The Sephora sale has so many things we never thought would be discounted - here are our top picks

Sephora stock some of the most biggest beauty brands in the world, so when you see a sale with up to 60% off some of their products, it's time to snap them up whilst you can...

Whether you're stocking up on some of your makeup bag staples or you've had your eye on something for a while, the Sephora sale is the perfect time to grab some cult classic beauty products for a fraction of its retail price. You can grab anything from luxe skincare and must-have haircare to designer fragrances and viral beauty picks, from the likes of Estée Lauder, Elemis and Olaplex - plus, even some items from Sephora Collection.

With thousands of deals to shop (literally), we've done the scrolling for you and rounded up the top money-saving buys that the sale has to off - and, of course, some of the best beauty editor-approved picks that we'll be adding to our baskets...

Whilst there are lots of savings to be made, we've done the hard work for you and hand-picked some of the top deals from big name brands for you to shop...

The very best Sephora sale deals - from our editors

Although Sephora is still fairly new to the UK scene, we can finally shop their seasonal sales without having to catch a flight. With big savings to be made on the likes of staple skincare and cult makeup products, we asked Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar, and Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, for their advice on what are the best deals to shop in the sale - plus, what they're planning on snapping up for themselves...

Save 50% off now KOSAS Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer and Daytime Eye Cream: was £25, now £12.50 at Sephora (save £12.50) Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha, spotted this amazing deal, saving 50% on KOSAS' hailed brightening concealer. Loved for its buildable medium coverage that reduces the appearance of dark circles and leaves a radiant finish, its formula is packed full of hyaluronic acid, peptides and caffeine to help hydrate, plump and smooth the skin.

Save 50% off now Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF30: was £42, now £21 at Sephora (save £21) Get this Laura Mercier lightweight skin perfector for half the price of its usual price tag. Offering SPF 20 sun protection, this tinted formula works to hydrate the complexion whilst controlling unwanted oil and ease fine lines.

Get 27% off now COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence: was £27.99, now £20.49 at Sephora (save £7.50) This viral essence is made up of 96% snail secretion filtrate. Although unusual, this nourishing hero ingredient works to repair damaged skin, improve your complexion's elasticity and ensure you remain hydrated all day long. What's more, you can save 27% off right now in the sale.

The best Sephora makeup deals to shop now

We must say, we're seriously impressed with the wide array of brands that the Sephora sale has to offer, especially in the makeup department. Now is the perfect time to give your makeup bag a refresh and grab some hero products for less than they retail for - such as Clinique's Black Honey Lipstick, Pat McGrath Labs' Skin Fetish Foundation and MILK Makeup's Hydro Grip Primer.

Clinique Almost Lipstick in shade 'Black Honey': was £24, now £19.10 at Sephora (save £4.90) Speaking of viral products, Clinique's popular Almost Lipstick in shade 'Black Honey' has now been reduced. With a sheer and glossy finish, this balmy lippie aims to soothe and moisturise your pout.

ILIA Multi-Stick: was £36, now £27 at Sephora (save £9) Add a buildable flush of colour to the apples of your cheeks with this ILIA Multi-Stick. Loved by Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi, this creamy formula can be used onto the lips, cheeks and eyes for a subtle and luminous healthy glow. With 12 shades to choose from, and currently boasting a £9 saving, this is a staple in your makeup bag.

PAT McGRATH LABS Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation: was £61, now £42.70 at Sephora (save £18.30) If you're looking for the 'my skin but better' look, let us introduce you to this long-wearing foundation from Pat McGrath Labs. Arriving in 36 shades, this luminous-finish foundation's coverage sits somewhere between sheer and medium but can be customised to suit your skin's needs. Plus, you can currently grab a bottle for over £18 less!

MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip Makeup Primer: was £68, now £54.40 at Sephora (save £13.60) Known for its gel formula that locks makeup in place for up to 12 hours, this MILK primer also works to smooth and hydrate the skin for easy makeup application. Although it usually boasts a fairly hefty price tag, you can now get 20% off.

