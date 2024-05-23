Kerry Washington channels Hollywood glamour with her classic red lipstick

While the minimalist makeup look has been in full force over the last few years, Kerry Washington’s bold lip proves that sometimes a pop of colour goes a long way…

We think many would agree that lipstick is a staple product in our makeup routine, and let’s be honest, we’re always on the hunt to find the best long-lasting lipstick that won’t budge throughout the day. But, as far as recent beauty trends go, it seems the classic red lip has been put on the back burner and replaced with go-to nude shades. However, Kerry Washington’s recent statement choice has inspired us to grab our best red lipstick out of retirement and deservingly add it back into our daily makeup circuit.

So, if you’re tired of the pared-back, low-maintenance beauty trends, from tinted moisturisers to using soft neutral tones, here’s how to recreate the age-old, celebrity-approved bold lip.

Why we're loving Kerry Washington's signature red lip

Although beauty trends come and go, red lipstick is undoubtedly a timeless makeup bag essential and it's not disappearing anytime soon. From fuchsia pink to peachy orange undertones, this confidence-oozing shade arrives in several hues that are ideal for instantly brightening your complexion.

Sharing a post to Instagram (on May 20th, 2024) celebrating her co-star’s birthday, the actress’ red lace number was stunning enough to grab our attention but it was her choice of lipstick that stole the show. Paying homage to old Hollywood glamour, the 1920s-esque shade complemented both her blushed complexion and outfit of choice, all while showcasing how a colourful lipstick can seamlessly take you from day-to-night.

So, now we know the key to elevating our makeup, the question is how do we recreate the look for ourselves?

How to achieve Kerry Washington's red lip look

Lip Pencil in shade "Ruby Woo" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £20 When it comes to achieving a neat red lip, investing in a lip liner is essential for sculpting and shaping your pout. Known for its creamy, long-lasting formula, there’s a reason MAC’s Ruby Woo shade is a cult classic. This matte pencil allows for quick-yet-precise application with a result that won’t budge all day. NARS Lipstick in shade "Bad Reputation" View at Boots RRP: £25.50 Contrary to its shade name, this pink-hue NARS lipstick has anything but a bad reputation. With its creamy, buildable formula boasting a blend of oils that enhance the vibrant strawberry red shade, this lipstick ensures your lips are moisturised for a comfortable and lightweight wear. The result? A satin finish that is rich in colour - a staple within anyone’s makeup collection. L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in shade "346 Rouge Determinance" View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 Offering up to 16 hours of wear, L’Oréal’s Color Riche lipstick is a great option that won’t break the bank. Despite its matte finish, this lipstick has a hydrating formula infused with Hyaluronic Acid which will leave your lips feeling moisturised. Its ultra-slim packaging also makes it super easy to carry with you on the go - perfect for touch-ups throughout the day.

Whether you’re a red lipstick lover, or you’re looking to brave a pop of colour, this look is easy to recreate at home. The first, and most important, step is finding the product and shade that works for you. Orange-based reds work great for those with warmer undertones, whilst those with cooler-toned complexions would benefit from a red with blue undertones.

It’s also important to invest in a lip liner that will help you to precisely outline your lips, before completing with a lipstick of your preferred finish, from matte and satin finishes to sheer and glossy (our personal favourite) - the choice is yours.