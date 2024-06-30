The flattering lipstick shade Sienna Miller swears by to subtly elevate her makeup look

Putting a blushy twist on a classic nude, Sienna Miller's go-to lipstick hue is perfect for summer, especially on those days when you want to accentuate your lips, without opting for a high-maintenance shade...

While signature reds and 'bitten' berry tints have been very popular this season, there's another colour among the best long-lasting lipsticks that deserves a spot in your makeup bag - and you need only turn to Sienna Miller's latest red carpet appearance for the evidence. Stepping out on June 24th, the actor paired her iconic bohemian style with a soft and subtle makeup look, elevated by mascara-coated lashes and a pop of rosy pink on her lips. The effect was understated but infinitely more interesting than using a tinted lip balm and far more summery than opting for a traditional nude.

So for those in search of a chic and very wearable lipstick shade to wear this season, here's why we're following Sienna Miller's lead with this blushing tone...

Why Sienna Miller's lipstick go-to is a summertime staple

Though there's always a place in our rotation for a timeless red lip or barely-there nude, Sienna Miller's pink lip is certainly tempting us to try out the shade.

Attending the US premiere of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, on Monday, June 24th, Miller wore a cream maxi dress, boots and a soft, petal-pink lipstick. The look was chic and very 'undone,' which is exactly the sort of impression summertime calls for.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

And while it's unclear the exact lipstick shade Sienna Miller is wearing, we've rounded up a few very stylish contenders...

How to recreate Sienna's rosy lip look

Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution in Shade "Pillow Talk Original" View at Cult Beauty RRP: £28 Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk shade is the perfect rose-nude and offers a long-lasting, matte tint to the lips that is so versatile and downright iconic. Pair with Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat (touted as one of the best lip liners on the market) for a polished finish. Beauty Pie Futurelipstick™ Matte in Shade "Semisweet" View at Beauty Pie RRP: £10 members price/ £28 non-members This weightless lipstick offers a wash of matte, rosy pink without drying out your lips. Chanel Rouge Coco Baume in Shade "928 Pink Delight" View at John Lewis RRP: £36 For those who prefer a glossy and slightly shimmery finish, opt for Chanel's Coco Baume in shade "Pink Delight," which is a coral-pink hue that is perfect for summer.

For a really flawless finish, we would recommend using a lip scrub (like Beauty Pie's Smooth Ahead sugar scrub), to gently buff away dry skin and applying a hydrating lip balm or oil ahead of your makeup routine - assuming you do your lipstick as a last step - to give the formula time absorb into the skin.

Once your lips are prepped, either apply a matching lip liner (for a more precise finish) or go straight in with your petal-pink lipstick. For a diffused look, dab and blend your lipstick in with your ring finger.