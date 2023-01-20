Only Murders in the Building season 3: Everything we know so far as Meryl Streep is cast in popular Hulu show alongside Paul Rudd

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s official: filming for Only Murders in the Building season 3 is under way and there are a lot of exciting casting news that have already made headlines.

Fans of Only Murders in the Building have been wondering if there will be another season and not only has that been confirmed but a new Instagram post by one of the series' main actors also reveals that the iconic Meryl Streep will join the cast in the upcoming episodes alongside Paul Rudd, who was a surprise guest on season 2 of the show.

As fans of the Hulu production known, the mystery comedy-drama created by Steve Martin, who also stars in the show, and John Hoffman, first premiered on the network in the summer of 2021, quickly garnering a loyal fanbase that demanded a second season, which subsequently premiered in the summer of 2022.

And, now, audience members are gearing up for another season of the wonderfully entertaining mystery.

WHAT IS ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING ABOUT

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez as residents of an affluent New York Upper West Side apartment building, the Arconia, where a killing takes place.

The three neighbors, who all happen to be wannabe sleuths, start a podcast about their place of residence as a way to investigate the murder and uncover some harsh truths.

No official release date for season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has yet been set but, considering that the previous two installations debuted, respectively, in the summer of 2021 and 2022, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear about a summer 2023 drop in the near future.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING SEASON 3 CAST

Steve, Martin and Selena are set to reprise their now-iconic roles but the actors recently took to social media to make some pretty awesome revelations about other casting choices.

In an Instagram video, Selena introduced some familiar faces, including Paul Rudd - who very surprisingly appeared in the season 2 finale as actor Ben Glenroy. Considering the character is found dead as soon as he's introduced, we expect Paul to star in some revealing flashbacks as the season will likely focus on the investigation behind his death.

The filming of Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun! A cast to dream of. pic.twitter.com/mvMkJknoEkJanuary 17, 2023 See more

To the delight of all fans, the great Meryl Streep will also join the character roster this season. Specifics about her role have yet to be disclosed, but Steve recently posted a black-and-white photo of himself alongside Martin, Selena, Meryl and Paul from the set that has got the Internet very excited about potential upcoming plotlines.

HOW TO WATCH ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

If you are not yet caught up with the show, it’s time for you to learn how to watch Only Murders in the Building seasons 1 and 2 ahead of the season 3 premiere.

Only Murders in the Building is currently only available in the US and UK. For US viewers, Hulu's streaming platform is the only platform available for viewing.

For UK viewers, Disney+ Star has the first two episodes of the season available.

If you are outside of these areas, you can also use a VPN to access this show from anywhere in the world.

This is a really handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that streaming services think you’re in the UK or US.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best.

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE