Sharon Stone just wore colourful eyeshadow in the most chic and understated way
Looking to inject a subtle flush of colour into your makeup? Sharon Stone just wore pink eyeshadow in the most flattering and approachable way...
From a pop of colour on the eye or a bold lip, stepping outside your neutral makeup comfort zone and opting for some colour can be daunting, but Sharon Stone just proved that you can inject a brighter hue into your routine in an approachable way...
Many of us steer clear when it comes to wearing makeup that offers a hint of colour, the only extent we'll go to is our go-to red long-lasting lipstick for special occasions or perhaps one of the best blushers. But, if you're someone who avoids daring colour in fear of them standing out too much, Sharon Stone just debuted a subtle alternative to incorporating a vivid shade into our makeup look.
Opting for a soft pink eyeshadow and rosy blush across her cheeks, the look was incredibly wearable and chic, yet fun and flattering. So, naturally, we're taking notes on how to recreate it for ourselves...
Why we're loving Sharon Stone's makeup with an understated pop of colour
Attending The Hollywood Reporter's Social Impact Summit on Thursday, 11th July, Sharon Stone gracefully took to the red carpet adorning a gorgeous bubblegum pink eyeshadow and muted fuchsia-toned blush. The actress' makeup was also perfectly paired in tandem with her pastel pink trench coat-inspired dress and chunky pearl necklace.
The flattering shade, alongside the clever sporty boyfriend blush trend placement, brought out Stone's inner rosy glow, which left her with a healthy complexion - that was captured in all its glory thanks to the array of flash photography.
Whether you're adding a summery twist to your everyday makeup or you're looking to jazz up your complexion for an event, this look is subtle enough to suit whatever the occasion. To achieve this look at home, all you need is a few staple products in your makeup arsenal...
Recreate Sharon Stone's rosy makeup
RRP: £20
Recreate Sharon's baby pink eyeshadow with this soft hue from Clinique. Applying to the eyelid in a single swipe, this eyeshadow boasts a long-wearing, crease-resistant formula that is set to last all day. It also arrives with a handy mirror and sponge-tip tool, which makes it easy for touch-ups whenever you're out and about.
RRP: £5
Don't be scared off by the daunting colour of this tube, this moisturising lip balm actually offers a sheer tint of pink to your pout. Infused with shea butter, hyaluronic acid and goji berry, this hydrating balm is the perfect day-to-day lippie for a subtle pop of colour.
RRP: £26
If you're looking for a radiant flush of colour on your cheeks, this Rare Beauty blush is the answer. With a silky, lightweight texture and a pearlescent finish, this powder delivers a buildable rosy glow to illuminate your complexion.
Colourful makeup looks are often accompanied by tricky step-by-step guides, but you'll be pleased to know that this understated approach is simple to achieve. In terms of the eyeshadow, apply with a fluffy brush if you're apprehensive about the colour being too pigmented, otherwise you can swipe the shadow onto your eyelid using your fingertips for a brighter pop of colour. The same applies to the blush, you can always swap the powder formula out for a cream in order to give a more natural finish - we recommend the REFY Cream Blush for a flush of colour.
If you're after Stone's luminous 'glow from within', we'd recommend opting for an ultra-hydrating moisturiser, such as the Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream, before applying one of the best lightweight foundations - bonus points for one with a dewy finish.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
