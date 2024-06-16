Sophie Ellis-Bextor reveals her secret tips for creating chic, exquisite eye makeup in an easy-to-follow tutorial

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has revealed her biggest makeup secret and given fans not only a rundown of the products she uses, but also her best tips and tricks to recreate her signature glittery eyes.

Summer has long been the time for minimal makeup looks, with the unforgiving sunshine and blistering heat leaving many to skip heavy foundations and dramatic eyeshadow looks for fear of them melting off mid-day.

But while we adore low-maintenance berry lipstick shades and the best lightweight foundations for the warmer months, but Sophie Ellis-Bextor's tricks are some of the best makeup tips for older women we've seen, so much so we're seriously considering adding more bright and bold styles into our summer looks.

Taking to Instagram to share how she does the dramatic eye look for festivals, shows and nights out, she revealed that she fell in love with the style after her makeup artist created the look for her iconic Murder On The Dancefloor music video. Ever since then, she said, she's been in the midst of a 'love affair' with it.

Shop Sophie Ellis-Bextor's MakeUp Routine

KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Trooper Black £21 at LOOKFANTASTIC With rich pigmentation, an ultra-fine tip and long-wearing, smudge-resistant formula, this waterproof eyeliner is a versatile product that can create a range of looks, from fine flicks to bold lines. Plus it's vegan and certified cruelty-free. NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Shadow Palette £15.99 at LOOKFANTASTIC With 16 bright and bold summer-inspired shades, this palette can cater to your every need. With a buttery formula that buffs and blends seamlessly, you can easily achieve depth, dimension and diffusion with colourful looks. MAC Glitter £20 at MAC The star of the show, these loose glitter pots are available in a variety of holographic shades so you can let your imagination run wild. Designed for use on not only the face, but also the body and hair, they're a versatile product for festival season.

After priming her eyes with foundation – though throughout summer you'll want to use a good eyeshadow primer that'll ensure your eye makeup goes the distance – Sophie uses the KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner to create a cat-eye wing on both eyes.

She then creates a base with an eyeshadow shade that compliments the glitter she intends to use and covers her entire lid with the shade, blending it into the crease of her eye for a blown out look.

Then it's time for the glitter - clearly Sophie's favourite part. She uses a holographic MAC glitter, tapping glitter glue on top of her eyeshadow to make sure it sticks. "Ladle it! Make it nice and thick. Some will fall but most will stick I promise," she wrote in the caption about her application technique.

After tidying up your eyeliner and popping on some mascara, you're done! And voila, you're festival ready!