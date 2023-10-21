Meryl Streep just revisited her iconic Devil Wears Prada hair colour and we're fully obsessed

It's official, Meryl Streep has ditched her honey-blonde hair in favour of something a little cooler, as she debuted a full head of white hair - along with a very chic outfit - for the 2023 Princess of Asturias Awards.

While blue-grey hair has been trending this year, Meryl Streep has just made a very strong case for icy white. Indeed the actress has bid farewell to her golden blonde hair as she debuted a cooler tone for her appearance at the Princess of Asturias Awards 2023.

It's a subtle change but a very chic one that provides some much-needed inspiration for anyone seeking a new look, or a way to enhance their greying hair.



(Image credit: Getty Images: Carlos Alvarez)

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer, was £62.99 now £38.24 | Amazon Recreate Meryl's sleek but bouncy look with the aid of a styling brush, like this one from Revlon. This 2-in-1 styling tool can both dry and style your hair, while simultaneously adding volume.

We received our first glimpse of Meryl's hair refresh on October 18, as she joined fellow actor Antonio Banderas onstage at the 'Sin Guion' conference for a Q&A during the Princess of Asturias Awards 2023 in Spain.

The Oscar-winner wore a classic, black pantsuit, which perfectly offset her fresh platinum hair, along with an elegant white and black blouse and a pair of matching glasses.

As for her hair, she opted for a straight style, with her bangs having been blown out, to add volume to her hairline and frame her face. A very different look to the plaits we saw her wear in Only Murders In The Building season three.

(Image credit: Getty Images: Carlos Alvarez)

Meryl appears to have quite fine hair, so if you're looking to recreate her soft but bouncy look, be sure to try out these best hair straightening brushes - and the best conditioners for fine hair, while you're at it.

The new hue is not dramatically different from her previous blonde colour, so it makes for a good stepping stone for those with a similar honey shade (like Meryl's) but aren't quite ready to fully embrace grey. Alternatively, it's also a great way to enhance or refresh your grey hair.

Funnily enough, this actually isn't the first time we've seen Meryl Streep sport such an icy colour before. Do the words "That's all" ring any bells? If not, we're referring to her iconic role as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, where she once again proved just how sophisticated white hair can be.

Of course, in the 2006 film, her hair was cut into more of a short, bouncy crop whereas now it's mid-length, both of which she pulls off effortlessly.