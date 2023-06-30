25 of the best gifts for father-in-laws to win him over in 2023

Surprise and impress your partner's dad with our carefully curated list of the 25 best gifts for father-in-laws in 2023.

Whether you've just said 'I do,' or you've been part of the family for years, shopping for someone else's parent is never an easy task. It can be tougher than finding the best gift for your own dad and we all know how difficult finding the best gifts for men can be when they all claim they've got everything they need already. With that in mind, we've made things simpler for you and rounded up the best gifts that we are sure will impress your father-in-law this year below.

Where to shop for the best gifts for father-in-laws in the US

Our favorite gifts for father-in-laws in 2023

1. Heart of our Home Personalized Maple Cutting Board RRP: $50.99 Personalized gifts hold sentimental value and are something they'll always love because it was made uniquely for them. This personalized wooden cutting board is the perfect present for the father-in-law who is always in the kitchen. He'll think of his daughter or son-in-law every time he reaches for the cutting board. You can customize it by adding his last name and the date of your choice.

2. Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle RRP: $159.99 If he's always putting on a pot of tea or loves a good pour-over, he'll be in awe when he opens his gift and sees one of the best electric kettles. The Fellow Stagg EKG Gooseneck Electric Kettle is temperature-controlled and heats up to 212 degrees within minutes, so no more waiting on boiling pots. The kettle also has a built-in brew stopwatch to help you with the perfect brew. This electric kettle also features a 60-minute hold time, so if he wants to go back for a second or third cup, he won't have to reheat or start the process over. And its sleek and minimal design makes for a lovely countertop accessory.

3. Aesop Reverence Duet RRP: $129 Hand soap and lotion may seem practical, but when it's from a luxurious brand they wouldn't regularly buy from, it turns into a fancy, self-care gift. This Aesop duet set features a hand wash and a matching hand balm that cleans, exfoliates, and nourishes the hands. If your father-in-law always wears warm and woodsy scents, he'll love adding this hand care set to his bathroom. It's a gift your mother-in-law will enjoy as well.

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max RRP: $54.99 Whether you're looking for the perfect present for your father-in-law, a gift for your husband or something for the entire family to enjoy, an Amazon Fire TV Stick is a simple yet useful gift your father-in-law will use every day. This streaming stick turns any TV into a Smart TV. He can access all his favorite films and TV programs from apps such as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and watch live sports games in 4K with ESPN and more subscription apps. He might even consider canceling his cable plan.

5. Mack Weldon Atlas Duffle RRP: $88 Whether he's always at the gym or catching flights, a duffle bag is an excellent and useful gift idea. This sleek and simple Mack Weldon bag is a great all-around option with a ventilated compartment to hold his clothing and an insulated one to keep his post-gym drinks and snacks cool. He'll also be impressed that this bag is made of 49 recycled plastic bottles.

6. Willsberger 13oz Whiskey Glass Set RRP: $64.99 Glassware always makes a lovely gift. And this specific set is great for the father-in-law who is always pouring himself a glass of whiskey or bourbon. Its tulip-like shape makes swirling and smelling the whiskey's aromas easy. The set features four dishwasher-safe crystal glasses—the perfect amount for a couple's night with the in-laws.

7. Periodic Table of Flavor Rub Set RRP: $65 If he's a foodie and likes experimenting with new dishes and spices, surprise him with 12 unique spice blends to take his meals to new levels. From Chile Margarita to Jamaican Jerk and even a Raspberry Chipotle, there's a seasoning and rub to coat every veggie, meat, and pasta imagined.

8. Airbnb Gift Card RRP: Various You and your spouse can gift your in-laws a weekend getaway to the destination of their choice with an Airbnb gift card. It's the perfect last-minute Father's Day gift and a sweet 50th birthday gift.

9. Nike Men's Legacy91 Tech Golf Hat RRP: $26.99 Refresh his golfing wardrobe with Nike's tech golf hat. It's an affordable father-in-law gift made with quality materials. Nike's DriFit technology will keep him cool and dry while on the course with no sweaty hat band. And with 21 color options, you can snag one in his favorite color.

