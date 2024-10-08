Victoria Beckham's secret to a dewy and hydrated complexion is now over 20% off for Prime Day

Any beauty secret of Victoria Beckham's immediately gets our attention - but even more so when the secret in question is over 20% off for Prime Day.

The Caudalie Beauty Elixir is very well loved in the beauty community, and it has the countless five-star Amazon customer reviews to prove it. But for those not familiar with the product, it might be tricky to believe that a humble face mist could really make that much difference in your skincare routine.

Well, allow Victoria Beckham to change your mind. She tweeted about this particular spray all the way back in 2012, raving about the "glowing complexion" it provides. And if that isn't enough to sell it, it's now more affordable than ever with a 23% saving this Prime Day.

23% off Caudalie Beauty Elixir, was £37.62 now £28.80 at Amazon A cult favourite mist amongst beauty fanatics, this mist works to brighten, smooth and refresh skin whilst promoting a natural glow.

More Caudalie Prime Day discounts

Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Hand Cream £10.40 at Amazon (was £13) Caudalie's Vinoperfect range works wonders for those who suffer with dark spots. This hand cream formulation comes highly rated by customers, with one saying "it absorbs well, [is] moisturising and gets rid of dark patches. Keeping my hands looking younger." Vinoclean Instant Detox Mask £12 at Amazon (was £15) Nothing beats a pampering face mask, especially in the colder months when your skin is crying out for some TLC. This instant detox mask cleanses skin impurities and excess sebum whilst revealing a more even and bright complexion. Caudalie Vinohydra Gel Moisturizer £16 at Amazon (was £20) If you hate the feeling of overly-rich moisturisers, this is the cream for you. Its gel texture means it's lightweight and non-greasy, but it still delivers serious hydration that will keep your skin happy throughout winter.

Mists are pretty underrated in the skincare world, but they have countless benefits - particularly for dry skin. The Caudalie spray in particular works to promote a healthy glow and tighten pores, but it can also be used as part of your everyday makeup routine.

As well as raving about the glow it provides, Victoria also recommended using it over your makeup. Like all good makeup setting sprays, it can help to keep your makeup in place and add some hydration back into your skin after applying your best foundation for combination skin.

But its uses don't end there. It can be applied as a toner in the morning, when flying to protect dry and sensitive skin, after makeup removal to soothe and purify the skin, to refresh after a workout, and even as a pillow spray to help you relax and de-stress. A true all-rounder, there's nothing this miracle mist can't do.

It may not be as essential as award winning cleansers and exfoliants in your beauty arsenal, but it is a gorgeous pampering product that will always come in handy in your makeup bag.