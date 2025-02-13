Inside celebrities' beauty routines – the treatments that A-listers swear by

We don’t know about you, but at woman&home we are always interested in the ins and outs of celebrity beauty routines, from the products stashed in their daily make-up bags to the hair and skin treatments they book in for on the regular. But which facials and aesthetic "tweakments" are deemed popular among celebrities?

Today, much of the secrecy around in-clinic treatments has disbanded and we generally discuss these things far more openly than a few decades ago. Not to mention celebrities will share details of their skin regimes on their own social media accounts, giving fans more insight than ever before. Fancy diving into the treatments that the A-listers love? We’ve shared a host of them below…

The beauty treatments that celebrities love

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Sarah Jessica Parker has openly discussed the treatments she gets. "I talk about the things I do, which is Sofwave," she told British Vogue. It’s great, but it hurts. I used to do glycolic peels at the dermatologist, too. And sometimes, in the rare emergencies when I have a zit, my dermatologist will give me a cortisone shot, which is cheaper than removing it in post-production. I think people are more comfortable with listing the work they’ve had done now because it’s a choice."

Aside from treatments, below are some of the skincare products that SJP has name-checked in interviews.

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm RRP: £34 for 125ml A cult classic skincare product, Clinique's effective balm works to whisk away all traces of even the most full coverage makeup, and is one that Sarah Jessica Parker told Caroline Hirons she's a fan of on the latter's podcast, Glad We Had This Chat. Roc Derm Correxion Dual Eye Cream View at Sephora UK RRP: £39.99 for 20ml With two formulas in this pot – a gel formula for the upper lids and a cream for the undereye area – Roc's eye cream is packed with "anti-ageing" ingredients retinol and peptides. Not only that, it's a product that counts ambassador SJP as a fan. E45 Foam Cleanser View at Boots RRP: £8.99 for 150ml We always love when a celebrity endorses an affordable brand, and another product SJP discussed on Hirons' podcast was a foaming cleanser from E45. The star said "I love E45".

Jennifer Aniston

(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston has long been reported as a client of celebrity facialist Joanna Czech and has discussed other treatments over the years. "I do microneedling! I just learned about it a couple months ago from a facialist in New York. It allows the serums and whatever products you’re using to really soak in," she said in an interview with People, reports Hola!.

Oprah Winfrey

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey reportedly gets LED treatments regularly as part of her skin regime. Her facialist Jennifer Brodeur told Now to Love that the star has the service every four to six weeks and that they are "virtually good for everyone".

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez has been reported as a fan of a few different treatments over the years, including Dermalux LED treatments. The Editorialist also reports that she is a fan of radiofrequency treatment Thermage.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ellen Pompeo

(Image credit: John Nacion/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Pompeo told New Beauty in 2019 that she gets "Frequency facials with Joanna Vargas. I don’t love fillers or Botox, so I have to get a lot of facials and drink a ton of water. I feel like the frequency facial makes a difference in my skin—it makes it tighter."

Demi Moore

(Image credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Demi Moore is reportedly a client of Hollywood facialist – and eponymous skincare brand founder – Kate Somerville. Not only that, as Allure reports, she is also said to be a fan of regular Thermage treatments.

Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Olivia Wong/WireImage via Getty Images)

According to Women's Health, Gabrielle Union is another star who is a fan of Dermalux's LED treatments. In the past, Union has documented her treatment on Instagram Stories and noted that blue light in particular helped with acne around her chin.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As part of her skin regime, Victoria Beckham is reportedly a client of London-based facialist Sarah Chapman. As Vogue reports, the star wrote of Chapman's handiwork: “The best facial in London and the most incredible products!”

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage via Getty Images)

As well as visiting facialist Annee de Mamiel, who is said to use LED in her treatments, Sienna Miller has also reportedly been a client of Keren Bartov in the past. While it's not clear which of the following the star might have undergone, Bartov's treatments incorporate IPL, laser, microneedling and radiofrequency, Red reports.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Moore told British Vogue that she has seen both Teresa Tarmey and Fabricio Ormonde for facials. "Radiofrequency has been a game-changer for me," she said in the interview. "It’s really great, because it’s a way to maintain your skin that’s completely non-invasive. I use my face for a living and I need to make sure that I look like me and that my face is mobile – radio frequency is the way to do it. It can be time intensive, but you really see incredible results."

Zoe Saldaña

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Awards season is a time when many celebrities up their skin treatments ahead of red-carpet appearances. Before the 2025 Golden Globes, Zoe Saldaña received a facial from Lord Gavin McLeod Valentine that involved radiofrequency, oxygen infusion, facial cupping and LED, he told Marie Claire.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Encompassing a range of different treatment options, lasers are an effective way to target a range of skin concerns. Kate Hudson is an ambassador for Alma and was introduced to its Harmony laser by her facialist Nurse Jamie. "I love the results I get from laser treatments and I prefer them to injectables or fillers," she told Good Housekeeping. "[The Alma Harmony is] now my go-to a few days before big events such as the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes. It boosts collagen production and makes skin look amazing – plumper, glowing and at its best."

