Kate Moss' edgy and statement manicure offers the perfect reprieve from springtime pastels
Tired of florals and cutesy ice cream nail colours? Kate Moss' glossy black manicure offers timeless cool for spring and beyond...
While pastels and floral designs are usually the go-to for a spring (and almost summer) manicure, Kate Moss' black nails offer a chic and surprisingly wearable alternative...
So far, the 2024 nail trends have offered up several stylish options for spring and summer, from understated 'Bubble Bath' nails to bolder pops of mint. But if you're feeling like you've exhausted these more seasonal styles, Kate Moss has just offered up some much-needed inspo, in the form of glossy black nails. And before you swear off the bold look, the manicure, like that of black French tips, is actually very timeless and - when paired with Moss' particular nail shape - very stylish indeed.
For those looking to make a statement, or add a touch of sophistication to their everyday, allow the model and fashion icon to guide you...
Why Kate Moss' black nails are our go-to for a chic, impactful look
Stepping out for the 2024 King's Trust Global Gala in New York City, on May 2nd, Kate Moss paired an elegant white silk dress with black squoval nails, to match the black sash around her waist.
Her manicure was bold but thanks to the shorter nail length, it remained fairly understated, offering just a touch of edge that (if you ask us) is just so cool.
A black manicure, like that of a signature red and more minimalistic milky white nails, definitely fits into the category of a transitional nail style, as they never fail to make you look stylish and glamorous - case and point, Kate Moss' gala appearance.
How to recreate Kate Moss' black nails
As mentioned, while a black nail look may seem like a bold choice, it's surprisingly wearable and always seems to add a 'high-fashion' feel, especially when you pair the monochromatic look with a squoval, square or longer almond nail shape.
RRP: £14.90
Offering the perfect, gel-like shine, this OPI nail polish is a must for nailing this Kate Moss-approved manicure.
RRP: £16.90
This 3-in-1 treatment can be used as a base coat, nail strengthener and glossy top coat, making it quite the staple in your nailcare kit.
Plus, it's easy to recreate at home. Simply shape your nails to the desired length, add a strengthening base coat and then proceed to apply two to three coats of your glossy black nail polish.
Once dry, we'd then suggest following up with a clear, high-shine top coat, to prevent chips and maximise the impact. To elevate it even further, you should also top the look with a chrome powder of shimmery top coat instead.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
