Halle Berry's silver ombre French tips are the manicure equivalent of fine jewellery
Shimmering yet subtle, Halle Berry's ombre French tip manicure is perfect for adding a touch of luxury to your look...
While spring usually signals the return of milky pastels and bright floral hues, Halle Berry's silver ombre French tips are tempting us towards metallics instead.
With the 2025 nail trends ushering in petal pink and vibrant cranberry nails for spring, there's certainly no shortage of inspiration out there for your new-season look. That said, if you're hoping to stand out from the crowd or perhaps seek a very luxe, occasion-ready design, there is another unexpected manicure we're eyeing - and we have Halle Berry to thank. Though awards season saw a wave of neutral nails and sheer pink polishes, the actor offered a refreshing alternative at the Oscars, with a glamorous twist on French tip nails.
The look perfectly complemented her reflective, Christian Siriano gown and while at first glance, it might seem a tad out there (especially for spring), her metallic manicure is surprisingly versatile - and perfect for instantly elevating your look.
Why we're loving Halle Berry's silver ombre nails for spring events
Don't get us wrong, spring classics, like pastel pink and lavender, along with timeless neutrals, are always stylish and elegant options. Sometimes though, you are just in the mood for a bit more oomph where your manicure is concerned. More so if you have a special event on the calendar or just want to switch things up. And, as it happens, Halle Berry's Oscars nails offered just that.
For the event, which took place on March 2nd, 2025 - Berry's nail artist Kim Truong, matched her glimmering, metallic dress with a silver chrome French tip look. As we can see, the majority of her nails are painted in sheer (and very on-trend) milky pink, while an icy, silver chrome shade has been buffed across the tips - to create an ombre effect.
The combination of sheer pink and cool silver is very classic and surprisingly wearable. It's not just reserved for a red-carpet event. The choice of an ombre tip too - as opposed to a more traditional and precise arch - also adds to the versatility and offers a touch of subtlety.
To us, the manicure is like an extension of your favourite silver jewellery pieces. It will catch the light and elevate your look, without necessarily distracting from your outfit or appearing out of place. It's perfect for when you want to add interest to your nails, without committing to anything too bold - like red, for instance. Plus, spring is often quite chilly, so an icy silver is perfectly in keeping with the season.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How to recreate Halle Berry's silver ombre nails
RRP: £15.60
Touted as one of the most iconic OPI Nail colours, Bubble Bath is the perfect option for a sheer pink base coat.
RRP: £12
While you can use a chrome powder or request one from your nail artist, several metallic nail polishes on the market can offer a similar effect. This one from Beauty Pie is breathable, chip-resistant and perfectly shimmery.
If you're keen to request the accessory-like manicure, we recommend asking your nail tech to pair the design with a square nail shape (like Berry's).
To achieve the look at home, you'll need a sheer pink base coat - like OPI's Bubble Bath - as well as a silver chrome polish. You can also invest in a chrome nail powder to apply overtop and seal in with a clear top coat. A nail sponge (like this Mylee Sponge Applicator, available at Amazon), will also be needed to create the ombre, gradient-style tip.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, to pursue her passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee and probably online shopping...
-
-
Mesmerised by Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty in Adolescence? You need to watch A Thousand Blows
The pair worked together on the Disney+ series that should be your next must-watch if you were captivated by their performances in Adolescence
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Victoria Beckham washes her luxuriously glossy hair with this shampoo - because it 'smells incredible'
To cleanse, soften and prevent colour fade, we've discovered the exact haircare duo Victoria Beckham relies on
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Victoria Beckham washes her glossy hair with this shampoo - because it 'smells incredible'
To cleanse, soften and prevent colour fade, we've discovered the exact haircare duo Victoria Beckham relies on
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Budget to Blowout: The trio of face self-tan drops I rely on for a healthy, glowing complexion
Offering skincare benefits and a sun-kissed complexion, our beauty writer reaches for these three buys to mimic a holiday-like glow
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Gillian Anderson swears by this complexion-booster whenever she wants a peachy glow
We love a celebrity product recommendation, but it's more so when it's also a makeup artist's go-to.
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Cherry blossom nails are the chic and delicate look to request this spring
The bloom of cherry blossom trees is synonymous with the start of spring, so we're taking cues for our new season manicure.
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Charlotte Tilbury's genius 'sandwich hack' is the secret behind Demi Moore’s long-lasting makeup
We never say no to trying Charlotte's pro tips and tricks for ourselves
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Blush never stays on my skin, but this combo is the first to keep my cheeks rosy all day
For a natural-looking flush that actually sticks around, this is the formula pairing I swear by - and how to go about finding your own.
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Gillian Anderson’s no-budge setting spray promises 36-hour wear and costs less than £10
A beauty recommendation from Gillian? We're listening...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Judi Dench's makeup artist reveals the plumping serum behind her natural fresh-faced glow
Designed to hydrate, smooth and plump the complexion, this serum is a must-have in anyone's skincare arsenal
By Sennen Prickett Published