulas (my pick would be Emma Hardie if it did), but this more lightweight formula is still a joy to use. Even stubborn mascara melts away in seconds, and it never feels too heavy or claggy on my complexion.
The second cleanse
RRP: £39
You can absolutely use your morning cleanser as your second cleanse, however - if you're looking for a beautifully nourishing formula that leaves your skin feeling super-soft, look no further. Really, I couldn't write an article about cleansers without mentioning this formula - it's the beauty team's favourite and true cult classic. It's so gentle, hydrating and calming. It's especially good if you use quite potent nighttime skincare like retinoids or glycolic acids - it'll help buffer the potential irritation.
