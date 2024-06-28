Kate Moss just nailed effortless hairstyling at Fashion Week - here's how to wear her look
Giving us the ultimate lesson in 'undone' hairstyling, watch how Kate Moss' beachy waves become our go-to look this season...
Offering the perfect solution to minimalistic but elegant summer hair styling, Kate Moss' tousled, beachy waves are the versatile look to opt for this season...
Well, if you haven't already, it's time to break out your best curling irons and texture sprays, as model and fashion icon, Kate Moss has just debuted the ultimate, beach-ready 'do, that is not only ideal for summer but for any event where you're looking to embody 'undone' chic. This look also just so happens to align perfectly with the current 2024 hair trends and is refreshingly easy to emulate.
So to achieve effortlessness and added texture in one fell swoop, here's why you need to add Kate Moss' waves to your styling repertoire...
Why Kate Moss' beachy waves are set to be our summer go-to
Appearing at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 (as part of Paris Fashion Week) on June 21st, Kate Moss put a seasonal twist on classic tailoring, opting for a grey, structured blazer and coordinating shorts. And while you might assume that her hair was styled to be equally polished, the model instead opted to offset her more formal attire with perfectly 'undone' waves.
She wore her 'Sunflower' blonde-esque hair down, styled into loose beachy waves that offered effortless texture and elevated her more minimalistic outfit. The result was so chic and very fitting for a day spent in sunny Paris - and naturally, we're keen to recreate it for similarly summery occasions.
How to recreate Kate Moss' beachy waves
RRP: £159
Ranked highly on our list of best curlers for achieving loose, natural-looking curls and waves, this wand is a must-have for this beachy style. It's ideal for for short, medium and long hair lengths and is so easy to use.
RRP: £26.50
To add texture and bounce to your curls and waves, this spray from Color Wow is infused with Micro-Zeolites and moisturising Elastimer to add grab and hold to your hair, without any stiffness or stickiness.
The beauty of these textured waves is they can be adapted to suit a range of hair lengths and are achievable even among hairstyling beginners. Simply brush through and prep your hair with one of the best heat protection sprays before splitting it into manageable sections.
Twist your hair around your curling wand and hold for a few seconds before releasing - for looser, more blown-out curls we'd recommend using the Dyson Airwrap or Shark FlexStyle. Repeat this throughout your hair sections, curling the hair away from your face. You can then either brush your curls out, for more of a wavy look or allow the curls to drop out naturally. To add hold and definition, apply your texture spray and gently scrunch your strands, before finishing with hairspray.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For an even easier option, you can also use a hair waver (like the BaByliss Deep Waves Styler at Look Fantastic, for instance) in the place of your curling iron.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Gemma Chan's daring checkerboard dress and tiny designer handbag at Wimbledon were the epitome of dressing on theme
Gemma aced this vibrant statement print for Wimbledon 2022
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
How to watch Glastonbury from anywhere in the world - and when is it on TV?
Here's how you can tune in to watch all of the Glastonbury action, even if you missed out on a ticket.
By Katherine Sidnell Published