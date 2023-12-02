32 makeup looks inspired by the 50s for timeless glam inspo that oozes luxury

You may be surprised by how many of your favourite celebrity's makeup looks are inspired by the 50s. From bold red lips to statement lashes, the decade has a lot of influence on beauty trends of today.

From autumn makeup looks to red carpet glam, 50s makeup styles should not be overlooked. Whilst 90s fashion trends are all the rage right now, the timeless glam of vintage beauty looks is back on everyone's radar - and we love it.

These are our 32 top favourite celebrity makeup looks that are inspired by the 50s, and it may surprise you how easy it is to channel the vintage style whilst also looking modern and distinctive.

Celebrity makeup looks inspired by the 50s

1. Vintage inspired winged liner

(Image credit: Getty)

Adele's makeup always has a glamorous 50s feel. This particular look features vintage-inspired eyeliner, statement lashes, and a gorgeous brown/pink lip that is timelessly elegant.

2. XXL eyelashes

(Image credit: Getty)

Big eyelashes were a huge 50s makeup trend and one that has certainly stuck around. Jessica Chastain's neutral lid and XXL falsies capture the vintage style beautifully.

3. Statement eyes

(Image credit: Getty)

This combination of colourful eyeshadow and fluttery lashes has a playful 50s feel. Made more modern with glowy skin and a brown ombre lip, it's a brilliant example of how 50s makeup can work for any style.

4. True 50s makeup

(Image credit: Getty)

The undisputed queen of 1950s beauty, Marilyn Monroe's makeup had to make a feature. From the glossy red lip to the sparkly lids and long lashes, this is a style that will never age.

5. Coral hues

(Image credit: Getty)

The washes of coral in Sophie Ellis Bextor's makeup look are beautifully 50s. The matching tones between the eyes and lips pull the whole style together, whilst her lashes and liner have an elegant feel.

6. Bold pink lips

(Image credit: Getty)

Washes of pink across the cheeks and lips were often seen in 50s makeup looks and they look just as good today. Take inspiration from Jane Fonda by matching your blusher to one of the best pink lipsticks.

7. Doe eye look

(Image credit: Getty)

The doe-eyed look has a very 50s vibe and the best part is it's very easy to recreate - especially if you have dark eyes. Eye makeup looks for brown eyes are plentiful, but we love this more natural style that focuses on the lashes.

8. Winged eyeshadow

(Image credit: Getty)

If black eyeliner is a little daunting for you, eyeshadow can be used to create the same 50s look in a more blended way. Use an angled brush and a dark toned shadow to create Nicole Kidman's style.

9. Statement red lip

(Image credit: Getty)

What could be more 50s than a bright and bold red lip? One of the key trends of the time, the best red lipstick will always have a timeless vintage feel that works for any skin tone, age, or occasion.

10. 50s glam

(Image credit: Getty)

Actress Dorothy Dandridge is another 50s beauty whose makeup looks never failed. This is a gorgeous example of how you can wear a red lip and eyeliner for everyday - an etheral and beautiful look.

11. Dark, fluttery lashes

(Image credit: Getty)

This look is all about the eyes. Offsetting dark liner or shadow with fluttery lashes helps to ensure the eyes don't look too small by opening them up. Due to the extra statement eyes, a neutral lip works best.

12. Flushed cheeks

(Image credit: Getty)

Flushed cheeks are oh-so 50s and they really stand out in this makeup look. With a darker or neutral eye, you'll want to opt for pink or peachy cheeks to ensure that they are the focal point of your face.

13. Waterline liner

(Image credit: Getty)

Sarah Jessica Parker's eyeliner has a real 50s feel and it also nails the smokey eye look. Use one of the best eyeliners, ideally a soft pencil, to line under your eyes as well as on the lid.

14. Monochromatic palette

(Image credit: Getty)

Sticking to one hue can give the face a slightly smoother look, which often featured in 50s makeup. Using coppery tones over the eyes and on the lips, Blake Lively's style is simple yet chic.

