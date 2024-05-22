Gillian Anderson just debuted her take on the faux bob - and it's perfect for mid to long lengths

Locked in the never-ending cycle of wanting a short crop but also loving your long hair? Gillian Anderson's 'faux bob' offers the perfect solution because it's as chic as it is non-committal...

Bob hairstyles have been a firm favourite this year, with a plethora of iterations topping the 2024 hair trends - from 'Cowgirl Bobs' to timeless French bob cuts. But it's not necessarily good news for those of us who adore the aesthetic that short styles offer but prefer longer hair on ourselves - or perhaps are too scared to make the dramatic chop. That said, Gillian Anderson has just debuted the perfect, voluminous option for bob-hesitators, which features all the sophistication of a traditional bob just minus that actual haircut part.

And while we have seen a few iterations of the so-called 'Faux bob' on the red carpet this year, Anderson's indeed proves that you can have the best of both worlds - even with mid to long, all-one-length hair...

Why Gillian Anderson's faux bob is the trendy but non-committal 'do to try

So, first things first, what is a 'Faux bob'? Well, the clue is in the name, as it literally refers to a hairstyle that creates the appearance of a bob, without actually requiring any trimming. The look sees the ends of your hair concealed, either tucking up into the rest of your hair or into a bun, for instance, with the hair around your face mimicking how a bob might fall.

Case and point, Gillian Anderson's part-bob-part-ponytail look. The star wore the look to a photocall for Netflix's The Crown at Sunset Las Palmas Studios on May 17th, with a chic black dress and matching black-framed glasses.

At first glance, you may indeed mistake her look for a jaw-length bob but upon further inspection, you can spy the rest of her long hair secured into what looks to be a low ponytail at the nape of her neck. The hair around her face has been perfectly fashioned and coiffed to mimic that of a bouncy crop, offering a statement look for the event - one that is easy to change up, unlike an actual short bob cut.

The effect is very elegant and not overly precise, offering an effortlessness to her look that is surprisingly easy to replicate.

How to recreate Gillian Anderson's hair look

Beauty Pie 100% Silk Hair Scrunchies View at Beauty Pie RRP: £16.50 members price/ £39 non-members price A silk hair tie is a must-have in your beauty arsenal as they're gentle on your hair and reduce friction and tugging. Boots Hair Grips (30 pack) View at Boots RRP: £1 To secure your 'faux bob' in place, hair grips can really come in handy - and are staples in your haircare kit in general, for buns and other updos. Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £31 For added bounce, hold and texture, a spray like this one is key - especially if you're looking to recreate Anderson's hair do.

From what we can tell, Anderson's hair is secured into a low ponytail, so we would recommend following suit. First, begin by adding texture to your hair, either with a few waves (depending on the look you want) or a texture spray/mousse. Then gather your lengths together at the nape of your neck and secure them with a thin hairband or silk hair tie, to minimise on damage.

You can then either try to conceal the ponytail up and under the rest of your hair, fasten it into a low bun or allow it to lie down your back, like Anderson's. To achieve a similar voluminous bob look, gently loosen the hair around your face from your ponytail - you may need a few well-placed hair pins to add hold. If you have short feathered layers, you can also free these from the hair tie entirely, to let them fall around your face.