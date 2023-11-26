Stop putting off your Christmas shopping - these Black Friday deals all end today

It's 29 days until Christmas, and while there's no harm in a bit of last-minute gift shopping, you can make some smart savings when you shop the Black Friday Christmas sales. The one issue? They end today. 

Although tomorrow is Cyber Monday, which means we'll continue to see sales throughout the next 24-hours, there's no guarantee that Cyber Monday is as good as Black Friday when it comes to the Christmas sales, and we have it on good authority that a number of this year's top deals end very soon. 

The White Company Black Friday sale, which the brand calls its White Weekend, ends tomorrow, as does a number of this year's top Black Friday beauty deals, so if you're hoping to get a Christmas tree deal or to save on seasonal gifting, we've picked out some unmissable Black Friday Christmas savings you can shop right now. 

Black Friday Christmas gifting deals

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip and Cheek Secrets
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip and Cheek Secrets

was £43 now £32.25 at Space NK (save 25%)
Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling Pillow Talk range is a certified winner if you're shopping for a beauty lover. This set includes a Lip Cheat, Lipstick, Collagen Lip Gloss and a Beauty Light Wand for your cheeks. A perfect stocking-stuffer. 

Winter Large Home Scenting Set
Winter Large Home Scenting Set

was £65 now £52 at The White Company (save 20%)
The White Company's Winter Large Home Scenting Set includes a Winter Signature Candle, Room Spray and Diffuser, all in our favourite Winter scent featuring cinnamon, clove and orange. It's perfect for gifting. 

Merci Maman
Merci Maman Personalised Gemstone Necklace

was £139 now £97.30 at Merci Maman (save 25%)
Merci Maman's Personalised Gemstone Necklace offers the option of six stones, three metals and personalised engraving. The brand is Kate Middleton-approved and we love it, too. It's 25% off for Black Friday. 

Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Marshall Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker

was £129.99 now £99.99 at John Lewis (save £30)
Marshall's Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is £30 off in this beautiful cream shade. Our Shopping Editor has tried and loved it, both for its aesthetic value and it's rich sound quality. This £30 saving makes it the perfect sub-£100 gift. 

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

was £125 now £93.75 at LookFantastic (save £31.25)
It can be hard to gift perfume, but we're confident that the Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum is a universal crowd-pleaser. Featuring notes of vanilla, lavender and fresh tangerine top notes, it's now over £30 off at LookFantastic. 

Anthropologie
Petite 17-Month Planner

was £26 now £19.50 at Anthropologie (save 25%)
This 17-month planner is leather-bound with a magnetic closure. It's perfect for students or simply planning your daily errands, and it's now under £20 for Black Friday. 

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser
Hotel Chocolat's The Velvetiser Bundle

was £109.99 now £89.99 at Very (save £20)
The Velvetiser is one of the best indulgent Christmas gifts money can buy. It makes incredible hot chocolate or mochas in minutes, and the brand is constantly releasing new and interesting flavours to experiement with. 

ESPA
ESPA Golden Glow Collection

was £90 now £63 at FaceTheFuture (save 30%)
ESPA's Golden Glow Collection is 30% off for Black Friday, and it comes beautifully packaged (which will make wrapping extra easy). It comes with a cleanser, serum, detox mask and moisturiser. 

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole

was £285 now £228 at John Lewis (save £57)
Everyone wants a Le Creuset, so if you want to give  a gift that they're guaranteed to love, you can't go wrong with this £57 saving at John Lewis. It's available in a range of 15 colours and three sizes. 

When do Black Friday Christmas deals end?

Wading through the discounts can be overwhelming when it comes to doing your Christmas shopping on Black Friday, but it does pay to get your gifting sorted early.

Black Friday typically continues throughout the weekend, but it's swiftly followed by Cyber Monday, which often sees similar discounts. Although this means that many sales continue past Black Friday itself, there's no telling what discounts will still be available when Cyber Monday rolls around. 

