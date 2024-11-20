Viola Davis' shimmering plum smoky eye is so wearable - and perfect for party season

A smoky eye, like winged eyeliner, is considered a timeless look - but that doesn't mean it's easy to execute, especially if you find dark eyeshadow daunting. Thankfully, Viola Davis' latest red carpet appearance has offered a far more approachable (but no less chic) alternative...

When it comes to our makeup, we all have one or two looks in our wheelhouse, aside from our everyday routine, that we can pull out when the occasion demands. Whether that's adding one of the best eyeliners or a dusting of eyeshadow over our lids. One classic technique that many turn to for an elevated look is a smoky eye, but while it is universally flattering, the signature smoky colourway can be a tad bold for some. As the name suggests it often involves shades of dark brown and black, but there are ways to diffuse and soften its impact. Case in point, Viola Davis' purple and gold shimmer smoky look.

Stepping out for the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala, the actress combined all the classic elements of a smoky eye but with a soft, wintry palette and a chic, festive shimmer...

Why you should try Viola Davis' shimmering plum eye

As mentioned, a smoky eye traditionally features two to three shades, varying from light to dark (from warm neutrals to dark browns and blacks), which are then blended into a gradient with the darkest colour applied to the outer corner of your eye. This is also often smudged beneath the lower lash line, to create that signature 'smoke.'

With this look involving deeper colours, it can be slightly intimidating, especially if you don't wear eyeshadow regularly. It can be adapted, however, to include brighter and more wearable shades, as Viola Davis proved, pairing a glamorous black sequin gown with a voluminous bob and of course, a purple and gold eyeshadow look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

As we can see, a warm plum-like purple has been applied and blended out over her lid into a slightly darker, smokier hue at the outer corners, which has also been brought under her lower lashes. The purple appears less intensive than a dark brown or grey, affording vibrancy and brightness, which draws the gaze - and is elevated further by the wash of gold-copper shimmer over the centre of her lid.

How to recreate Viola Davis' smoky eye

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eye Palette in shade The Vintage Vamp View at SpaceNK RRP: £46 This palette features all the shades you'll need to create a flattering and wintery eye look, including a gold shimmer. Simply finish with one of your best mascaras - and voila! A beautiful party-ready eye. Huda Beauty Amethyst Obsessions Palette View at Cult Beauty $54.95 priceLinkAtMerchant RRP: £25 If you're looking for a wider array of shades and vibrant pigment, opt for Huda Beauty's Amethyst Obsessions Palette. It boasts nine pink and purply matte and shimmery shades. Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre Shimmering Eyeshadow Pot in Shade Honey View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £33 This eyeshadow is perfect for adding a golden gleam to the centre of your smoky eye or worn on its own - for a metallic look.

As for how to create Davis' chic look, we recommend laying down one of the best eyeshadow primers as your base - especially if you need your eyeshadow to last. Then, select three shades; either a light purple or warm neutral, a rich plum colour and then, a dark burgundy or brown. For those seeking a really smoky finish, opt for a black.

Begin by applying the lightest colour towards the inner corner of your eye, then your plum shade and finally, your darkest colour at the outer edge of your eye, blending the shades as you go. Bring the darkest shade under your lower lashes and smudge out. Once you're happy with the finish, take your gold shimmer and apply it to the centre of the lid, as this will reflect the light and add a hint of glamour to your look. This is also a good application trick to follow if you're new to shimmer shades.