Sofía Vergara

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Sofía Vergara is very open about her skin treatments. "I do microneedling, little lasers for capillaries because I have rosacea," she told Glamour in 2023. "I do Botox in my eyes and in my neck regularly. Little things that I don’t need to sit in my house for a month because, unfortunately, I can’t. And products. I like products."

Vanessa Williams

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Vanessa Williams has been open about getting "good Botox" in the past, but also told Page Six Style about another treatment she has undergone for her skin. “The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening, is incredible. And there’s a machine for anything,” she told the publication. “I just got it a microcurrent thing for your neck, it was called Forma and it’s like a total package facial.”

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Getty Images for BFI)

Get The Gloss reports that one treatment behind Angelina Jolie's radiant skin is Laser Genesis, which has myriad benefits – namely smoothing the skin, boosting collagen production and lessening redness.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Now an ambassador for the company, Eva Longoria has discussed her love of the Morpheus8 treatment – which also happens to be one of the options in our guide to the best facial tweakments. “It was really the thing that did the trick and made my confidence surge again," Longoria said in an Instagram video.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Famed for its resurfacing and glow-boosting effects, microneedling is popular among celebs – including Gwyneth Paltrow. "It didn’t even hurt that much, but it just seemed weird. My skin looked really glowy for a number of days, I have to tell you," she told Well+Good.

Olivia Colman

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Botox isn't for everyone, but it's still a popular and effective treatment that doesn't have to result in "frozen" expressions. Olivia Colman has spoken about how much she likes the results. She told the Sunday Times: "I have done Botox and I LOVED it."

Eva Mendes

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Another famous face who is reportedly a client of Kate Somerville's, Eva Mendes has previously documented a micro threads appointment on Instagram, E! reports. She has also posted about her love of dermaplaning, which removes dead skin cells and hair from the face to boost glow.

Brooke Shields

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Shields has openly discussed having Botox in past interviews, as well as Fraxel laser treatments – the latter for which she has documented an appointment on Instagram with her dermatologist, Dr. Elizabeth Hale.

Cindy Crawford

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega)

According to The New York Times, Cindy Crawford "has done Botox, but less as she gets older because she wants her forehead to match the rest of her face." The publication also reports "radio frequency, microneedling, infrared sauna, cold plunge, a red light mask" as being part of her routine.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman has confirmed trying Botox in the past but has since sworn off it. She told Italian newspaper La Repubblica, "No surgery for me; I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again." Kidman is also reportedly a client of facialist Melanie Grant's.

Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Angela Basset has been very open about the beauty treatments she's gotten over the years. “Botox is no surprise! I’m a big supporter of being natural, but I’ve done it twice. Just a little bit, not too much – I still need to express myself,” she told New Beauty in 2019. "What else? I've tried Ultherapy, too."

Elle MacPherson

(Image credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Elle MacPherson has shared a few different skin treatments that are part of her beauty regime. "I tend to stay away from lasers as I live in Miami, but have found a laser called Aerolase through my dermatologist at Del Campo Dermatology & Laser Institute," she told Real Self in 2023. "It works really well for promoting beautiful, healthy and strong skin." She later added: "I turn to facials and lymphatic massages, but at the end of the day, I like it to keep it simple and stay consistent with overall wellness maintenance."

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway is reportedly a client of legendary facialist Su-Man and, according to the skin expert, “is incredibly disciplined when it comes to her skin,” she told NET-A-PORTER. Su-Man's signature treatments include her famous facial massage technique.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry (and subsequently when visiting the UK) Meghan Markle has been a client of facialist Sarah Chapman. As HELLO! reports, the duchess had a course of Dermalux LED treatments in the lead-up to her big day.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

On Kelly Ripa's podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, Salma Hayek noted that she doesn't get Botox but is a fan of radiofrequency treatments, which she finds incredibly effective.

Kris Jenner

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Kris Jenner has discussed her go-to skin treatments several times over the years, telling E!'s Good Work series in 2015 that she has had "Botox and fillers and laser and things like that".

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images)

According to Us Weekly, Jessica Alba is also a fan of an in-clinic peel with facialist Shani Darden, who ends the treatment with an LED treatment mask – which is a blue, pink and red light therapy device all in one.

Rebel Wilson

(Image credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC)

Many celebrities are fans of treatments that incorporate radiofrequency and that includes Rebel Wilson, who shared on social media that she is a fan of EmFace and a partner for the brand. This treatment utilises both this and high intensity facial electrical stimulation to help "sculpt" the face.

Michelle Obama

(Image credit: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

As the former FLOTUS' facialist, Jennifer Brodeur has given fans some insights into Michelle Obama's skin routine. "Usually before a speaking engagement, I love to give her a collagen-based vitamin C facial," she told Refinery29 in 2019. "I use a gel-based collagen in which I’ll infuse vitamin C and then I'll use oxygen to make sure the skin absorbs as much as possible. And then I always incorporate our LED device, which is called Max. Often I'll use the yellow light and it really helps with that glow of the skin."

Kim Kardashian

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian is pretty candid about her beauty regime, sharing details of treatments like the vampire facial, and has long been reported as a client of facialist Joanna Czech. One recent treatment Kardashian has discussed on her family's eponymous show is what's often nicknamed the "salmon sperm facial", which involves polynucleotides derived from salmon to rejuvenate the skin.