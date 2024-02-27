Victoria Beckham relies on two budget products for the perfect blowout

Love Victoria Beckham's effortless blowout? The fashion and beauty mogul has just let slip the exact products used to lock that enviable volume in place - and they're available at your local pharmacy...

The blowout, as the name suggests, looks to capture that bouncy, windswept look afforded by a fresh hair wash and blow-dry but alas, that poufy finish can often be short-lived unless. Indeed, as our fellow volume chasers will know, regardless of whether you're using the best hair dryers for fine hair or root-boosting hair dryer brushes - like the Drybar Double Shot dryer brush - all of that initial volume will be for nought if you don't have something to set it with.

Luckily for us though, Victoria Beckham has just shared the budget-friendly combo her hairstylist trusts to seal her own, oh-so glamourous blowout in place...

The two styling staples behind Victoria Beckham's blowouts

While Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) is synonymous with the '90s bob, the blunt cut that she debuted during the 1990s, in recent years it's her long bouncy waves that have caught our eye.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

In fact, this voluminous style is now something of her signature look - when she's not opting for a sleek bun, that is - and now we know exactly how she keeps those vivacious locks in place...

Shop Victoria Beckham's blowout staples

VB's go-to Wella Professionals EIMI Sugar Lift Hairspray View at Amazon RRP: £14.80 This spray is infused with sugar to provide lift and volume and can either be used on damp hair for extra texture and body whilst blow drying, or to lock your look into place. VB's go-to L'Oreal Hairspray by Elnett for Extra Strong Hold & Shine RRP: £3 A true classic, this hairspray offers extra strong hold and a glossy finish to your look. Editor's pick Revlon Salon One-Step hair dryer and volumiser $17.99 at Newegg $34.95 at Walmart $37.04 at Amazon RRP: £62.99 Your one-stop to a bouncy blowout, this brush works to both dry and lift your hair, whilst smooth flyways. It's easy to use but we'd recommend blow-drying your hair first until it is lightly damp, before going in with this styler.

In an interview with Glossier's Into The Gloss, Victoria Beckham shared that while she prefers to keep her hair fairly simple, volume is key and to achieve this, her hairdresser Ken Paves, uses two trusty products: "When it comes to hair, the more volume the better. But I do not like to feel too much texture in my hair, so Ken has a very light touch on products—he’ll use Wella’s Sugar Lift hairspray and L'Oreal Paris’ Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold after a blowout."

If you're looking to take a leaf out of Victoria Beckham's book, adding these two products to your haircare arsenal will collectively set you back just £17.80 - yes for both sprays - which, for a celebrity-approved product is refreshingly inexpensive.

The sprays are described as offering hold and lift, both of which are ideal for crafting the perfect blown-out look. Tool-wise, we'd also suggest investing in one of the best hairdryers, to use in tandem with a large, rounded brush as well as something like the Revlon One-Step or Dyson Airwrap - for a hairstyle that is full of bounce and body, without the hassle of traditional rollers.