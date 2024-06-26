The unconventional highlighter placement behind Diane Kruger's lit-from-within glow

Want to add more radiance to your look without drastically changing up your routine? Diana Kruger's highlighter placement offers a multi-dimensional lit-from-within glow that's perfect for summer - and any occasion that might feature flash photography...

When it comes to our favourite glow boosters, from cream and liquid highlighters to the best bronzers, we often reserve their radiant formulas for our cheeks, cheekbones and noses - in other words, the highest points of our faces, where light tends to hit and reflect. From now on though, we have another spot we plan to tap our favourite gleam-givers into, inspired by Diane Kruger's latest, luminous makeup look.

Stepping out for the Vogue World fashion event in Paris, the star paired a classic red lip with a black lace and pinstripe outfit, embodying all things chic, but it was her reflective highlighter that really left us spellbound...

Why Diane Kruger's highlighter placement is set to inform our own summer glow

As mentioned, the actor arrived at the Vogue World: Paris event on Sunday, June 23, 2024, sporting a lace top and matching tights, paired with a pinstripe skirt, complimented by a swipe of timeless red lipstick and a glow that had us dashing to our makeup bags to recreate the reflective sheen.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

And while a radiant complexion is no stranger to the red-carpet, we spied a slightly unconventional choice of placement contributing to Kruger's luminosity. As we can see, a cream or liquid highlighter has been applied to the very tops of Kruger's cheekbones but also - from the looks of it - to her forehead, just above the arch of her brow. This afforded a spotlight and dewy gleam to her makeup, which looked so stunning when caught by the camera flashes.

But before you fret that this choice of placement will leave you verging more towards oily than radiant, this can easily be controlled with a bit of precision powdering - and can be easily adapted to suit everyday and less-formal events.

How to recreate Diana Kruger's glowy look

To recreate Diane Kruger's dewy glow, we would recommend investing in a creme highlighter to apply over the top of your best foundations.

As for the application, use your finger to gently press the formula into your skin - blend upwards, focusing on the top of your cheekbone and the side of your forehead. Then, take your highlighter and apply it above your brow, for a similar 3D-like sheen. To avoid looking too shiny, be sure to powder your T-zone (the centre of your forehead and down your nose bridge), as well as either side of your nose.