Missing your summer tan? Try Sienna Miller’s answer to a lit-from-within glow without the sun damage

If there's one thing we associate with Sienna Miller more than anything else, it's her year-round sun-kissed complexion - and her makeup artist just accidentally revealed the secret behind her tanned glow.

We're finally - finally! - nearing the end of the colder seasons after months of dealing with winter skin and dry wind-chapped lips. At this point, waiting for the sun to actually show up and bronze up our complexions feels like a never-ending game and February is teasing us as it alternates between wet, windy weather and gentle bursts of weak sunshine.

Of course, we can always rely on fake tans, with the best fake tanners for pale skin being incredibly useful after long winters, but they can wash off the face so quickly as we do our skincare routines each morning and night.

So of course we've looked to Siena Miller for a solution. We could be in the depths of an endless winter and Sienna Miller would still be a bronzed babe, with her sun-kissed and glowing complexion always giving us the sense that she's spent months on the beach soaking up the sunshine - while wearing a protective facial SPF of course. But in a snap shared to her Instagram story, Sienna's makeup artist Wendy Rowe inadvertently revealed that the secret behind her year-round glow is the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Sienna's Glowing Complexion Secrets

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops 30ml £34 at Cult Beauty Called 'the key to looking bronzed without the burn' by Drunk Elephant, Sienna Miller is just one of hundreds of people who rely on the Bronzi Drops to get a sun-kissed glow year round. Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops 30ml £34 at Cult Beauty Giving a sheer, golden glow to the skin, the Drunk Elephant Goldi Drops are formulated with niacinamide which boosts hydration and controls excess oil to leave skin feeling as good as it looks. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter £39 at Cult Beauty It's no secret that Sienna Miller loves the iconic Hollywood Flawless Filter by Charlotte Tilbury. Use it on its own for a subtle glowing sheen across the skin, or use as a primer under your favourite foundation.

Spotted on the marble counter of her sink as Sienna posed for a photo in the bathroom mirror, the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops sat pride of place with their cap off, proving that she'd used them to add a fresh-faced and bronzed glow to her flawless makeup.

The drops can be used in a multitude of ways to add a sun-kissed glow to your complexion, with the one rule being that you want to mix them with another skincare or makeup product before applying them as they're incredibly concentrated and pigmented. On makeup free days, you can mix a few drops into your serum, sunscreen or moisturiser and then apply as usual, or add some to your favourite skin tint or lightweight foundation for a bronzier hue to your usual shade.

Not only does it act like sun rays in a bottle, the drops also give skin a gorgeous, lit-from-within glow thanks to the skin-loving ingredients the product is formulated with. While chronopeptide and vitamin F work to replenish skin and support a healthy skin barrier, a mix of antioxidants protect against pollution and environmental stressors, so your skin can feel as good as it looks.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sienna clearly loves the bronzing drops if she's using them year-round to get her tanned complexion and they're not the only Drunk Elephant glow-booster she uses. Alongside her go-to for glowing skin, Charlotte Tilbury's cult-loved Flawless Filter, she also uses Drunk Elephant's Goldi drops, which were also visible in the mirror selfie. These are just like the Bronzi drops but instead of adding a rich and tanned look to the skin, they work to give skin a gorgeously glowy highlight and you can mix them into your skincare alongside the Bronzi drops for a stunning and healthy sheen.

Sienna isn't the only fan of the Bronzi drops, they're a cult-loved product that have gone viral online and shoppers love the life-giving effect they have on skin. "These are a great way to give you a nice bronzed glow," one shopper said, adding, "I have quite sensitive skin and other bronzing drops tend to cause irritation but these don’t."

Another reviewer who has been mixing them into her moisturiser and applying as an alternative to foundation, wrote, "This adds some lovely warmth without the weight of a foundation and gives enough coverage to even out the redness right in the centre of my face."

The Goldi drops are similarly loved, with one shopper saying, "The perfect glow product for no make up days, absolutely gorgeous subtle glow from within and does not break me out or make me greasy."

Another said, "These drops really provide that glow from within look. A little goes a long way and mixes well with foundation or moisturiser, and even works well after being put on skin after primer and before foundation. Definitely recommend!"

It's a great secret to use now we're preparing for spring and starting to switch up our makeup with lighter, glowier products and more fresh-faced eyeshadow looks to compliment our spring-ready manicures.