The Clarins 12 day Beauty Advent Calendar is now discounted - and it includes the glossy lip balm Kate Middleton loves
The Clarins 12-day Beauty Advent Calendar has been discounted - and it has some incredible items that are a perfect little treat!
The Clarins 12-day Beauty Advent Calendar is currently discounted and we love this incredible sale!
Clarins 12-day Beauty Advent Calendar is most certainly one of the best beauty advent calendars of 2023. The 12-day calendar is a compact yet luxurious beauty gift that's chockablock with products and items that you will actually want to use.
The calendar is filled with skincare products, moisturisers, and anti-ageing products, all for less than £60! The gift was originally sold at £65.00, but is now down to a discounted price of £55.25. As it's a 12-day calendar, there's still plenty of time to buy it ahead of the 23 days before Christmas Day!
Buy the Clarins 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar
12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar
Was £65.00 Now £55.25 | Clarins
The best of Clarins' expertise in a special holiday Advent calendar with 12 windows to open and 12 beauty surprises to start your day off right.
Natural Lip Perfector,
Was £21.00 Now £17.85 | Clarins
Lips are left looking soft, smooth, shiny and plump. Sheer, but has enough colour to wear alone or to complement your favourite lip shade.
Beauty Flash Balm,
Was £36.00 Now £30.60 | Clarins
A new era of a Clarins fan-favourite. Instantly erases signs of fatigue and restores radiance to the complexion
The calendar even contains The Natural Lip Perfecter, which is Kate Middleton's favourite lip gloss. The Princess was snapped holding a tube of this lip balm at Wimbledon in 2019 as she watched the matches intently.
As the Princess has access to the best lipsticks, lip oils and lip balms, her decision to use this lip gloss highlighted to fans that it must be pretty darn good. Of course, within moments of Kate being seen with the product, it immediately flew off the shelves as people were desperate to get their hands on this beauty and lip care hybrid product.
Luckily for purchasers of The Clarins 12-day Beauty Advent Calendar a Lip Perfector is included in the purchase! Alternatively, there are still lots of offers on a wide selection of Clarins products - so now is a great time to buy some bits for yourself or your loved ones ahead of the festive season.
