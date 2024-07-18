Sharon Stone just wore colourful eyeshadow in the most chic and understated way

From a pop of colour on the eye or a bold lip, stepping outside your neutral makeup comfort zone and opting for some colour can be daunting, but Sharon Stone just proved that you can inject a brighter hue into your routine in an approachable way...

Many of us steer clear when it comes to wearing makeup that offers a hint of colour, the only extent we'll go to is our go-to red long-lasting lipstick for special occasions or perhaps one of the best blushers. But, if you're someone who avoids daring colour in fear of them standing out too much, Sharon Stone just debuted a subtle alternative to incorporating a vivid shade into our makeup look.

Opting for a soft pink eyeshadow and rosy blush across her cheeks, the look was incredibly wearable and chic, yet fun and flattering. So, naturally, we're taking notes on how to recreate it for ourselves...

Why we're loving Sharon Stone's makeup with an understated pop of colour

Attending The Hollywood Reporter's Social Impact Summit on Thursday, 11th July, Sharon Stone gracefully took to the red carpet adorning a gorgeous bubblegum pink eyeshadow and muted fuchsia-toned blush. The actress' makeup was also perfectly paired in tandem with her pastel pink trench coat-inspired dress and chunky pearl necklace.

(Image credit: Getty Images / The Hollywood Reporter / Contributor)

The flattering shade, alongside the clever sporty boyfriend blush trend placement, brought out Stone's inner rosy glow, which left her with a healthy complexion - that was captured in all its glory thanks to the array of flash photography.

Whether you're adding a summery twist to your everyday makeup or you're looking to jazz up your complexion for an event, this look is subtle enough to suit whatever the occasion. To achieve this look at home, all you need is a few staple products in your makeup arsenal...

Recreate Sharon Stone's rosy makeup

Clinique All About Shadow Singles in shade 'Angel Eyes' View at Look Fantastic RRP: £20 Recreate Sharon's baby pink eyeshadow with this soft hue from Clinique. Applying to the eyelid in a single swipe, this eyeshadow boasts a long-wearing, crease-resistant formula that is set to last all day. It also arrives with a handy mirror and sponge-tip tool, which makes it easy for touch-ups whenever you're out and about. E.l.f. Squeeze Me Lip Balm in shade 'Grape' View at Amazon RRP: £5 Don't be scared off by the daunting colour of this tube, this moisturising lip balm actually offers a sheer tint of pink to your pout. Infused with shea butter, hyaluronic acid and goji berry, this hydrating balm is the perfect day-to-day lippie for a subtle pop of colour. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in shade 'Cheer' View at Space NK RRP: £26 If you're looking for a radiant flush of colour on your cheeks, this Rare Beauty blush is the answer. With a silky, lightweight texture and a pearlescent finish, this powder delivers a buildable rosy glow to illuminate your complexion.

Colourful makeup looks are often accompanied by tricky step-by-step guides, but you'll be pleased to know that this understated approach is simple to achieve. In terms of the eyeshadow, apply with a fluffy brush if you're apprehensive about the colour being too pigmented, otherwise you can swipe the shadow onto your eyelid using your fingertips for a brighter pop of colour. The same applies to the blush, you can always swap the powder formula out for a cream in order to give a more natural finish - we recommend the REFY Cream Blush for a flush of colour.

If you're after Stone's luminous 'glow from within', we'd recommend opting for an ultra-hydrating moisturiser, such as the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream, before applying one of the best lightweight foundations - bonus points for one with a dewy finish.