Sarah Jessica Parker’s sleek side braid is the new practical but stylish look for summer
Sarah Jessica Parker just gave us a lesson in effortless yet put-together up-dos with her chic side braid, and it's set to become a go-to this season...
Looking for a summer-ready hairstyle that will keep your locks out of your face yet still look put-together? Sarah Jessica Parker just debuted a sleek side braid and it’s the perfect answer to effortless styling...
2024 hair trends have been all about short bob hairstyles, think the shoulder-grazing cowgirl bob to the classic Hollywood bob - short hair is, undoubtedly, in. But, for those who are staying true to their longer locks, you may be on the hunt for some hairstyle inspiration on how to wear your lengthy hair this summer - and who better to look to than Sarah Jessica Parker?
The actress just brought yet another hairstyle to our attention, styling her luscious caramel-hue curls in a sleek side braid - and, we must admit, it’s the ideal low-maintenance look for the summer months ahead…
Why we're wearing Sarah Jessica Parker's side braid all summer long
Pictured on Friday, June 21st walking through the streets of New York City, the actress dressed in a pastel blue midi dress with white cut-out details, crocodile-effect sandals and a chunky silver chain necklace. Whilst her style hit the summer in the city brief, it was her effortlessly chic hairstyle that caught our eye.
Pairing her ensemble with a neat side braid and slicked-back middle parting, Parker proved the updo to be the go-to style for the summer months.
Whether you’re on-the-go, travelling in humid weather, or have an upcoming event scheduled in your diary, this sleek hairdo is perfect for keeping strands out of your face, whilst also looking elegantly stylish. What’s more, it’s quick and easy to achieve - with just some of the best hair styling products needed in your haircare arsenal…
Recreate Sarah Jessica Parker's side braid
RRP: £9.99
A soft bristled brush is a must-have in your kit when recreating sleek updos. Helping to detangle any knots with its flexible, cushioned design (and working to minimise breakage), this brush is great for achieving a smooth and glossy shine when styling your hair.
RRP: £20
If you struggle to keep flyaways, frizz and loose strands at bay, a styling wax is an essential - just like this one from Ouai. Its creamy formula makes it easy to apply to your locks, with ingredients such as Beeswax, amino acids and keratin to help strengthen your hair.
RRP: £17.99
When securing any hairstyle in place, its worth opting for a kind-to-hair, silk hair tie to avoid damage and breakage. Long ago are the days of bobbles leaving tangles and kinks in your hair, thanks to its clever ruched-effect design. You can also wave goodbye to unwanted frizz, with silk helping to preserve moisture levels in your tresses.
For those not acquainted with tricky hairstyles, it'll be music to your ears that this look is both quick and easy to achieve - yet still looks like you've put lots of effort in...
- First, you'll want to find a middle parting in your hair - if you haven't already got one. This can easily be achieved by brushing damp hair to the back of your head and using a comb to identify and section the hair to find the perfect spot.
- Once your hair is completely dry, use your fingers to work a penny-sized amount of pomade through the ends of your hair.
- Next, take your densely bristled brush and brush your hair towards the back of your head, creating a sleek and smooth finish on the top.
- Now, gather your locks at the nape of your neck and secure in place with a hair tie.
- Take your ponytail and position on your desired shoulder.
- Then, separate your ponytail into three equal-sized sections
- To complete the three-strand braid, pass the left section over the centre strand before taking the right strand and passing over the middle strand one again - repeat this process, alternating between each side, until you've reached the end of your ponytail.
- Secure the braid in place with a hair tie.
- If your braid has any wanted frizz or flyaways, use a pea-sized amount of pomade to smooth them down for a sleek look.
- Finish by misting a strong-hold hairspray onto your hair, to ensure it's locked in place all day.
And your side braid hairstyle is officially complete!
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
