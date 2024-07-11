Victoria Starmer just proved why a comfy yet glamorous white dress is an absolute must-have this time of year
Victoria Starmer traveled to the US wearing a stunning white dress and showed why we should all have this staple item in our wardrobes
Victoria Starmer has just proved why a comfortable yet glamorous white dress is an absolute must-have this time of year.
Summer is a social season filled with exciting occasions and events and when we’re trying to choose the best wedding guest dresses or beach wear for long-awaited holidays we can often be drawn to bold patterns and vivid colours. For day-to-day, though, there’s something to be said for keeping things simple and versatile and it doesn’t come much more classic than a white dress. It might sound like a bit of a boring option but a white dress should never be overlooked and the Prime Minister’s wife is clearly a big fan. Victoria, Lady Starmer chose a chic white dress as her travel outfit when she accompanied Sir Keir Starmer to the US for a NATO summit.
She boarded the flight at Stansted Airport and disembarked at Joint Base Andrews wearing a gorgeous midi dress with a scalloped V-neckline. It appears to be the £450 Lace Knit Gown from Needle & Thread and although the colour name is champagne it’s a soft white hue.
Shop Victoria Starmer's Outfit
Also available in pastel yellow, pink and blue, this beautiful dress is well worth investing in as a wardrobe staple that will last the test of time. It's made from a recycled viscose blend with stretch yarn and has intricate stitch pointelle detailing.
This affordable white dress has delicate Broderie Anglaise detailing that is similar to a pointelle pattern and is made from 100% cotton. It has mid-length puff sleeves and a V-neckline, with dainty buttons adorning the front of the bodice.
Metallic accessories can often be just as easy to wear as neutral ones and these gold-toned shoes have a chunky block heel and a practical ankle strap. The elegant crossover detail at the front emulates the feel of Victoria Starmer's shoes and these would look stunning with a simple white dress in the summer.
Known for their intricate dresses, Needle & Thread is one of the best British clothing brands around and this dress is a little more daywear-appropriate compared to their fabulous floor-length gowns. It’s made from a recycled viscose blend with stretch yarn and a fitted stretch bodice, meaning that it not only fits perfectly but was probably very comfortable for Victoria Starmer to wear on her long flight.
Her dress also has stitch pointelle patterns running across it and these were inspired by vintage woven lace ribbons. It’s delicate details like this which make all the difference to a white dress and transform it into something truly special. This Needle & Thread piece was the perfect blend of comfy and glamorous and is also incredibly versatile.
Although Victoria chose to keep her accessories simple for her flight to the US, a white dress is the most beautiful outfit base for anyone who loves bright bags or shoes. Once you’ve found the perfect style and shape of white dress for you, you’ll soon find yourself reaching for it again and again in your summer capsule wardrobe as they work with every other shade and look great with a denim jacket or blazer layered over the top. Whether you’re attending a picnic, a family party or merely running errands a white dress is a stunning outfit to wear.
Trainers are a great choice to make an elevated white dress more casual, but Victoria opted for some gold heeled sandals with an open toe design. Metallics are great at bringing some fun to a look without being full-on sparkly. Victoria Starmer’s shoes had a practical ankle strap to help keep them secure on her feet and it didn’t look to be overly high, meaning they were likely also quite comfortable to wear for a longer period of time.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This styling approach of having comfort and glamour go hand-in-hand is something we can all draw inspiration from when it comes to our own outfits. As the UK’s new ‘First Lady’, Victoria Starmer’s outfits are receiving even more attention right now and she followed up her white dress look with a fiery red midi dress after a welcoming ceremony for the NATO Heads of State in Washington DC.
This dress had a V-neckline, wrap design and long floaty sleeves and the bold scarlet colour was sensational. If Victoria’s future outfits are anything like these two then fashion fans better prepare to be seriously inspired.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
I'm a fashion editor and these are the 9 essentials I'll be looking out for in the Amazon Prime sale
From Kate Middleton's favourite trainers to the handy tool that will revamp your knitwear, these are my must-have items
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Denise Lewis gives us a lesson in how to pull off a short bob with sleek ombré look - and it's as chic as it is easy to recreate
Stylish yet requiring minimal effort, the sports presenter's polished bob boasts a flattering look that's perfect for any occasion...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
I'm a fashion editor and these are the 9 essentials I'll be looking out for in the Amazon Prime sale
From Kate Middleton's favourite trainers to the handy tool that will revamp your knitwear, these are my must-have items
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton aces Wimbledon whites in sharp tailoring - and her delightful mini accessory is making us want to downsize our own handbags
Skelton's accessory is something you never knew you needed until now
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller swaps her signature boho style for ladylike polka dots at Wimbledon - and there's an unexpected detail you might not have noticed
We're eagerly rushing to recreate this look!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Alison Hammond's universally flattering burnt orange blouse is the overcast weather antidote every capsule wardrobe needs
Alison's versatile blouse is a wearable way to brighten up your outfit on drizzly summer days
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
This Swarovski necklace on Amazon is a fraction of the price of the shell-shaped style loved by A-listers
Beach-inspired jewellery is big news this year, but you don't have to shell out thousands on diamonds
By Caroline Parr Published
-
On the hunt for the perfect tote? This budget Loewe lookalike ticks style and practicality boxes
Get the luxury look on a budget
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Isla Fisher's navy floral dress and crisp white blazer at Wimbledon offers the perfect styling tip for the ever-changing weather
We can't wait to recreate this look for the summer season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Shania Twain glows in vibrant co-ord at Hyde Park performance - and we're rushing to recreate this look
The sensational singer beamed in a co-ord that we can't wait to get our hands on
By Molly Smith Published