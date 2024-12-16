Nourishing skin-friendly foods for a glowing complexion

The best skin-friendly foods are, ultimately, those that make up the foundations of a healthy, balanced diet. However, there are some key complexion-supporting items - with important nutrients, like vitamins A, C and K, for a natural glow - that it would be beneficial to add to your supermarket shopping list.

There are skin-friendly groceries, like oysters and watermelon, that are unlikely to be a regular feature of your daily meals. However, you'd be wise to load up on oily fish, leafy greens and rainbow-hued fruits as often as you can - such as salmon, kale and raspberries - for the sake of your complexion.

Additionally, what you drink matters too - and, as you'll find out, drinking plenty of water or green tea is also key when it comes to looking after your skin now but also protecting it for the future. Need some complexion-enhancing culinary inspiration? Look no further...

Skin-friendly foods to add to your grocery list

Nuts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nuts are rich in healthy fats - particularly omega-3 fatty acids - which have been found to help maintain skin hydration and reduce inflammation. There is also evidence they provide essential vitamins and antioxidants, such as vitamin E and selenium, that protect the skin from oxidative stress and support its elasticity. Eat them first thing in the morning with greek yoghurt and fruit or sprinkle into a salad or stir fry for a healthy dinner.

Kale

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most skin-friendly veggies around is kale. It is packed with vitamins A, C and K, which are reported to support collagen production, reduce inflammation and promote skin repair. Its high antioxidant content also helps protect the skin from environmental damage and oxidative stress.

Blueberries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enjoy blueberries regularly as a snack or breakfast topping. They are rich in antioxidants - particularly anthocyanins - which help protect the skin from oxidative stress and reduce signs of aging. Their high vitamin C content also supports collagen production, improving skin elasticity.

Seeds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Add the likes of flaxseeds and chia seeds to your kitchen cupboard. They are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which help keep the skin hydrated and reduce inflammation. They also provide essential vitamins and minerals - like zinc and vitamin E - that support skin repair and protect against UV damage.

Watermelon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watermelon is hydrating due to its high water content, which there is research to support that it helps keep the skin moisturised and plump. It also contains lycopene, an antioxidant that protects the skin from UV damage and reduces inflammation, ultimately promoting a smoother complexion.

Kiwi fruits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making a fruit salad? Be sure to add kiwi. The fruit is packed with vitamin C, which boosts collagen production and helps protect the skin from free radical damage. Its high antioxidant content also supports skin repair and reduces signs of ageing, while its water content helps keep your complexion hydrated.

Tomatoes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the skin from UV damage and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. They also contain vitamin C - which supports collagen production, and helps to maintain skin elasticity and a healthy complexion.

Spinach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leafy green vegetables should always be in your skin-friendly basket. That includes spinach, which is packed with vitamins A, C and K, that promote healthy skin by supporting collagen production, reducing inflammation and enhancing skin repair. Its high levels of antioxidants, such as beta-carotene and lutein, also help protect the skin from oxidative stress.

Eggs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eggs are rich in high-quality protein, which is essential for collagen production, helping to maintain skin structure and elasticity. They also contain vitamins A, D and E, a nourishing nutritional trio which support skin repair, hydration and protection from oxidative damage.

Green tea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Put the coffee down and serve yourself some green tea. The calming drink is packed with antioxidants - particularly catechins - which help protect the skin from UV damage, reduce inflammation and fight oxidative stress. There is also evidence its anti-inflammatory properties support skin healing and can help reduce redness, acne and other skin irritations.

Salmon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oily fish is an important addition to a skin-friendly diet. Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain hydration, reduce inflammation and support a smooth, glowing complexion. It also provides high-quality protein and vitamin D, both of which promote skin elasticity, repair and overall skin health.

Dark chocolate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dark chocolate - especially varieties with high cocoa content - is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids, which help protect the skin from UV damage and improve blood flow to the skin, promoting a healthy glow. However, as with any kind of chocolate, it is important to consume it in moderation.

Yoghurt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A skin-friendly breakfast? Opt for yoghurt. It is loaded with probiotics, which help balance the gut microbiome - promoting clearer skin and reducing inflammation. The dairy product also contains vitamins and minerals like calcium, B vitamins and zinc, which support skin repair and hydration.

Sweet potato

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's important to try to eat all colours of the rainbow when it comes to your complexion - including orange. Sweet potatoes are packed with beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A - a nutrient that promotes skin cell turnover and helps prevent dryness and wrinkles. They also contain vitamin C, which supports collagen production.

