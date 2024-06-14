Sarah Jessica Parker’s effortless curly updo is so chic - and it's set to be everywhere this summer

While bobs and feathered layers have been taking the hair scene by storm, Sarah Jessica Parker just brought back a timelessly classic side ponytail and it’s the perfect summer hairstyle - that requires barely any effort…

When it comes to 2024 hair trends, from side-swept hair to the single strand hair trend, we’ve seen it all. But, one person that's always on our radar for hair inspiration is Sarah Jessica Parker, and the actress just brought back another trend from the past to add to our catalogue of hairstyles this summer.

So, if you’re in the market for a new updo that you can easily recreate at home, here’s why you should be taking notes from Sarah Jessica Parker’s 90’s-esque side ponytail…

Why we're wearing Sarah Jessica Parker's side ponytail all summer long

On set in New York City filming the new season of ‘And Just Like That’, the actress sported a floral-print jumpsuit and denim blazer, but it was her hairstyle that stole the attention.

Posting her look to her Instagram on the 6th June 2024, Sarah’s side ponytail was slightly reminiscent of her character Carrie Bradshaw’s hairstyles in the 90s. Her face-framing curls and a slightly bouffant shape at the crown of her head allowed her creamy blonde highlights to take centre stage. The result? A wispy, effortless updo, with just a few products - like the best hair styling products - needed to recreate the look.

Now that your haircare arsenal is set, you'll be glad to know that this look can easily be achieved at home in just a few simple steps...

First, begin by thoroughly misting your hair with a heat protectant. Next, apply your volumising mousse throughout damp hair, focusing the product on the roots. Before, either leaving your hair to air dry or blowdrying your locks with a barrelled brush to add volume and texture. Once dry, add a few curls to your hair with a large barrel curling wand. Using a back combing brush, gently tease the hair at the crown of your head to achieve that volumised bouffant look. Then, section and separate the two front parts of hair closest to your face, before gathering the rest of your locks at the nape of your neck - adjusting it to be slightly to the side. Secure the ponytail in place with a hair tie or silk scrunchie. Finally, complete the look with a spritz of strong-hold hairspray to keep your look locked in place all day.

And voilà, your side ponytail hairstyle is complete!