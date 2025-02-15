Sienna Miller relies on this cult classic treatment to banish dry, chapped lips
This fan-favourite buy is the answer to a soft, hydrated pout all winter long
Helping to restore dry, chapped lips with a healthy pearlescent shine, Kiss Mix cooling lip treatment is one of Eve Lom's best-selling products for a reason - and even Sienna Miller is a fan...
Whether you're applying one of the best lip liners or battling winter skin signs, having a hydrated base on your lips is essential - especially when your pout is feeling the effects of the colder weather. Thankfully, we've found the cult classic, celeb-approved buy that does just the trick at prepping your pout with a hit of hydration.
Much like Sienna Miller's tousled hair mist or her favoured Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, our deep dive into the treasures of the actress' beauty bag continues as we stumbled across her go-to lip treatment for repairing dry, chapped lips - and now we're investing too.
The iconic lip treatment Sienna Miller relies on for a picture-ready pout
Maybe you're suffering from dry, sore and chapped lips thanks to the bitter winter weather. Or, perhaps you're on the hunt for a buy to create a supple and hydrated base for your go-to long-lasting lipsticks. Either way, look no further than Sienna Miller's favourite pick...
RRP: £20
Infused with a luxuriously moisturising blend of ingredients, such as cooling menthol and nourishing beeswax, this balmy treatment combats the harsh effects that the weather has on your lips - from dryness to chapping. Use it to prep your pout before lipstick, apply it over the top of your lip colour for a supple shine or simply wear it alone to ensure your lips stay smooth, soft, hydrated and comfortable.
Posting to Instagram, makeup artist, Wendy Rowe offered a rare insight into the actress' beauty bag. While Rowe hailed Eve Lom's Radiance Repair Retinol Serum and Daily Rejuvenating Cream as the luxe buys behind Miller's enviable glowing complexion, it was her lip product that piqued our interest.
A post shared by Wendy Rowe (@wendyrowe)
A photo posted by on
The carousel of pictures saw Sienna sport a soft, rosy pout with a subtle satin-shine finish, that lent itself perfectly as a natural healthy-looking lip that is subtle enough to complement any makeup look. Wondering what is the product behind it all? Rowe revealed she used Eve Lom's cult classic Kiss Mix Lip Treatment as "the ultimate hydrated glow and canvas for makeup."
While we're still unsure of Sienna Miller's exact flattering lipstick shade (although she typically adorns a barely-there subtle pink hue that isn't far from her natural lip shade), we reckon this look was achieved by prepping her lips with the treatment before applying lip colour and swiped over the top to boost shine.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
-
-
I never expected Le Creuset to step out of the kitchen - their new launch is full of sustainable surprises
The new Le Creuset On The Go Collection covers lunch boxes through to food flasks: a colourful, sustainable, and stylish solution to food on the go
By Laura Honey Published
-
When can I resume romance? - Dr Hilary explains how to stay comfortable and safe during sex after surgery
The doctor also revealed the 'rule' you should follow before sharing intimate moments
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's chocolate cherry nails couldn't be more perfect for this time of year
J-Lo just debuted the perfect transitional manicure shade for those still clutching onto wintry hues
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I'm a magpie for glowy primers - and this budget pick has ousted my former go-to
I've found the perfect primer for dull winter skin and it's £17 cheaper than my long-standing go-to...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This one-minute hair styling trick will instantly boost volume at your roots
We've spotted a clever trick that's able to add body and bounce back into limp, lacklustre locks
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The underrated lipstick Keira Knightley loves for adding a 'natural pop' to her lips
For a chic and hassle-free tint, Keira Knightley's lipstick of choice is the perfect everyday nude...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This controversial nail combo is trending for February - here's how to make it chic
When done well, red and pink nails can look both chic and eye-catching, as these 7 manicures prove...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Keeley Hawes' fresh-faced glow is exactly what we're aspiring to this season
There's something so mesmerising about Keeley Hawes' ambient glow - and we've sussed out the product behind it...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We've learned how Holly Willoughby's hairstylist creates those effortless waves
Reminiscent of an Old Hollywood style, Holly Willoughby's signature wavy bob is a masterclass in easy elegance
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
If you try one beauty product this week, make it a tanner for deep winter
Spring... is that you? Nope. But this week's Sunday Service reveals a way to lift your skin and your spirits
By Fiona McKim Published