The unconventional highlighter placement behind Diane Kruger's lit-from-within glow

While our cheekbones are often the go-to for added gleam, there's another spot - per Diane Kruger's latest look - that can afford just as much radiance...

Diane Kruger attends Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France/ in a pink watercolour paint-style template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)
Jump to category:
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

Want to add more radiance to your look without drastically changing up your routine? Diana Kruger's highlighter placement offers a multi-dimensional lit-from-within glow that's perfect for summer - and any occasion that might feature flash photography...

When it comes to our favourite glow boosters, from cream and liquid highlighters to the best bronzers, we often reserve their radiant formulas for our cheeks, cheekbones and noses - in other words, the highest points of our faces, where light tends to hit and reflect. From now on though, we have another spot we plan to tap our favourite gleam-givers into, inspired by Diane Kruger's latest, luminous makeup look.

Stepping out for the Vogue World fashion event in Paris, the star paired a classic red lip with a black lace and pinstripe outfit, embodying all things chic, but it was her reflective highlighter that really left us spellbound...

Why Diane Kruger's highlighter placement is set to inform our own summer glow

As mentioned, the actor arrived at the Vogue World: Paris event on Sunday,  June 23, 2024, sporting a lace top and matching tights, paired with a pinstripe skirt, complimented by a swipe of timeless red lipstick and a glow that had us dashing to our makeup bags to recreate the reflective sheen.

Diane Kruger is seen with glowing highlighter and a red lipstick look alongside Norman Reedus at Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

And while a radiant complexion is no stranger to the red-carpet, we spied a slightly unconventional choice of placement contributing to Kruger's luminosity. As we can see, a cream or liquid highlighter has been applied to the very tops of Kruger's cheekbones but also - from the looks of it - to her forehead, just above the arch of her brow. This afforded a spotlight and dewy gleam to her makeup, which looked so stunning when caught by the camera flashes.

But before you fret that this choice of placement will leave you verging more towards oily than radiant, this can easily be controlled with a bit of precision powdering - and can be easily adapted to suit everyday and less-formal events.

How to recreate Diana Kruger's glowy look

Chanel BAUME ESSENTIEL Multi-Use Glow Stick
Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick

RRP: £38

This ultra moisturising glimmer stick melts into the skin, offering a subtle but seriously radiant shine to the skin that can be applied to the face, lips and eyes, to sculpt and accentuate - making it the perfect glow-giving staple.

NUDESTIX Nudies Glow All Over Face Highlight Colour
NUDESTIX Nudies Glow All Over Face Highlight Colour

RRP: £30

Offering a lit-from-within glow, this creamy highlighter stick is available in four radiant shades and comes with a handy brush, to easily apply a glossy gleam to your face.

GLOSSIER Haloscope Balm Dewy Highlighter Stick

GLOSSIER Haloscope Balm Dewy Highlighter Stick

RRP: £22

For more of a budget-friendly option and one that our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson adores, this dewy highlighting stick offers the perfect, glass-like sheen to your skin - without causing foundation piling. It's available in three flattering shades but to recreate Diane Kruger's iridescent gleam we recommend opting for "Moonstone."

To recreate Diane Kruger's dewy glow, we would recommend investing in a creme highlighter to apply over the top of your best foundations.

As for the application, use your finger to gently press the formula into your skin - blend upwards, focusing on the top of your cheekbone and the side of your forehead. Then, take your highlighter and apply it above your brow, for a similar 3D-like sheen. To avoid looking too shiny, be sure to powder your T-zone (the centre of your forehead and down your nose bridge), as well as either side of your nose.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products. 

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