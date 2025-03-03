A red mani isn't new but Goldie Hawn's cranberry nails offered a juicy twist at the Oscars

Goldie Hawn's cranberry nails just did the impossible and made a red manicure feel fresh and utterly new...

When considering a timeless manicure, red is indeed usually the first shade to spring to mind. Much like a swipe of crimson lipstick, red nails are bold but chic, thus making them a go-to for occasions or anytime you want to radiate a certain sense of luxury. So you would think then, that surely there's little room for improvement with such a look (or none at all) and yet, Goldie Hawn just managed it. Instead of the postbox-red we're so used to seeing, Hawn opted for something a tad juicier, which just so happens to be topping the 2025 nail trends for spring.

We're, of course, referring to cranberry nails - with their cool, pink-ish undertone and ultra-glossy shine - which the actress paired with a similarly trendy nail shape at this year's Oscars. Here's why we're immediately booking a salon trip to follow suit

Why Goldie Hawn's cranberry nails are the ultimate springtime pick

As mentioned, red nails are classic and very much expected at an event like the Oscars, so tell us why when we saw Goldie Hawn's manicure at the event on March 2nd, it felt like a revelation?

We'll answer that as we have a few thoughts on the subject. The first, is that unlike the bright reds we typically see, this cranberry-esque colour bears more of a cool, magenta undertone as opposed to an orange one. This feels like more of a natural progression from the burgundy nails we saw everywhere last winter.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Mike Coppola)

Then there's also the simple fact that spring usually inspires a shift towards pastel nails but instead, we're seeing timeless and bold shades (like red) lead the way. It's refreshing and no doubt a relief for those who don't gravitate towards those ice-creamy colours we typically see for the season.

The third is another simple one: they just look so luxe. Goldie Hawn opted for classic almond nails, which never fail to elevate and in this case, perfectly complemented her choice of berry-red. The colour also contrasted the gold of her dress just so, to ensure her manicure stood out but didn't clash. It also matched a few of the crystal embellishments on the gown, which we loved.

Recreate Goldie Hawn's cranberry manicure

essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish in Shade Bubbles Only View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 To recreate this berry-red manicure, essie Gel Couture polish in Bubbles Only gets our vote. The formula offers an impressive pigment and gel-like shine, for a bright and seriously easy manicure. NAILKIND Mr Volume Plumping Top Coat View at Amazon RRP: £9.95 No at-home manicure is complete without a glossy top coat and our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson swears by this NAILKIND one for a plump, gel-like gleam. L'OCCITANE Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 Boasting a formula of 30% shea oil, this cuticle oil hydrates and nourishes your nails and the surrounding skin, while its handy, mess-free brush allows you to apply it quickly and on-the-go.

If you're keen to embrace Goldie Hawn's cranberry-like manicure and mirror (and celebrate) the bright shades that are beginning to creep back into your garden, we recommend essie's Bubbles Only. It's bright and offers a gel-like shine, without the need for LED curing. A glossy top coat like NAILKIND's Mr Volume is also a great option, to really achieve that professional-looking shine.

Application-wise, we suggest adding two to three layers of your chosen red over one of the best nail strengtheners (like OPI's Nail Envy), followed by your top coat and a drop of cuticle oil - applied to each fingernail - once the polish is dry.