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge (Four Pack): was £19.99, now £16.72 at Sephora (save £2.27) Keep your makeup sponges stocked up with this handy four pack from Real Techniques. Ensuring a quick and easy makeup application, these plump sponges allow for an even blend and a smooth finish. Whilst, its flat edge is perfect for contouring or reaching the area around the eyes and nose.

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment: was £27, now £25.35 at Sephora (save £1.65) If you're on the hunt for a long-lasting lipstick, NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment might just be your answer. This lightweight and non-drying formula not only promises high pigment but also a velvety soft matte finish.

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder: was £38.50, now £30.80 at Sephora (save £7.70) This Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder is a cult classic in the beauty world - and there's a reason why I and so many others love it. With light-reflecting particles to help blur pores, fine lines and wrinkles, this weightless loose powder sets your makeup in place without leaving a cakey finish.

The best Sephora haircare deals to shop now

Expanding your haircare arsenal can be a pricey task, whether you're investing in the best shampoos and conditioners or the best hair styling products. So, why not make the most of the Sephora sale to deck out your haircare collection with some luxe products for your locks? After some digging, we found plenty of huge savings to be made on products from the likes of Kérastase, Color Wow and Philip Kingsley.

Kérastase Chronologiste Bain Régénérant Shampoo: was £32.40, now £28.91 at Sephora (save £3.49) Elevate your hair washing routine with this revitalising shampoo from Kérastase. This product gently works to remove impurities from the scalp, fight signs of ageing in the hair and providing long-lasting moisture. It's also worth noting that the product also arrives with a soft woody and musky fragrance. The result? Shiny, bouncy and volumised locks.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray: was £27, now £19.95 at Sephora (save £7.05) Protect your hair from the humidity and unwanted frizz and puffiness with this protective spray. A spritz of Color Wow's Dream Coat Spray, adds a moisture-repelling layer over your locks to ensure a smooth and silky finish all day long. Even better news, you can now save 26% off this haircare must-have.

KÉRASTASE Elixir Ultime L'Huile Originale Hair Oil: was £58, now £52.20 at Sephora (save £5.80) Treat your locks to some well-deserved TLC with Kérastase's bestselling hair oil. Designed to be used as a leave-in treatment, this oil nourishes dull hair for soft and shiny results. Infused with Argan Oil, wild camellia and French camellia, you can use this handy oil to detangle, reduce frizz, increase the hair's strength or as a heat protectant before styling.

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Hair Treatment: was £38, now £27.95 at Sephora (save £10.05) Whilst we're on the topic of hair, this deep conditioning treatment from Philip Kingsley aims to repair heat damage from styling by repairing and sealing split ends and aiding growth. Boosting the elasticity, moisture and strength of your strands, this hair mask will leave your locks weightless, bouncy, and silky smooth. It's also currently marked down by over £10!

The best Sephora skincare deals to shop now

The beauty team collectively scrolled through the sale with a fine-tooth comb to pick out the very best skincare that it has to offer, from summer-ready sunscreens to hydrating cleansers - and everything in between. Boasting up to 70% off key products from brands such as Dermalogica, Estée Lauder and Caudalie, if you're a skincare lover, there's plenty of discounts to make the most of - take it from us.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex: was £65, now £57.95 at Sephora (save £7.05) Repair your skin as you sleep with this night serum from Estée Lauder. Packed full of hyaluronic acid, peptides, vitamin E and caffeine, this serum targets dryness, fine lines and wrinkles by infusing the complexion with moisture. Promoting your skin's natural renewal cycle, and, in turn, reducing signs of premature ageing,

