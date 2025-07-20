Victoria Beckham protects her skin in the shade all summer - this water-light blush gives her that sun-soaked glow

Victoria Beckham isn't one to soak up the sun's rays in the summer time - but her new ultra-sheer blush water means her skin still has the most undeniably radiant glow.

Taking to Instagram this week, Victoria shared a video clip of her getting ready at home, doing her makeup post-shower. Demonstrating the power of the new Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash, VB gave her complexion a sun-kissed glow in just a few dabs of liquid blush.

Explaining that she likes to keep her skin protected and out of the sunshine, the beauty mogul echoed our beliefs that shade, facial sunscreen, and a faux summer glow are the way forward.

"I'm obsessed with this going into summer, knowing that I can get that cute little flushed look whilst literally spending my whole summer in the shade," she explained while dabbing the sheer, watery formula across her cheeks, nose, and lips with a buffing brush.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Shop Victoria Beckham's Colour Wash Blush

Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash Blush Water Tint £44 at Victoria Beckham Beauty

The Colour Wash blush boasts a super light, hydrating formula thanks to the fact that it's packed with antioxidant-rich 'mineralised French sea water and coconut fruit water', providing an instantly revived and fresh-looking finish.

"The slow-setting formula gives you time to blend before setting into a longwear stain," Victoria added in the caption of her upload.

Naomi Jamieson, woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, is all for lighweight summer beauty and has a makeup stash that's home to various creamy and liquid blushes.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The beauty of this sort of sheer, liquid-like blush is that it just melts into the skin, affording a very natural, sun-kissed flush to your cheeks, with no sun damage involved. As Beckham quips, she'll be spending her time in the shade (something I very much support), assured that her complexion looks rosy and fresh," Naomi says.

"Tints, like this one, apply beautifully with your fingers or a fluffy brush, as Beckham uses to blend, making them a very easy and low-maintenance option for the summer, plus, they feel lightweight, which is ideal in the heat.

"For a complete look, I'd suggest dabbing this onto the apples of your cheeks and over your nose bridge, having first applied one of the best facial sunscreens and best foundations with SPF - and perhaps followed by the Victoria Beckham Beauty Reflect Highlighter Stick, for extra summer radiance."