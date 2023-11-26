Stop putting off your Christmas shopping - these Black Friday deals all end today
You can save big on gifts with some Black Friday Christmas sales shopping - but you'll have to act fast
It's 29 days until Christmas, and while there's no harm in a bit of last-minute gift shopping, you can make some smart savings when you shop the Black Friday Christmas sales. The one issue? They end today.
Although tomorrow is Cyber Monday, which means we'll continue to see sales throughout the next 24-hours, there's no guarantee that Cyber Monday is as good as Black Friday when it comes to the Christmas sales, and we have it on good authority that a number of this year's top deals end very soon.
The White Company Black Friday sale, which the brand calls its White Weekend, ends tomorrow, as does a number of this year's top Black Friday beauty deals, so if you're hoping to get a Christmas tree deal or to save on seasonal gifting, we've picked out some unmissable Black Friday Christmas savings you can shop right now.
Black Friday Christmas gifting deals
was £43 now £32.25 at Space NK (save 25%)
Charlotte Tilbury's best-selling Pillow Talk range is a certified winner if you're shopping for a beauty lover. This set includes a Lip Cheat, Lipstick, Collagen Lip Gloss and a Beauty Light Wand for your cheeks. A perfect stocking-stuffer.
was £65 now £52 at The White Company (save 20%)
The White Company's Winter Large Home Scenting Set includes a Winter Signature Candle, Room Spray and Diffuser, all in our favourite Winter scent featuring cinnamon, clove and orange. It's perfect for gifting.
was £139 now £97.30 at Merci Maman (save 25%)
Merci Maman's Personalised Gemstone Necklace offers the option of six stones, three metals and personalised engraving. The brand is Kate Middleton-approved and we love it, too. It's 25% off for Black Friday.
was £129.99 now £99.99 at John Lewis (save £30)
Marshall's Emberton II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is £30 off in this beautiful cream shade. Our Shopping Editor has tried and loved it, both for its aesthetic value and it's rich sound quality. This £30 saving makes it the perfect sub-£100 gift.
was £125 now £93.75 at LookFantastic (save £31.25)
It can be hard to gift perfume, but we're confident that the Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum is a universal crowd-pleaser. Featuring notes of vanilla, lavender and fresh tangerine top notes, it's now over £30 off at LookFantastic.
was £26 now £19.50 at Anthropologie (save 25%)
This 17-month planner is leather-bound with a magnetic closure. It's perfect for students or simply planning your daily errands, and it's now under £20 for Black Friday.
was £109.99 now £89.99 at Very (save £20)
The Velvetiser is one of the best indulgent Christmas gifts money can buy. It makes incredible hot chocolate or mochas in minutes, and the brand is constantly releasing new and interesting flavours to experiement with.
was £90 now £63 at FaceTheFuture (save 30%)
ESPA's Golden Glow Collection is 30% off for Black Friday, and it comes beautifully packaged (which will make wrapping extra easy). It comes with a cleanser, serum, detox mask and moisturiser.
was £285 now £228 at John Lewis (save £57)
Everyone wants a Le Creuset, so if you want to give a gift that they're guaranteed to love, you can't go wrong with this £57 saving at John Lewis. It's available in a range of 15 colours and three sizes.
When do Black Friday Christmas deals end?
Wading through the discounts can be overwhelming when it comes to doing your Christmas shopping on Black Friday, but it does pay to get your gifting sorted early.
Black Friday typically continues throughout the weekend, but it's swiftly followed by Cyber Monday, which often sees similar discounts. Although this means that many sales continue past Black Friday itself, there's no telling what discounts will still be available when Cyber Monday rolls around.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Millie Fender is Head of Ecommerce at Woman&Home, and was formerly Head of Reviews across a number of Future Plc's leading Homes titles such as Ideal Home and Homes&Gardens. As our head of all things shopping, Millie is committed to giving readers honest, expert advice when it comes to spending their hard-earned cash.
Millie has always had a personal interest in fashion and beauty and has (almost) ditched the straighteners since learning how to look after her curly hair. In her free time, she loves to knit and bake, and has a 200-strong bucket list of London restaurants she's desperate to try out.
-
-
What is the orange peel theory? TikTok trend which can test if your love or friendships are real
A new test – gone viral on TikTok – claims to know how to test your closest relationships
By Jack Slater Published
-
King Charles' withering two-word response to Harry and Meghan's Netflix series
The King had short but sharp feedback for the pair’s Netflix docuseries
By Jack Slater Published
-
You can score an impressive 36% off Olaplex No.3 today, but this deal won't be around for long
One of the best Olaplex No. 3 discounts we've seen this Black Friday weekend, this isn't one to be missed
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
I tried Kate Hudson's favourite facial sculpting device, which is £127 off for Black Friday - and I can confirm it's well worth the splurge
We're talking the NuFace sculpting tool, which Kate Hudson said gives results that are "actually shocking"
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The facial cream responsible for Jennifer Lopez's flawless skin is surprisingly affordable - and it's discounted for Black Friday
Trust us, this favourite of JLo's is actually worth the cash
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Amal Clooney's hair secret for glossy yet voluminous locks is way cheaper than we expected
Amal Clooney's hair stylist shared insider info and revealed the affordable product she uses
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Shark's FlexStyle is £185 cheaper than the Airwrap for Black Friday (and I like it just as much)
If you're shopping for the Dyson Airwrap this Black Friday but don't like the look of the pretty hefty price tag, the Shark FlexStyle is almost half the price and I think it's just as good
By Millie Fender Published
-
The best Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals left that are actually worth buying, according to our beauty experts
There are some rare Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals to be found on everything from Pillow Talk heroes to skincare...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Meghan Markle's favourite lash serum is on a major Black Friday sale right now
Our lashes are about to get an upgrade thanks to Meghan Markle's favourite serum
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
As a Beauty Editor, these Glossier Black Friday deals are the only ones I actually spend money on
You can currently score 25% off everything at Glossier for Black Friday, but these are the products our beauty editor thinks are actually worth it...
By Aleesha Badkar Last updated