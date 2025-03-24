Halle Berry's silver ombre French tips are the manicure equivalent of fine jewellery

While spring usually signals the return of milky pastels and bright floral hues, Halle Berry's silver ombre French tips are tempting us towards metallics instead.

With the 2025 nail trends ushering in petal pink and vibrant cranberry nails for spring, there's certainly no shortage of inspiration out there for your new-season look. That said, if you're hoping to stand out from the crowd or perhaps seek a very luxe, occasion-ready design, there is another unexpected manicure we're eyeing - and we have Halle Berry to thank. Though awards season saw a wave of neutral nails and sheer pink polishes, the actor offered a refreshing alternative at the Oscars, with a glamorous twist on French tip nails.

The look perfectly complemented her reflective, Christian Siriano gown and while at first glance, it might seem a tad out there (especially for spring), her metallic manicure is surprisingly versatile - and perfect for instantly elevating your look.

Why we're loving Halle Berry's silver ombre nails for spring events

Don't get us wrong, spring classics, like pastel pink and lavender, along with timeless neutrals, are always stylish and elegant options. Sometimes though, you are just in the mood for a bit more oomph where your manicure is concerned. More so if you have a special event on the calendar or just want to switch things up. And, as it happens, Halle Berry's Oscars nails offered just that.

For the event, which took place on March 2nd, 2025 - Berry's nail artist Kim Truong, matched her glimmering, metallic dress with a silver chrome French tip look. As we can see, the majority of her nails are painted in sheer (and very on-trend) milky pink, while an icy, silver chrome shade has been buffed across the tips - to create an ombre effect.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

The combination of sheer pink and cool silver is very classic and surprisingly wearable. It's not just reserved for a red-carpet event. The choice of an ombre tip too - as opposed to a more traditional and precise arch - also adds to the versatility and offers a touch of subtlety.

To us, the manicure is like an extension of your favourite silver jewellery pieces. It will catch the light and elevate your look, without necessarily distracting from your outfit or appearing out of place. It's perfect for when you want to add interest to your nails, without committing to anything too bold - like red, for instance. Plus, spring is often quite chilly, so an icy silver is perfectly in keeping with the season.

How to recreate Halle Berry's silver ombre nails

OPI Nail Lacquer in Shade Bubble Bath View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15.60 Touted as one of the most iconic OPI Nail colours, Bubble Bath is the perfect option for a sheer pink base coat. Beauty Pie Wondercolour Nail Polish in Shade Hi Ho Silver View at Beauty Pie RRP: £12 While you can use a chrome powder or request one from your nail artist, several metallic nail polishes on the market can offer a similar effect. This one from Beauty Pie is breathable, chip-resistant and perfectly shimmery. Mylee Dual Ended Sponge Applicator Pen View at Amazon RRP: £6.99 To recreate an ombre French tip, a sponge tool - like this one - will help to give a diffused, gradient look. It comes with four replaceable sponge heads and will allow you to recreate Halle Berry's manicure look with more precision and ease.

If you're keen to request the accessory-like manicure, we recommend asking your nail tech to pair the design with a square nail shape (like Berry's).

To achieve the look at home, you'll need a sheer pink base coat - like OPI's Bubble Bath - as well as a silver chrome polish. You can also invest in a chrome nail powder to apply overtop and seal in with a clear top coat. A nail sponge (like this Mylee Sponge Applicator, available at Amazon), will also be needed to create the ombre, gradient-style tip.