Peppers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peppers - particularly red and yellow varieties - are rich in vitamin C, which support collagen production, helping to maintain skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines. They also contain antioxidants, like carotenoids, which protect the skin from oxidative stress and UV damage.

Bananas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They may seem a little boring, but bananas are a nutritional powerhouse. They are plentiful in vitamins A, C and E, which help maintain skin hydration, promote collagen production and protect against environmental damage. Their natural enzymes and potassium also help nourish the skin.

Mackerel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There numerous types of skin-friendly oily fish you can enjoy. Mackerel is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain skin hydration and reduce inflammation. It also provides high-quality protein and vitamin D, both of which support collagen production and overall skin repair, keeping the skin firm.

Strawberries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Strawberries are rich in vitamin C - which boosts collagen production and helps protect the skin from free radical damage, reducing signs of aging. The fruit's antioxidants, also helps reduce inflammation and protects against UV damage, promoting a clearer, healthier complexion.

Tuna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skin-friendly foods are often very affordable. This includes tuna, which is high in omega-3 fatty acids, that help keep the skin hydrated and reduce inflammation, It also provides high-quality protein and vitamin D - both of which support collagen production and promote skin repair and resilience.

Raspberries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Raspberries are packed with antioxidants - including vitamin C - which help protect the skin from free radical damage and support collagen production, improving skin elasticity. Their anti-inflammatory properties also reduce redness and irritation, promoting a clearer, healthier complexion.

Olive oil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olive oil is as good for your skin as it is for your heart. It is rich in healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants like vitamin E, which help hydrate the skin, reduce inflammation and protect against oxidative stress. Its moisturising properties also support skin repair - keeping the skin soft and supple.

Oysters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While they might be a delicacy, enjoying oysters occasion is also ideal for your skin. They are a rich source of zinc, a mineral essential for skin repair, collagen production and reducing inflammation. They also provide high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids - both of which help maintain skin elasticity and hydration.

Chickpeas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chickpeas are packed with protein and zinc - both of which are important for skin repair, collagen production and reducing inflammation. They also contain antioxidants and B vitamins, which help promote healthy skin by supporting hydration and preventing oxidative damage.

Red grapes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Snack on red grapes, which are rich in antioxidants - particularly resveratrol - that helps protect the skin from UV damage, reduces inflammation, and slows the aging process. They also contain vitamin C, which supports collagen production and fights oxidative stress.

Water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In amongst your skin-friendly shopping list, it is also important to drink penty of H20. Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining skin moisture - helping to keep it plump, smooth and supple - and it also supports the skin's natural barrier function, reducing the appearance of fine lines and improving elasticity.

Avocados

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Avocados are rich in healthy fats - particularly omega-9 fatty acids - which help hydrate the skin and improve its elasticity. They also contain vitamins E and C, which protect against oxidative damage and promote collagen production.

Broccoli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They may be underrated, but broccoli is packed with vitamins C and K, which help protect the skin from oxidative damage and support collagen production for firmness and elasticity. The humble veg also contains sulforaphane - a powerful antioxidant that reduces inflammation and can help protect the skin from UV damage.

Carrots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene - which the body converts into vitamin A, essential for skin cell regeneration and preventing dryness or wrinkles. Their high antioxidant content also helps protect the skin from UV damage and oxidative stress, promoting a smooth, glowing complexion.

Kidney beans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Protein is essential for collagen production, helping to maintain skin structure and elasticity, and kidney beans are a great plant-based source. They also contain zinc and antioxidants, which promote skin repair, reduce inflammation and protect the skin from environmental stressors.

Oranges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oranges are rich in vitamin C, which boosts collagen production, helping to maintain skin elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Their high antioxidant content also protects the skin from free radical damage, promoting a bright, youthful complexion.

Dried apricots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a nutritious snack? Dried apricots are a rich source of vitamin A, which helps promote healthy skin cell turnover and reduce the appearance of fine lines. They also contain antioxidants like vitamin C, which supports collagen production, enhances skin elasticity and protects against oxidative damage.

Sourdough bread

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sourdough bread is made through a fermentation process that enhances its nutrient profile - making it easier to digest and absorb B vitamins, which support skin health by promoting cell regeneration and reducing inflammation. The probiotics in sourdough also help maintain a healthy gut microbiome, which can also contribute to clearer skin.