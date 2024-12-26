Susanna Reid tipped us off to her go-to moisturiser - and it costs under £5
The Good Morning Britain host exclusively revealed her beauty secrets to woman&home, and we're taking notes
Susanna Reid may be on TV screens at the crack of dawn in her 6am Good Morning Britain hosting duties, but the TV star, who recently turned 54, always manages to look fresh-faced and glamorous.
How does she do it? In an exclusive interview with woman&home, she revealed her beauty secrets – including some surprisingly affordable high street products.
As well as divulging that her best face moisturiser is a high-street classic that can usually be snapped up for less than £5, she listed an affordable multitasking hero as her best lip balm (and eyelash conditioner) and agrees with our beauty team that a certain cult Trinny London base is well worth snapping up. Keen to take notes? So were we - these beauty tips are not to be slept on.
Why Susannah Reid's beauty essentials have gone straight to the top of our shopping list
Speaking to woman&home magazine in an exclusive interview, Reid revealed, "Trinny London BFF Cream Skin Perfector SPF 30 is my number one makeup essential. It’s the best. Then I use Vaseline for my lashes and lips. I barely wear anything off-screen, whereas for Good Morning Britain, I’m in hair and make-up for half an hour."
We're not surprised by Susanna's choice of SPF, as we've tested and loved a range of Trinny London products now, and the Trinny London BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum has a coveted place on our list of best lightweight foundations. What did surprise us was the humble high street Vaseline, which is cheap, cheerful and so versatile. It's a product the mum of three has no doubt used on her family over the years (we love it for blisters) as well as for adding a little moisture to her eyelashes and lips.
Shop Susanna's beauty favourites
We all know how essential it is to wear SPF all year round, so it's no wonder that Susanna's top beauty essential is this beautiful tinted base by Trinny London. This glow-boosting cream offers light coverage, so can be worn alone or as a base for foundation and other makeup.
When off-duty, Susanna reaches for this affordable moisturiser that is unperfumed and lightweight. woman&home's managing editor Ella Taylor uses this every morning too, saying "I love how it never leaves my naturally oily skin feeling sticky, but I can really feel it replacing moisture on my skin after cleansing."
Susanna's makeup artist introduced her to this skin-loving day cream, which contains 2% niacinamide and organic sea holly extract, to increase the skin's production of collagen, as well as that all-important SPF. This moisturiser helps give her an on-screen glow, even before the sun has risen.
So what's Susanna's top beauty tip from sitting in a make-up chair? "Moisturise! I didn’t think it was worth it. I thought having oily/combination skin had it covered, but my make-up artist Heather always asks, ‘Have you moisturised?’ and it has become a habit. I’m so grateful, as it makes a real difference. I use Simple Kind to Skin moisturiser at home, and Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream at work.
"I’m very lucky that the make-up artists I work with can make me look fresh and contemporary. I don’t know what I’ll do when I don’t have them any more! Let’s hope the show carries on going from strength to strength!"
Susanna's other secrets serve as an all-important reminder that what we put in is perhaps more important than what we put on our bodies. "I gave up alcohol in 2018, after a doctor told me to for my skin. I used to suffer from rosacea and pimples. "I will occasionally have a sip, but since I gave up alcohol, my skin is so much clearer," she explains. Indeed, a skin expert and nutritionist has previously told us of the correlation between gut health and rosacea and acne. Try one of the best nourishing foods for skin health, such as nuts and dark leafy greens, to see the effects for yourself.
Similarly, when asked what her biggest beauty splurge is, Susanna didn't reply with a celebrity-favourite red light therapy device or hair tool, or even with a facial, but simply, "Massages. I have a back massage every couple of months if I get the time. I love it when they get the knots out."
Finally, Susanna lists fellow TV presenter Angela Rippon as her beauty icon, explaining, "She’s 80 now and looks incredible." She adds, "Someone older than that who always looks gorgeous is my mum. She’s 83 on 6th January. I love going out with her. We’ve been to events where she’s had hair and make-up done by professionals too, and that’s been a lot of fun."
These quotes came from an interview with Susanna published in the February 2024 issue of woman&home magazine. Explore the archive of digital issues to read the full piece, and subscribe to the magazine for £6 for 6 issues.
Gemma is a freelance celebrity interviewer, journalist, and showbiz expert. She's sat down with everyone from Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj to Ed Sheeran and Ant and Dec plus thousands of famous faces in between.
Since launching her freelance journalism business in January 2015, she's written for publications including The Sunday Times Magazine, Fabulous, Event (Mail on Sunday), HELLO!, OK!, Grazia, NOW, Closer, LOOK, New, Reveal, Essentials, Cosmopolitan, The Sun, Daily Mirror, and Daily Mail.
- Ella TaylorManaging Editor
