According to Dermatologists, most people are neglecting this key skincare step

We're sure you're well-versed in the best wonder-buys and scientifically-backed ingredients in skincare, but are you neglecting this basic step?

Most of us are looking for ways to optimise our skincare routines. We’re all pretty clued up on the newest ingredients and 2025 treatment trends but do all of these head-turning new skincare trends mean we’re neglecting the most basic, essential step?

The cornerstone of your skincare routine should be to cleanse, moisturise and protect with your best facial sunscreen daily. However, one of these steps is often overlooked, and according to dermatologists, it’s the most important thing you should do to your skin - but guess what? It’s not SPF…

The skincare step most of us are neglecting, according to skin doctors

According to the pros, cleansing is the first and most important step in any skincare routine. While it may not be as exciting as unboxing the best vitamin C serums, a proper cleanse twice daily is the easiest, most impactful way of transforming your complexion.

“Cleansing is not just a step in your routine but the foundation of healthy skin,” explains Dermatologist Dr Milena Al Mansuri. “A well-structured cleansing routine maintains balance, prevents breakouts, and enhances the absorption of skincare products. By making cleansing a priority in your skincare routine, you’ll notice how your complexion becomes fresher, brighter, and more refined.”

Think about it - there’s no point loading on all those expensive super-serums and your best face masks onto unclean skin. The formulas won’t be able to sink in and it'll prohibit those carefully-formulated ingredients from doing their job. Not to mention your poor pores.

What happened when our beauty editor prioritised cleansing

I'll admit it - I've been guilty of neglecting cleansing. I'd often do a half-hearted buff and rinse to rush to the fun stuff of my skincare routine - and it's shown on my face. During my years as a senior beauty editor many of the dermatologists I've spoken to insist that one of the best things you can do for your skin every day is properly clean it. Double cleanse twice in the evenings, to remove makeup, grime and pollution.

I've decided to take cleansing more seriously - and my skin has looked so much better. Clearer, glowier and generally less dull. Something that drove the point home was learning that I should be physically cleansing for a minimum of one full minute - that's quite long when you're stood there, sink-side, massaging that cleanser into your skin. Doing that made me realise how slap-dash I'd been in the past - my usual routine took 10 seconds at best.

I have two other tips to help you cleanse better and for longer:

Do it earlier: If you find yourself too exhausted by the evening, cleanse as soon as you get home so you can roll from the sofa to bed with no pit stops. That means you (hopefully) have a bit more energy to pay this skincare step the attention it deserves.

If you find yourself too exhausted by the evening, cleanse as soon as you get home so you can roll from the sofa to bed with no pit stops. That means you (hopefully) have a bit more energy to pay this skincare step the attention it deserves. Pick formulas that you love: So it feels less like a chore. The three below are ones I've used for a long time and always feel like a delight. I now genuinely look forward to that nightly 7 pm cleansing session - the fact that I change into my pyjamas straight after also helps.

3 brilliant cleansers, picked by our senior beauty editor