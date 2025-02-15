Sienna Miller relies on this cult classic treatment to banish dry, chapped lips

Helping to restore dry, chapped lips with a healthy pearlescent shine, Kiss Mix cooling lip treatment is one of Eve Lom's best-selling products for a reason - and even Sienna Miller is a fan...

Whether you're applying one of the best lip liners or battling winter skin signs, having a hydrated base on your lips is essential - especially when your pout is feeling the effects of the colder weather. Thankfully, we've found the cult classic, celeb-approved buy that does just the trick at prepping your pout with a hit of hydration.

Much like Sienna Miller's tousled hair mist or her favoured Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream, our deep dive into the treasures of the actress' beauty bag continues as we stumbled across her go-to lip treatment for repairing dry, chapped lips - and now we're investing too.

The iconic lip treatment Sienna Miller relies on for a picture-ready pout

Maybe you're suffering from dry, sore and chapped lips thanks to the bitter winter weather. Or, perhaps you're on the hunt for a buy to create a supple and hydrated base for your go-to long-lasting lipsticks. Either way, look no further than Sienna Miller's favourite pick...

Eve Lom Kiss Mix Lip Treatment View at LookFantastic $25 at Neiman Marcus $25 at Bergdorf Goodman RRP: £20 Infused with a luxuriously moisturising blend of ingredients, such as cooling menthol and nourishing beeswax, this balmy treatment combats the harsh effects that the weather has on your lips - from dryness to chapping. Use it to prep your pout before lipstick, apply it over the top of your lip colour for a supple shine or simply wear it alone to ensure your lips stay smooth, soft, hydrated and comfortable.

Posting to Instagram, makeup artist, Wendy Rowe offered a rare insight into the actress' beauty bag. While Rowe hailed Eve Lom's Radiance Repair Retinol Serum and Daily Rejuvenating Cream as the luxe buys behind Miller's enviable glowing complexion, it was her lip product that piqued our interest.

The carousel of pictures saw Sienna sport a soft, rosy pout with a subtle satin-shine finish, that lent itself perfectly as a natural healthy-looking lip that is subtle enough to complement any makeup look. Wondering what is the product behind it all? Rowe revealed she used Eve Lom's cult classic Kiss Mix Lip Treatment as "the ultimate hydrated glow and canvas for makeup."

While we're still unsure of Sienna Miller's exact flattering lipstick shade (although she typically adorns a barely-there subtle pink hue that isn't far from her natural lip shade), we reckon this look was achieved by prepping her lips with the treatment before applying lip colour and swiped over the top to boost shine.