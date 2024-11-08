Sandra Oh's polarising manicure is a bold, contemporary twist on a French tip

Combining a timeless winter nail colour with a niche (and potentially polarising) design, Sandra Oh's nails play on the premise of a French tip but with added drama - and a simpler application...

Beloved for their elegance, classic French tip nails have had a renaissance this year with every season ushering in a new iteration - from lemon French tips to glamorous chromes. That said, winter might just take the crown for the most interesting interpretation, by way of Sandra Oh's latest manicure. Instead of the traditional nail tip-mimicking style, where the colour follows the natural curving edge, Oh opted to envelop the entire top half of her talons in a chic, shimmery burgundy.

The result? An interesting - and conversation-sparking - manicure. Indeed our beauty team was divided between finding the look slightly jarring and playfully refreshing. So, if you're looking for a unique winter nail look - or perhaps a more straightforward approach to a French tip (especially if you're doing your nails at home) - here's a closer look at Sandra Oh's unconventional manicure...

Why Sandra Oh's 'dipped' nails might be the modern winter mani to try

If you're yet to set eyes on Sandra Oh's unusual manicure, the best way we can think of to describe the design is that her almond nails have been dipped in colour. Unlike a traditional French tip, which only lines the edge of your nails in your chosen shade (and typically boasts a curve), Oh's cuts a straight line across the middle of her talon, coating half in molten, shimmery burgundy, and the other in just a clear coat - allowing her natural nail to peek through. Where the two contrasting sides meet, you can also spy a thin silver line, intersecting them.

As mentioned, the nail look sparked quite the debate among our beauty team, with half finding the design a bit strange, as from afar the dark block tip makes Oh's nails look half the length. Meanwhile, the others thought it was a fun (and more straightforward) approach to a French manicure and that the colourway was perfect for winter styling.

Oh debuted the polarizing manicure - created by nail artist, Shigeko Taylor - at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala on October 19th, paired with a black and white gown, and then again on October 26th, at the 20th-anniversary screening of Sideways in California. It was there that she wore a chic white shirt, an olive blazer and cream-tailored trousers. While the look may sound out there - and despite our team's initial reservations - it complemented both outfits perfectly. The combination of her timeless blazer ensemble with the bolder design, especially, really worked.

In fact, it offers a less fiddly and more beginner-friendly alternative to a French tip, as it's not as detailed and you don't need to be as precise with your line - a point all our team agreed on. It's also ideal if you find dark nail colours a tad daunting and thus, don't want to commit to having your entire nail painted in a burgundy or glossy black, for instance.

How to recreate the look

OPI Start to Finish 3in1 Strengthener Treatment View at Look Fantastic RRP: £17.70 The bottom half of Oh's nails were left bare, with just a clear coat applied over top. This one from OPI doubles as a nail strengthener and can also be used as a glossy top coat, making it a great staple to have in your kit. essie Nail Polish in shade Bordeaux View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 Like OPI's Funny Bunny, this essie nail polish colour is perfect for wearing on its own but is also ideal for a burgundy French tip nail look and a more minimalistic take on Oh's look. If you want to add a shimmer, opt for a glittery burgundy polish - like this one from Manucurist. essie Original Nail Polish in shade Apres-Chic View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 With the festive season nearly upon us, it never hurts to add metallic nail polish to your arsenal. You can use this one to divide two contrasting shades like Oh's dipped tip manicure, or simply use it all over the nail for an easy party look.

To replicate Oh's unusual but stylish manicure, we recommend opting for a similar almond shape and either a clear or sheer pink base coat. Apply two layers and then, using a thin nail art brush (like this one), take your chosen burgundy shade and draw a line across the centre of your nail. For a really precise and clean line, you can cover half of your nail in tape before painting said line. Then simply fill the rest of your nail up to the tip, using either a bigger brush or the brush that comes with your nail polish.

To elevate the look further - and hide any blending or wobbles where the two sides meet - take your thin nail brush again and paint another line across in silver, or gold for a more festive finish.