Diane Kruger on how her approach to haircare has changed over the years – plus her go-to products

Having been on our screens for more than 20 years, you can expect that Diane Kruger has picked up some excellent haircare tips over the course of her acting career.

The 47-year-old has a fabulous head of hair and, in this interview, has given us a glimpse into her at-home routine and all the affordable and effective haircare tips she has learned over the years.

Speaking to woman&home, Kruger lets us into all of her haircare secrets - as well as her favourite go-to hair products for shiny and healthy hair...

Diane Kruger's go-to routine for shiny and healthy hair

Speaking to woman&home, Kruger says that her approach to hair has changed somewhat over the years. "As I've matured, my approach to hair routines has evolved,” she tells us. “When I was younger, I was more experimental, trying out different styles and colours to match the diverse roles I played.

“Now, I prioritise maintaining the health and natural beauty of my hair."

How does Diane Kruger care for her hair?

"I've become more conscious of using nourishing treatments and gentle styling techniques to keep my hair vibrant and resilient, which is why it’s so important for me to trust what I use on my hair.”

As for the products she uses when styling her own hair? "In the morning [...] for my hair, I use a gentle shampoo and conditioner to maintain its natural shine and softness,” she explains. “In the evening, I focus on deep hydration, using richer creams and oils to nourish my skin and hair while I sleep, ensuring they stay healthy and radiant."

What products does Diane Kruger use to style her hair?

"I use a good mix [of products] to keep my hair in place,” Diane continues. “The Schwarzkopf Ceramide Complex Hairspray is my favourite go-to, it also adds that shine and gloss with no sticky residue.

"On bad hair days, I turn to dry shampoo for a quick refresh without the need for a hairdresser. It's essential for me to have products that enhance volume and provide long-lasting hold while still keeping my hair feeling light and natural – such as the Schwarzkopf Vitamin B5 Volume Mousse and Hairspray."

Schwarzkopf Oleo Intense 8-05 Beige Blonde £8 at Boots RRP: £8 "My signature hair colour is Oleo Intense 8-05 Beige Blonde," Diane says. Fortified with oil, this ammonia-free permanent colour works to strengthen the hair for long-lasting results. Schwarzkopf Vitamin B5 Blow Dry Spray £3.50 at Amazon RRP: £3.50 "I love to keep my hair looking its best with the Schwarzkopf Vitamin B5 Blow Dry Spray, as it is ultra caring and keeps my hair in place all day," Diane says. "[The brand] is a staple in my hair care routine because I know my hair will be cared for." Schwarzkopf Styling Ceramide Complex Hairspray £3.80 at Boots RRP: £3.80 Diane's aforementioned go-to hairspray contains a ceramide-keratin complex that creates a strengthening shield over your hair to keep it in place for up to 48 hours. Not only that, it also protects your hair from the effects of UV radiation and humidity.

Duly noted!