JLo goes totally makeup free in new video and reveals essential beauty step she's been doing since her twenties

JLo went totally makeup and filter free in a new video shared on Instagram as she revealed her must-do skincare steps along with the beauty essential she's been using since her twenties.

Days after being photographed having the time of her life sailing around the Amalfi Coast, Jennifer Lopez took to social media to bare her natural face to her followers.

Having marked her 54th birthday in July, the pop icon and beauty mogul told her followers, "I just had a birthday and I feel better than ever," as she stood in her bathroom in a silk robe.

With her hair up in a sleek bun and her skin totally makeup free, JLo showed her fans that she really does use her own products from her beauty line, captioning the clip, "No filter. ALL. ME. #ThisIsMeNow at 54, glowing and happy."

Talking to the camera, Jennifer explained, "I'm getting ready! Me, bare faced with no makeup and my JLo Beauty products that I use every day."

Panning the camera to show the huge array of golden JLo Beauty bottles on her bathroom counter, Jen shunned any doubt that she doesn't personally use her own products in her routine as she pumped her That JLo Glow Serum onto her hands and massaged it into her skin.

Highlighting the importance of using sun protection on the face to protect against UV damage and to help prevent signs of ageing, JLo revealed that sunscreen has been a crucial part of her skincare routine for decades.

That JLo Glow Serum, $79 | JLo Beauty JLo's Glow Serum is a hydrating, nourishing serum packed with antioxidants and made with squalane, fermented oil, extra virgin oil and leaf extract. Unfortunately for UK beauty fans, JLo Beauty doesn't ship internationally yet, but check out our picks of the best serums and best skincare for perfect alternatives to JLo's go-tos.

"I put on my sunscreen," she said, adding, "I've been wearing sunscreen every day since I was in my very early twenties. You should start at a very young age. There is no filters and no retouching on this video."

JLo also previously rubbished rumours that she only relies on super pricey skincare products to hydrate and nourish her ageless looking skin, admitting that she actually likes to keep things simple.

Appearing on Vogue's Beauty Secrets YouTube series, Jen said, "I know there was a lot of rumours back in the day that I was into all of these expensive cleansers and I had to, like, douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that.

"That really wasn't true."