ULTRA VIOLETTE Extreme Screen Hydrating Body & Hand Skinscreen SPF50+: was £27, now £20 at Sephora (save £7) Jetting off this summer? Get your hands on this Ultra Violette lightweight body sunscreen, which Aleesha has her eyes on. Not only does it offer SPF 50 protection from harmful UV rays, this cream boasts a hydrating and nourishing formula with a subtle shimmer. What's more, you can now get it for 26% off.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser with Hyaluronic Acid: was £18.50, now £17 at Sephora (save £1.50) If you've got normal to dry skin and you're on the hunt for a gentle cleanser that will hydrate your skin whilst effectively removing impurities, grab this CeraVe option whilst it's reduced. With essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help protect the skin barrier and retain any moisture, this cleanser removes excess dirt, oil and makeup without leaving the skin feeling dry.

Bondi Sands Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk: was £14.49, now £9.67 at Sephora (save £4.82) This Bondi Sands gradual tan is the answer to achieving a subtle sun-kissed glow this summer - and all year round. Its hydrating milk-like consistency is enriched with antioxidants, aloe vera and vitamin E to leave skin feeling supple, whilst gradually developing into a natural golden glow. Grab a bottle in the Sephora sale for less than £10.

The best Sephora fragrance deals to shop now

Designer fragrances can come with hefty price tags, it's rare to come across a 100ml bottle under £100 nowadays. That's where the Sephora sale comes in clutch, with many cult classic long-lasting perfumes currently marked down, you can restock your go-to scent or perhaps even trial a new eau de parfum whilst also making a saving.

Maison Margiela Replica By The Fireplace Eau de Toilette 100ml: was £120, now £98.26 at Sephora (save £21.74) When it comes to fragrances, Naomi, raves about Maison Margiela's Replica By The Fireplace fragrance. The clue is in the name of this fragrance, which has a slightly masculine edge to it, with top notes of pink pepper and clove, followed by warming hints of Cashmeran, Gaiac Wood, and Chesnut Accord. Taking you to cosy evenings by the fireplace, this 100ml bottle of this scent is now under £100...

Gucci Bamboo For Her Eau de Parfum 75ml: was £110, now £89.26 at Sephora (save £20.74) For a more feminine fragrance, save 19% on Gucci's Bamboo which boasts both warm and woody notes at its base, complemented by sandalwood, vanilla and grey amber. The confident and spirited scent is then contrasted by floral notes of casablanca lily, orange blossom and ylang ylang.

YSL Beauty Libre Eau de Parfum 50ml: was £97, now £82.19 at Sephora (save £14.81) A true classic in your perfume collection, YSL's Libre fragrance is timeless floral fragrance capturing notes of orange blossom flower and androgynous lavender. Secure a bottle in the sale whilst it has 15% off.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum 30ml: was £180, now £152.95 at Sephora (save £27.05) Tom Ford's iconic Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum captures a playfully exotic cherry scent, with a hint of bitter almond and notes of Turkish rose and jasmine sambac florals. The fragrance is topped off with a blend of warm sandalwood, vetiver, and cedar.

How long is the Sephora sale on for?

Although a specific end date for the sale hasn't been announced, the Sephora website itself says how these offers won't be around for long. We experienced first-hand how often the sale is updated, just yesterday our favourite Sol de Janeiro fragrances had their price tags reduced, however after checking today we realised they're no longer featured in the sale. So, take it from us, shop the bargains whilst you can...

How to know if you're getting a good deal

The Sephora sale is being continuously updated, with plenty of savings to be made on big named brands, so it's worth refreshing the page and keeping an eye on the new items that hit the sales. However, the downside to this also means that you can't guarantee products to remain in the sale - so, if you see something you like, it's worth snapping it up quickly before it's too late.

Where to shop Sephora in the UK

Sephora now have a UK website where you can shop the entirety of the sale online. The beauty department store also have three stores around the country, in Westfield White City, Westfield Stratford and Manchester Trafford Centre - with a new store also soon to be opening in Birmingham's Bullring Centre.