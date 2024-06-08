The 'intensely shiny' neutral hair colour that's about to take over, according to experts
Promising easy shine, charcoal is the buzzy brunette shade tipped to dominate the second half of the year
Continuing the theme of cool and neutral hues, "charcoal brown" is the latest colour trend joining the ranks – and it promises both a statement finish and glossy shine.
If 2023 was the year of warm and coppery shades, this year is proving to be the era of neutrals, with the 2024 hair trends welcoming everything from crystal clear blonde (a creamy alternative to platinum that enhances natural greys) to subtle taupe brown. Now, we're welcoming in an ultra-dark and oh-so-flattering take on brunette: charcoal.
This latest must-have colour sits firmly towards the deeper end of the brunette colour spectrum and offers a stylish alternative for those seeking to ditch reddish undertones or elevate their dark brown strands with a gleaming, healthy shine...
What is the charcoal hair trend?
Tom Smith, trend forecaster, artist in residence at Billi Currie and International Creative Colour Director for Evo Hair describes charcoal's undertone as "neutral rather than warm or cool," adding that it's "as deep as a brunette can be without appearing cold or black. This shade makes it easy to get intensely shiny and glossy hair."
Like crystal and syrup honey blonde, this colour hinges on that coveted reflective, healthy shine – making it a chic option for anyone seeking to elevate and update their brunette hair or those looking to undergo a big transformation (i.e. from a much lighter colour to dark brown). It's also especially apt for summer, as the sunny days will only help to accentuate that glossy radiance.
How to request charcoal hair at the salon
To request it from your go-to hairdresser, Smith recommends you "Ask for a deep brown with a neutral undertone; this is not black or chocolate brown but sits in between and has a balance of warm and cool tones."
How to maintain charcoal brown hair
RRP: £26.50
Smith recommends this colour-boosting treatment to help maintain the neutral tones in your charcoal brown hair.
RRP: £27
For a lasting shine, Color Wow's heat-activated spray delivers a glossy, smooth finish that lasts for up to three washes.
RRP: £20.85
Shine is one of the key elements of this hair colour trend and a nourishing spray like this one delivers both nourishment and a glossy finish. As far as shiny hair tips go, adding a shine-boosting spray or serum is a great option.
"If your natural colour is quite deep, the maintenance of the shade is very minimal," says Smith. "If your natural colour is lighter, you will certainly need to visit the salon every month to six weeks to maintain the new growth."
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
To help extend your colour in between appointments or to prolong the time until your next salon trip, especially if your hair is prone to fading with red tones, Smith recommends using a colour-boosting treatment – like Evo Fabuloso in the shade Cool Brown – as this will "help to retain the shine and tone for as long as possible."
For those looking for a style to match their new brunette shade, we've rounded five celebrity looks to replicate below.
5 ways to style charcoal brunette hair
1. Ultra long charcoal hair
Complete with a reflective shine, Demi Moore's long, dark brunette hair proves just how luxe and chic a similar charcoal hue can look.
2. Charcoal pixie cut
If you're already sporting a dark brunette hue, or are looking to give your brown hair a shiny refresh, why not also consider a trendy pixie cut like Viola Davis'.
3. Sleek charcoal updo
Another way to debut this neutral brunette shade is in a sleek updo, as Bridgerton's Simone Ashley's glossy brunette hairstyle demonstrates.
4. Charcoal bob
If you have a bob hairstyle, Katy Perry's shiny, ultra-dark brunette hair looks so chic in this textured cut.
5. Charcoal 'bell-bottom' bob
Combining two summer trends in one, Mindy Kaling's brunette bell-bottom bob serves as excellent hair inspiration.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
This chic crossbody from Radley is ‘the only bag you need for everyday’ - and it’s on sale today
The crossbody bag is 'just the right size' for all your everyday essentials
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
What to know before adding AHAs, BHAs or PHAs to your regime – the experts breakdown chemical exfoliants
Chemical exfoliants can be transformative in your skincare lineup – but they're also frequently misunderstood. Here, experts break them down...
By Charley Williams-Howitt Published