The 'intensely shiny' neutral hair colour that's about to take over, according to experts

Promising easy shine, charcoal is the buzzy brunette shade tipped to dominate the second half of the year

Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City alongside a picture of Viola Davis, who is seen with a dark brunette pixie cut at the Red Carpet of the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2024 in Cannes, France and finally, Demi Moore – who is pictured with long and straight dark brunette hair at the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2024 in Cannes, France in a pale pink template
(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Jamie McCarthy | JB Lacroix/FilmMagic | Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)
Continuing the theme of cool and neutral hues, "charcoal brown" is the latest colour trend joining the ranks – and it promises both a statement finish and glossy shine.

If 2023 was the year of warm and coppery shades, this year is proving to be the era of neutrals, with the 2024 hair trends welcoming everything from crystal clear blonde (a creamy alternative to platinum that enhances natural greys) to subtle taupe brown. Now, we're welcoming in an ultra-dark and oh-so-flattering take on brunette: charcoal.

This latest must-have colour sits firmly towards the deeper end of the brunette colour spectrum and offers a stylish alternative for those seeking to ditch reddish undertones or elevate their dark brown strands with a gleaming, healthy shine...

What is the charcoal hair trend?

Tom Smith, trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director for Evo Hair describes charcoal's undertone as "neutral rather than warm or cool," adding that it's "as deep as a brunette can be without appearing cold or black. This shade makes it easy to get intensely shiny and glossy hair."

Like crystal and syrup honey blonde, this colour hinges on that coveted reflective, healthy shine – making it a chic option for anyone seeking to elevate and update their brunette hair or those looking to undergo a big transformation (i.e. from a much lighter colour to dark brown). It's also especially apt for summer, as the sunny days will only help to accentuate that glossy radiance.

How to request charcoal hair at the salon

To request it from your go-to hairdresser, Smith recommends you "Ask for a deep brown with a neutral undertone; this is not black or chocolate brown but sits in between and has a balance of warm and cool tones."

How to maintain charcoal brown hair

evo Fabuloso Cool Brown Colour Boosting Treatment

evo Fabuloso Cool Brown Colour Boosting Treatment

RRP: £26.50

Smith recommends this colour-boosting treatment to help maintain the neutral tones in your charcoal brown hair.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

RRP: £27

For a lasting shine, Color Wow's heat-activated spray delivers a glossy, smooth finish that lasts for up to three washes.

Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray

Moroccanoil Glimmer Shine Spray

RRP: £20.85

Shine is one of the key elements of this hair colour trend and a nourishing spray like this one delivers both nourishment and a glossy finish. As far as shiny hair tips go, adding a shine-boosting spray or serum is a great option.

"If your natural colour is quite deep, the maintenance of the shade is very minimal," says Smith. "If your natural colour is lighter, you will certainly need to visit the salon every month to six weeks to maintain the new growth."

To help extend your colour in between appointments or to prolong the time until your next salon trip, especially if your hair is prone to fading with red tones, Smith recommends using a colour-boosting treatment – like Evo Fabuloso in the shade Cool Brown – as this will "help to retain the shine and tone for as long as possible."

For those looking for a style to match their new brunette shade, we've rounded five celebrity looks to replicate below.

5 ways to style charcoal brunette hair

1. Ultra long charcoal hair

Demi Moore pictured with dark brown hair at the closing ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2024 in Cannes, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images/JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Complete with a reflective shine, Demi Moore's long, dark brunette hair proves just how luxe and chic a similar charcoal hue can look.

2. Charcoal pixie cut

Viola Davis is pictured with a dark brunette pixie cut during the Red Carpet of the closing ceremony at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2024 in Cannes, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard)

If you're already sporting a dark brunette hue, or are looking to give your brown hair a shiny refresh, why not also consider a trendy pixie cut like Viola Davis'.

3. Sleek charcoal updo

Simone Ashley is picture with a sleek dark brunette updo at the 2024 Cannes film festival

(Image credit: Getty Images/Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho)

Another way to debut this neutral brunette shade is in a sleek updo, as Bridgerton's Simone Ashley's glossy brunette hairstyle demonstrates.

4. Charcoal bob

Katy Perry is pictured with dark brunette hair, styled in a bob during the AMERICAN IDOL - "715 (Judge's Song Contest)"

(Image credit: Getty Images/Disney/Eric McCandless)

If you have a bob hairstyle, Katy Perry's shiny, ultra-dark brunette hair looks so chic in this textured cut. 

5. Charcoal 'bell-bottom' bob

Mindy Kaling is pictured with a brunette bob whilst attending The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Combining two summer trends in one, Mindy Kaling's brunette bell-bottom bob serves as excellent hair inspiration.

