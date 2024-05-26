'My hair looks as though I’ve double the amount' - women with fine and thinning hair share striking results of Living Proof's volumising shampoo
This celebrity-approved brand is a hit with shoppers
Living Proof's Full Shampoo has achieved cult status thanks to its incredible results on fine and thinning hair - with a legion of loyal customers making it a staple part of their hair care routine, as well as some celebrity fans.
This deep cleansing and volume-boosting shampoo (which also comes with the matching condition) holds a firm spot in our pick of the best shampoo for fine hair, deemed by our beauty team as the top cleansing shampoo for those with fine or thinning locks. And it's currently part of the M&S sale, with £10 off, bringing the price down from £19 to £29 when you buy two products from the range.
The lightweight formula is designed to gently cleanse without stripping for full and thick hair that retains its natural shine. The results speak for themselves, with incredible before and after pictures documenting the product in action on the M&S website. We're sure one of the best hair dryers for fine hair helped a little, however the reviews from real women with fine and thinning hair are even more impressive.
"I purchased the shampoo and conditioner and hoped for the best…well…phenomenal!" one woman reported.
"They actually work, they’ve almost made my hair look as though I’ve double the amount. It has made my hair look or feel horrible in any way. In fact, when I pull my hair into a ponytail or in sections, it feels thicker. It’s literally magical! I washed my hair twice with the shampoo from roots to ends to ensure I removed all old products from my hair."
Shop the Living Proof Full Range
This lightweight shampoo has a gel-like consistency that won't weigh down the hair. Our beauty team raved about the fresh fragrance and volumising effects. It's a little more expensive than some shampoos on the market, but shoppers are convinced it's worth the investment.
The Full conditioner also comes with glowing reviews, with shoppers claiming on the M&S website that the product "does not weigh hair down and the cream is easy to distribute throughout" and makes hair feel "fresh and healthy". Multiple shoppers say its the best shampoo and conditioner combo they've used.
While another said, "I have been using 'Living proof' for 6 months now. I am 75yrs old with dull grey thinning hair, so can't get much worse than that.
"Firstly this is the ONLY product that does not give me a bright red shiny scalp which looks awful when just washed. So so pleased about that. I wash and condition every other day and my hair always looks good, very happy."
Living Proof is a favourite with celebrities, too, with Gabby Logan recently revealing it's the hair care brand she always goes back to. In a recent interview with woman&home, she told us: "I very much try to take control of things that would help my hair health, including making sure I had a good shampoo and conditioner. I use Living Proof. I've tried others but always come back to it, it just works for me."
As well as offering a £10 saving when buying two products, M&S also have a Summer Beauty Bag worth £170 available for £30 when you spend £35 on clothing, homeware or beauty.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
