Victoria Starmer just proved why a comfy yet glamorous white dress is an absolute must-have this time of year

Victoria Starmer has just proved why a comfortable yet glamorous white dress is an absolute must-have this time of year.

Summer is a social season filled with exciting occasions and events and when we’re trying to choose the best wedding guest dresses or beach wear for long-awaited holidays we can often be drawn to bold patterns and vivid colours. For day-to-day, though, there’s something to be said for keeping things simple and versatile and it doesn’t come much more classic than a white dress. It might sound like a bit of a boring option but a white dress should never be overlooked and the Prime Minister’s wife is clearly a big fan. Victoria, Lady Starmer chose a chic white dress as her travel outfit when she accompanied Sir Keir Starmer to the US for a NATO summit.

She boarded the flight at Stansted Airport and disembarked at Joint Base Andrews wearing a gorgeous midi dress with a scalloped V-neckline. It appears to be the £450 Lace Knit Gown from Needle & Thread and although the colour name is champagne it’s a soft white hue.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shop Victoria Starmer's Outfit

Needle & Thread Lace Knit Gown £450 at Needle & Thread Also available in pastel yellow, pink and blue, this beautiful dress is well worth investing in as a wardrobe staple that will last the test of time. It's made from a recycled viscose blend with stretch yarn and has intricate stitch pointelle detailing. French Connection Alissa Dress Was £110, Now £44 at French Connection This affordable white dress has delicate Broderie Anglaise detailing that is similar to a pointelle pattern and is made from 100% cotton. It has mid-length puff sleeves and a V-neckline, with dainty buttons adorning the front of the bodice. Jones Bootmaker Gold Sandals £89 at M&S Metallic accessories can often be just as easy to wear as neutral ones and these gold-toned shoes have a chunky block heel and a practical ankle strap. The elegant crossover detail at the front emulates the feel of Victoria Starmer's shoes and these would look stunning with a simple white dress in the summer.

Known for their intricate dresses, Needle & Thread is one of the best British clothing brands around and this dress is a little more daywear-appropriate compared to their fabulous floor-length gowns. It’s made from a recycled viscose blend with stretch yarn and a fitted stretch bodice, meaning that it not only fits perfectly but was probably very comfortable for Victoria Starmer to wear on her long flight.

Her dress also has stitch pointelle patterns running across it and these were inspired by vintage woven lace ribbons. It’s delicate details like this which make all the difference to a white dress and transform it into something truly special. This Needle & Thread piece was the perfect blend of comfy and glamorous and is also incredibly versatile.

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Although Victoria chose to keep her accessories simple for her flight to the US, a white dress is the most beautiful outfit base for anyone who loves bright bags or shoes. Once you’ve found the perfect style and shape of white dress for you, you’ll soon find yourself reaching for it again and again in your summer capsule wardrobe as they work with every other shade and look great with a denim jacket or blazer layered over the top. Whether you’re attending a picnic, a family party or merely running errands a white dress is a stunning outfit to wear.

Trainers are a great choice to make an elevated white dress more casual, but Victoria opted for some gold heeled sandals with an open toe design. Metallics are great at bringing some fun to a look without being full-on sparkly. Victoria Starmer’s shoes had a practical ankle strap to help keep them secure on her feet and it didn’t look to be overly high, meaning they were likely also quite comfortable to wear for a longer period of time.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This styling approach of having comfort and glamour go hand-in-hand is something we can all draw inspiration from when it comes to our own outfits. As the UK’s new ‘First Lady’, Victoria Starmer’s outfits are receiving even more attention right now and she followed up her white dress look with a fiery red midi dress after a welcoming ceremony for the NATO Heads of State in Washington DC.

This dress had a V-neckline, wrap design and long floaty sleeves and the bold scarlet colour was sensational. If Victoria’s future outfits are anything like these two then fashion fans better prepare to be seriously inspired.