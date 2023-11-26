Stop putting off your Christmas shopping - these Black Friday deals all end today

It's 29 days until Christmas, and while there's no harm in a bit of last-minute gift shopping, you can make some smart savings when you shop the Black Friday Christmas sales. The one issue? They end today.

Although tomorrow is Cyber Monday, which means we'll continue to see sales throughout the next 24-hours, there's no guarantee that Cyber Monday is as good as Black Friday when it comes to the Christmas sales, and we have it on good authority that a number of this year's top deals end very soon.

The White Company Black Friday sale, which the brand calls its White Weekend, ends tomorrow, as does a number of this year's top Black Friday beauty deals, so if you're hoping to get a Christmas tree deal or to save on seasonal gifting, we've picked out some unmissable Black Friday Christmas savings you can shop right now.

Black Friday Christmas gifting deals

When do Black Friday Christmas deals end?

Wading through the discounts can be overwhelming when it comes to doing your Christmas shopping on Black Friday, but it does pay to get your gifting sorted early.

Black Friday typically continues throughout the weekend, but it's swiftly followed by Cyber Monday, which often sees similar discounts. Although this means that many sales continue past Black Friday itself, there's no telling what discounts will still be available when Cyber Monday rolls around.