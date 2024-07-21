Victoria Starmer’s secret for fighting ‘pigmentation and age spots’ revealed

A skincare specialist has revealed the vital product Victoria Starmer uses to keep ‘pigmentation and age spots’ at bay.

Victoria Starmer has shot to fame, with her prominent position as the new Prime Minister's wife meaning she's caught the public eye. And she's thriving within it, recently stepping out in a comfy yet glamorous outfit and proving why the white dress will forever be a summer staple.

But despite all the stress that's likely come with her new title, as well as the pressure still going on with her work in the NHS, her skin is glowing - and we're desperate to know her skincare secrets.

Thankfully, GP and skincare specialist Dr Raj Arora has revealed just how Victoria maintains her glow, highlighting the importance of understanding your skin's needs and routinely meeting them.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"She’s got really nice volume to her skin," Dr Raj told HELLO! "It looks really plump and also looks quite glass-like and untextured so I think that she’s probably following a good morning and evening skincare routine."

As well as 'good cleansing routine' that removes any pollutants, left-over product, or debris from her skin, the expert says Victoria is likely using a very good SPF for sun protection as, "She doesn’t have any pigmentation or age spots."

Using a high-grade SPF is vital when it comes to reducing the signs of ageing. In fact, most people's premature skin ageing is down to UV damage from the sun, with experts highlighting this as just one of many reasons you should wear SPF every single day - and Victoria's glowing, clear complexion is great proof!

There are so many products on the market to protect your skin from the sun, with each being tailored to different skin needs from the best sunscreens for oily skin to the best sunscreens for sensitive skin - and you can even get great foundations with SPF in for a two-in-one product!

TRIED AND TESTED SPFS

5% Vitamin C Sheer Moisturizer SPF 50 Was £46, Now £39.10 at Paula's Choice The new Paula's Choice SPF with Vitamin C is Woman&Home editor Kerrie Hughes's top choice when it comes to sun protection for the face and neck. It's sheer formula is completely invisible once rubbed in, and it's so light, it doesn't make skin feel suffocated or clogged in the slightest. It also gives the skin a lovely glow. Garnier Vitamin C Daily UV Brightening Fluid Glow SPF 50+ £10.39 at Look Fantastic Garnier's Vit C is another of Kerrie's favourites. It's tinted and so doubles as a lovely base, which is enough to not need any more make up. Plus, it's really affordable, though the formula is a little thick and heavy. See The Light SP50+ Moisturiser £45 at Trinny London Kerrie was really impressed by how light and silky smooth this SPF's formula felt against the skin, and loved how it went completely invisible when rubbed in. If the quality and effectiveness of Trinny's new gravity-defying neck cream, The Elevator, is anything to go by, See the Light is a top SPF option.

It's not just SPF Victoria is relying on though. Dr Raj added, "She is probably using some anti-aging serum things like peptide serums to help with plumping up the skin, and hyaluronic serum to help with the plump and youthful appearance she has on her skin."

The doctor also believes she is likely using a retinol in the evenings, like the £13 retinol cream Sienna Miller relies on, which will help with collagen regulation and combat fine lines and wrinkles.