Kate Moss' edgy and statement manicure offers the perfect reprieve from springtime pastels

Tired of florals and cutesy ice cream nail colours? Kate Moss' glossy black manicure offers timeless cool for spring and beyond...

Kate Moss attends The King's Trust 2024 Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024 in New York City/ in a pastel pink water ripple template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Theo Wargo)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
While pastels and floral designs are usually the go-to for a spring (and almost summer) manicure, Kate Moss' black nails offer a chic and surprisingly wearable alternative...

So far, the 2024 nail trends have offered up several stylish options for spring and summer, from understated 'Bubble Bath' nails to bolder pops of mint. But if you're feeling like you've exhausted these more seasonal styles, Kate Moss has just offered up some much-needed inspo, in the form of glossy black nails. And before you swear off the bold look, the manicure, like that of black French tips, is actually very timeless and - when paired with Moss' particular nail shape - very stylish indeed.

For those looking to make a statement, or add a touch of sophistication to their everyday, allow the model and fashion icon to guide you...

Why Kate Moss' black nails are our go-to for a chic, impactful look

Stepping out for the 2024 King's Trust Global Gala in New York City, on May 2nd, Kate Moss paired an elegant white silk dress with black squoval nails, to match the black sash around her waist.

Her manicure was bold but thanks to the shorter nail length, it remained fairly understated, offering just a touch of edge that (if you ask us) is just so cool.

On the left, Kate Moss is pictured wearing a white silk dress and with a black manicure as she attends the 2024 King's Trust Global Gala at Cipriani South Street on May 02, 2024 in New York City/ alongside a close up of her nails

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill/WireImage)

A black manicure, like that of a signature red and more minimalistic milky white nails, definitely fits into the category of a transitional nail style, as they never fail to make you look stylish and glamorous - case and point, Kate Moss' gala appearance.

How to recreate Kate Moss' black nails

As mentioned, while a black nail look may seem like a bold choice, it's surprisingly wearable and always seems to add a 'high-fashion' feel, especially when you pair the monochromatic look with a squoval, square or longer almond nail shape.

OPI Classic Nail Polish in Lady In Black

OPI Classic Nail Polish

RRP: £14.90

Offering the perfect, gel-like shine, this OPI nail polish is a must for nailing this Kate Moss-approved manicure.

OPI Nail Polish Start to Finish 3in1 Treatment
OPI Start To Finish 3in1 Nail Polish Treatment

RRP: £16.90

This 3-in-1 treatment can be used as a base coat, nail strengthener and glossy top coat, making it quite the staple in your nailcare kit.

Manucurist Huile Verte
Manucurist Huile Verte

RRP: £15

No manicure is complete without a cuticle oil and this one, features a nourishing blend of oils (including sweet almond oil and coconut oil) to hydrate your cuticle, for a polished and healthy nail look.

Plus, it's easy to recreate at home. Simply shape your nails to the desired length, add a strengthening base coat and then proceed to apply two to three coats of your glossy black nail polish.

Once dry, we'd then suggest following up with a clear, high-shine top coat, to prevent chips and maximise the impact. To elevate it even further, you should also top the look with a chrome powder of shimmery top coat instead.