15. Dark eyes and red lip

(Image credit: Getty)

50s icon Audrey Hepburn always looked gorgeous, so naturally she's one of the top people to take 50s makeup inspiration from. Although this photo was taken in the 80s, she is still wearing a classic vintage look of a red lip and dark eyes.

16. Natural, fluttery lashes

(Image credit: Getty)

Not keen on the look of falsies? You can easily give your natural eyelashes a 50s feel. Use a mascara that doesn't clump and be sure to define each lash - top and bottom - as well as using an eyelash curler.

17. Vintage pink

(Image credit: Getty)

This is certainly a very statement take on 50s makeup looks but it still has a glamorous feel. From the hairstyle to the defined lips and full eyelashes, Katy Perry proves you can make any 50s style fit to your personal aesthetic.

18. Doe eyes and red lip

(Image credit: Getty)

Lily Collins often sports vintage-inspired makeup looks and she pulls it off beautifully every time. This particular makeup look from the Met Gala features a sharp red lip and eye makeup that gives a round doe feel.

19. Pastel eyeshadow

(Image credit: Getty)

Pastel eyeshadows often featured in 50s makeup looks, so a light coloured shadow is a simple way to get the vintage effect. Go for a lilac or pastel blue to really nail the style.

20. Full lips

(Image credit: Getty)

Not only were red lips a huge 50s trend, but a full pout too. Using a liner of your choice, don't be afraid to overline the lips slightly to get a sharp cupids bow and and fuller look.

21. Extra statement eyeliner

(Image credit: Getty)

For occasions you really want to make a statement, there's no going wrong with extra thick 50s liner. When sporting a look like this, be sure to go for softer lips and cheeks.

22. Everyday glam

(Image credit: Getty)

We love turning to Twiggy for hair, makeup, and wardrobe inspiration - and this look is no different. The perfect everyday 50s style glam, it has all the components of a perfect look: dark lined eyes, pink cheeks and a bright lip.

23. Cat eye shapes

(Image credit: Getty)

If your eyes are slightly smaller, you might want to go for a cat eye look rather than a doe eye. Use false lashes that are longer at the ends, or wing your eyeshadow out slightly to elegonate the eyes.

24. Pastel eyes and deep red lip

(Image credit: Getty)

Rihanna has nailed two big 50s beauty trends here - a deep red lip and powdery pastel eye shadow. White isn't the easiest shadow to pull off, but it looks gorgeous on deeper skin tones.

25. Soft eyes and lips

(Image credit: Getty)

This softer makeup look will suit absolutely anyone and it has a lovely timeless appeal. If colourful shadows and red lipstick aren't really your thing, this is a gorgeous alternative style.

26. Neutral lids and red lips

(Image credit: Getty)

Allow your red lip to do all the talking and keep the rest of your face neutral, apart from some subtle mascara. This is a style that 50s film stars frequently sported, so there's no going wrong.

27. Colourful cheeks

(Image credit: Getty)

You don't just have to go for bright pink to get the 50s blush look. This browner shade offers the same dose of colour but with a more subtle and timeless feel that we love.

28. Statement eyes, cheeks and lips

(Image credit: Getty)

This makeup look is designed for a special occasion as it combines three standout elements. With the dark winged eyes, bright pink cheeks and an orange-toned red lip, it is the style to go for when you really want to stand out.

29. Grey eyeshadow

(Image credit: Getty)

Grey eyeshadow has a vintage vibe that we think is very underrated in modern makeup looks. Combined with black mascara or a sleek liner it creates beautiful contrast that makes the eyes pop.

30. Defined lower lashes

(Image credit: Getty)

Defined lashes have a gorgeous 50s feel and they're easily achieved from home. Use a clump-free mascara and use your nails or some tweezers to create extra separation.

31. Rosy cheeks

(Image credit: Getty)

Pick out a satin lipstick and powder blusher that are the same shade to achieve this rosy cheek finish. With a natural feel but a noticable finish, they are perfect for capturing the vintage look.

32. Fresh faced

(Image credit: Getty)

For a fresh-faced take on 50s makeup, Sienna Miller's style is one to take note of. With soft cheeks and a nude lip, the focus is on the eyes and her gorgeous full and fluttery lashes.