Halle Berry's bob is the most perfect, effortless way to style curls this autumn
For chic and healthier-looking strands, will Halle Berry's bouncy bob tempt you to have a dramatic chop this season?
Offering a refreshing departure from sleek and blunt cuts, Halle Berry's curly bob embodies effortlessness and is the perfect inspiration for those daring to go shorter this autumn...
It will likely come as no surprise when we say that bob hairstyles are still very much leading the 2024 hair trends, even as we head into a new season. So far this year, we've seen a plethora of iterations on the timeless cut - from the mushroom bob to the more recent collarbone bob - and still, inspiration continues to pour in, the latest coming in the form of Halle Berry's textured look.
Building on the trim's chic reputation, Berry's jaw-grazing bob is the perfect option for those with curly and wavy hair types - as well as those seeking an alternative to straight styling...
Why Halle Berry's curly bob is our effortless pick for autumn
Halle Berry first debuted her chic new look at the premiere of The Union on August 12th and has since continued to sport tousled curls, cut to just below her chin.
As we can see, her 'undone' curls - paired with her subtle highlights - perfectly frame her face, offering a natural but multi-dimensional finish. The length hits between the jawline and collarbone - not too short, not too long - and appears ever so slightly graduated toward the front.
This is the ideal look to replicate if you've got curly or wavy hair, especially if your strands are looking and feeling a bit damaged or dry (which can be more common in textured hair types) Opting for a dramatic trim is a good way to achieve healthier ends and remove weight from your hair.
Plus, if you're tempted by the many bob hair trends to emerge this year, but have hesitated over how it might look with your hair's texture, Berry's choice of cut is a very chic source of inspiration.
How to recreate Halle Berry's curly bob
RRP: £18
If you have curly hair or want to wear your bob curly, this cream defines your waves and natural curl pattern, whilst protecting your hair from frizz and warding off dryness. Plus, it boasts a dreamy blend of lemon, orange and bergamot.
RRP: £31
Featuring a nourishing five-oil blend, this serum works to smooth frizz and add shine, whilst also moisturising your strands - without weighing down your curls.
RRP: £159
If you want to add a wave or bouncy curl to your bob, the ghd Creative Curl Wand is touted as one of the best curlers for short hair and features a tapered barrel and cool tip for added styling control.
If you have a curly or wavy hair type, we'd recommend adding one of the best shampoos for curly hair - along with the best conditioners for curly hair. Then, follow your go-to styling routine but opt for a middle parting and use a curl-defining cream (like Moroccanoil Curl Defining Cream, at Look Fantastic) or oil, to ward off any frizz and boost shine.
As for getting a bob cut with curly hair, be mindful that your hair will spring up once dry - so if you cut it to jaw length whilst damp, your curls will shrink up, appearing even shorter. Thus, it's best to keep your hair longer than where you would like it to sit when dry - your hairdresser will be able to advise and tailor the length to suit.
If you have straight hair, you can create waves and curls using either your best curling irons or straighteners, depending on how tight and defined you want them to look. Follow up with a hairspray and curl cream to define and hold them in place.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
