The genius trick royals use to ensure their lipstick never looks bad in photos revealed by Zara Tindall's makeup artist

There's an easy way to ensure that your lipstick doesn't begin to look patchy as it fades, according to Zara Tindall's makeup artist.

Alisia Ristevski is a member of Zara's glam squad and shared an insight into keeping her lips looking fresh and to make sure lipstick fades evenly.

While royals like Princess Catherine, Duchess Sophie and Zara Tindall no doubt have access to all of the best long-lasting lipsticks and best defining lipliners on the market, keeping a preened pout looking picture perfect can be difficult.

Luckily, one Zara Tindall's makeup artists has revealed a few of her key tricks to ensuring lip products stay in place and don't begin to look dodgy when they fade.

According to Alisia Ristevski, Zara, who was the picture of elegance in a royal blue puff-sleeve dress and stunning silver heels at Ascot, keeps things natural when it comes to her lips at big events, so that fading can't be noticed in photographs.

"Lipgloss and lipsticks are so personal, usually the key is to stay natural with lip colour so as it wears off you rarely notice in photos," Alisia, who did Zara's makeup for King Charles's coronation, told Hello!.

Kate Middleton's lipstick go-tos are ultra-natural and flattering, too - and we can understand why, with a job that often revolves around being photographed.

Alisia went on to detail how the consistency of gloss and lipsticks plays a big part too, with lipliner also an essential addition for keeping color in place.

"Finding a lipgloss or lipstick that isn’t too sticky is key, and a natural lip liner helps to keep everything looking good throughout long periods of time," she said.

Alisia also revealed the foundation she uses on Zara and she's applauded it for having some amazing resilience.

Praising the ILIA True Skin Serum Foundation for its ability to stick around and stay flawless for hours, beauty pro said, "When I first started using ILIA I was impressed with the staying power it has. I use it in a lot of photo shoots for long wear.

"It is the perfect foundation to give the clean girl makeup look as you can build the foundation. The staying power is so impressive, and how the foundation holds onto blush and contour is soft and natural."