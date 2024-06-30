The flattering lipstick shade Sienna Miller swears by to subtly elevate her makeup look
Sienna Miller's lipstick pick offers the perfect, understated alternative to berry tint and signature reds - and it's so flattering for summer...
Putting a blushy twist on a classic nude, Sienna Miller's go-to lipstick hue is perfect for summer, especially on those days when you want to accentuate your lips, without opting for a high-maintenance shade...
While signature reds and 'bitten' berry tints have been very popular this season, there's another colour among the best long-lasting lipsticks that deserves a spot in your makeup bag - and you need only turn to Sienna Miller's latest red carpet appearance for the evidence. Stepping out on June 24th, the actor paired her iconic bohemian style with a soft and subtle makeup look, elevated by mascara-coated lashes and a pop of rosy pink on her lips. The effect was understated but infinitely more interesting than using a tinted lip balm and far more summery than opting for a traditional nude.
So for those in search of a chic and very wearable lipstick shade to wear this season, here's why we're following Sienna Miller's lead with this blushing tone...
Why Sienna Miller's lipstick go-to is a summertime staple
Though there's always a place in our rotation for a timeless red lip or barely-there nude, Sienna Miller's pink lip is certainly tempting us to try out the shade.
Attending the US premiere of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, on Monday, June 24th, Miller wore a cream maxi dress, boots and a soft, petal-pink lipstick. The look was chic and very 'undone,' which is exactly the sort of impression summertime calls for.
And while it's unclear the exact lipstick shade Sienna Miller is wearing, we've rounded up a few very stylish contenders...
How to recreate Sienna's rosy lip look
RRP: £28
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk shade is the perfect rose-nude and offers a long-lasting, matte tint to the lips that is so versatile and downright iconic. Pair with Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat (touted as one of the best lip liners on the market) for a polished finish.
RRP: £10 members price/ £28 non-members
This weightless lipstick offers a wash of matte, rosy pink without drying out your lips.
For a really flawless finish, we would recommend using a lip scrub (like Beauty Pie's Smooth Ahead sugar scrub), to gently buff away dry skin and applying a hydrating lip balm or oil ahead of your makeup routine - assuming you do your lipstick as a last step - to give the formula time absorb into the skin.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Once your lips are prepped, either apply a matching lip liner (for a more precise finish) or go straight in with your petal-pink lipstick. For a diffused look, dab and blend your lipstick in with your ring finger.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Can you wash a mattress topper? We ask cleaning experts how to keep this bedding item clean
Looking to give your bed a refresh but uncertain whether your topper will survive a trip in the washing machine? We've got all the answers
By Emily Smith Published
-
Shania Twain's knee high boots, skinny jeans and baseball cap at Glastonbury were the epitome of cool styling
The Queen of Country brought some southern charm to Glastonbury
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published