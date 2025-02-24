Pamela Anderson channelled old Hollywood at the SAGs, with this chic and refined hairstyle

Combining a vintage hairstyle with bare, radiant skin, Pamela Anderson just put a refreshing twist on old Hollywood glamour at the SAGs.

When it comes to awards shows, glistening gowns and flawless beauty looks are a given - but every now and then, a star will really nail it. So much so, that we're still thinking about their choice of 2025 hair trend or designer ensemble days later. Pamela Anderson claims that honour today, having stunned at the SAG Awards with her classical hairstyle and minimal makeup. She opted for large and perfectly bouncy curls, which were fashioned into a flattering side-parting - complete with a sweeping, sculpted fringe - set to fall gracefully behind her shoulders.

The look felt very elevated and with no flyaways in sight, is the perfect 'do to keep in mind for an occasion where you want to achieve similar levels of elegance.

Why Pamela Anderson's vintage hairstyle is a must for occasions

While A-listers turned out in their droves for the Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA on Sunday (February 23rd), it was Pamela Anderson's vintage-looking curls and luminous skin that stole the show for us.



Having embraced a very natural and minimalistic approach to makeup in the last few years, Anderson opted for fresh and hydrated skin (we know she's a fan of rose water sprays, which are perfect for achieving a glowing gleam), with a hint of blush on her cheeks and a balm or gloss applied to her lips. Her hair looked similarly healthy, boasting a mirror-like shine and voluminous curls.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

The loose shape of the curls and how they fall on her shoulder and behind her neck, as well as the barrel-like side fringe, feel very vintage and elegant, complimenting her similarly timeless white dress and dewy skin.

There's just something about how bouncy and glossy her curls look, along with the sculpted fringe and sleekness that feels very elevated - immediately drawing our eye. It's delicate but 'done,' making it ideal for an event or more formal outing (as Anderson, herself, proves).

How to recreate Pamela Anderson's hairstyle

To recreate Pamela Anderson's glossy and vintage hair look, you'll need to invest in one of the best curling irons. We would also recommend some flat hair clips, to hold each of your curls in place while they cool and you continue to style the rest. You'll also need to part your hair into a similar side style - it's best to do this when your hair is damp, before letting it dry into position.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For a similar sheen, products like ColorWow's Dream Coat or Mist-ical Shine Spray, as well as the ghd Shiny Ever After spray are all good options for achieving that coveted mirror-like gleam - whilst simultaneously smoothing frizz.