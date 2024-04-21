Diane Kruger's versatile signature scent is lightweight and fresh for summer

Prefer your perfumes un-perfumey? Diana Kruger's signature features a fresh blend of fruity and floral facets, grounded with warm woods, for a lightweight and infinitely wearable scent...

While the list of best long-lasting perfumes houses an aroma to suit every taste and occasion, if you're a lover of floral fragrances and fruity blends, you'll often be hard-pressed to find a scent that is not, quote-on-quote, 'perfumey.' Often florals feature a powdery or soap-like quality, while more grown-up fruity perfumes carry a sharpness that can be overpowering and obvious. Diana Kruger however, might just have the perfect solution for you.

Offering a fresh and multi-faceted impression, Kruger has revealed that a certain, cult-classic Calvin Klein perfume is her go-to - and spoiler alert, it's perfect for spring/summertime.

The fresh and lightweight perfume Diane Kruger has been wearing for years

When it comes to selecting from the array of best perfumes for women, often going by recommendation - especially if you have to order online - is the best course of action. More so, when that recommendation comes from a celebrity known for her elegance and chic style.

Sharing the contents of her beauty bag in video for Harper's Bazaar, Actress Diana Kruger revealed that there's one scent, in particular, that she keeps returning to: Calvin Klein's Euphoria.

Calvin Klein Euphoria EDP View at Boots RRP: £85 for 100ml | Notes: pomegranate, black orchid, lotus blossom, orchid, violet, amber and mahogany wood Offering a vibrant and fresh blend of juicy fruits and sensual florals, warmed by amber and woody notes, this perfume has been a go-to of Diane Kruger's 'for years' and is both a lightweight and versatile pick. Plus, if you're looking for an affordable perfume for summer, it's currently on sale at Boots for just £42.50.

Kruger said: "My signature scent? I still love the Euphoria by Calvin Klein that I’ve used for many years. It’s fresh, you know? It doesn’t feel too perfumey, it’s not too heavy.”

The scent features a flattering blend of fresh, sparkling pomegranate, with rich and enticing black orchid and lotus blossom, warmed with creamy woods and amber. It's fresh but also warm, a combination that lends itself perfectly for both day and nighttime wear, making it the true definition of a signature.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's ideal for those who typically steer clear of very heady scents, with Kruger describing it as not being 'too heavy.' It's also under £100 (and currently on sale and under £50 at Boots for 100ml), making it great value for money - in case you're in the market for a new, budget-friendly addition to your collection.

And if you're looking to take more beauty cues from the actress, woman&home learned the ins and outs of Diane Kruger's haircare routine, aswell as her skincare and beauty secrets.