10. LAFCO Labdanum Signature Candle RRP: $115 If you've noticed a lot of candles around his home, consider adding this luxury scented candle to his collection. From its gorgeous hand-blown exterior to its woodsy and warm scent that fills your space hours after you've blown out the candle, this is one of the best home fragrances I've tested. Although it's a bit pricey, it's a home gift they'll love and thank you immensely for. Plus, they can use the glass vessel to store small trinkets once the wax is gone.

11. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 RRP: $126.99 A mug that keeps your coffee or tea hot for almost two hours? Sounds like the best gift for coffee lovers. If your father-in-law can't go a day without a cup of coffee, this Ember smart mug is a unique and thoughtful gift he'll use daily. With the Ember app, he can set the mug to his desired temperature and enjoy sipping at his own speed without worrying about it turning cold within minutes. The smart mug also comes with a charging coaster so he can charge it after each sip.

12. Wine Cork States RRP: $35 Does your father-in-law have a wine bottle cork collection? If so, help him store it uniquely and in a state prideful way. This wooden state-shaped wine cork holder will look great hanging over a bar cart or on the wall behind his at-home bar. And if you want to make the gift even more special, you can buy his favorite wine to go with it.

13. Lululemon Command the Day Dopp Kit RRP: $48 There's no age cut-off for shopping at Lululemon and if you're shopping for yourself, why not pick something up for your father-in-law at the same time? The brand's toiletry bag is perfect for traveling out of town, to the gym, or to work. The bag features a mesh zipped compartment large enough to store his shaving accessories, an interior pocket to hold loose jewelry or small trinkets, and elastic loops. It's a useful gift he'll use to store all his essentials.

14. Kneading Deep Tissue Back and Neck Massager RRP: $54.95 Give him the gift of relaxation with an at-home massage experience. This back and neck massager is great for relieving tension and aches and is great for self-care after a long day. He can place it on his office chair while working or put it behind his neck while lying in bed. This also makes an excellent 60th birthday gift idea.

15. Espresso Martini Infusion Kit RRP: $25 If he's a fan of espresso martinis, he'll love making his own delicious coffee cocktail at home. This espresso martini kit has a spouted glass steeping jar, espresso beans, cacao nibs, and a cinnamon stick. With the alcohol choice of your in-law and the infused espresso, he'll be sipping his own crafted cocktail. And maybe he'll pour you a glass.

16. Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid RRP: $40.54 With 24-hour cold insulation, Hydro Flask makes some of the best water bottles. This wide-mouth straw lid is 100% leakproof and features a carry loop, perfect for hooking onto book bags and making it easy to carry. It may not be the fanciest gift, but it's one he'll refill constantly and rave to everyone about how amazing it is.

17. Easyplant Medium Ponytail Palm RRP: $89 If your father-in-law is a plant dad or needs some greenery in his space, consider adding Easyplant's ponytail palm houseplant to your cart. Easyplant is one of the best places to buy plants online and is great for those who love plants but don't have time to show them some TLC. So, if your pop isn't a green thumb, no worries. All of the brand's plants are potted in a self-watering ceramic pot that only needs to be filled once a month. After having my Easyplant for over a year, it's still alive, healthy, and growing.

18. Tom Ford Costa Azzurra Eau de Parfum RRP: $91.90 If he mentions adding a new summer fragrance to his cologne collection, the Tom Ford Azzurra Eau de Parfum is the best men's cologne. This warm and citrusy concoction consists of bright lemon, driftwood, cypress, and oak. It is perfect for summer because of its lightweight and refreshing scent.

19. Marvel Encyclopedia New Edition by Stan Lee, DK, Stephen Wiacek, and Adam Bray RRP: $20.90 For the die-hard Marvel father-in-law. This Marvel encyclopedia is home to more than 1,200 characters and all of their secret histories. Discover new Marvel characters and prove your knowledge with the old ones. This thoughtful gift will turn into a coffee table book.

20. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood and Glass Cake Storage RRP: $19.99 If he's always whipping up delicious treats, why not gift him a lovely cake stand to display and store all his desserts? And if you're celebrating his birthday, what better way to break it in than to surprise him with a homemade birthday cake? The Hearth & Hand x Magnolia cake stand is unique with its flat wooden bottom that's met with a classy glass top.

21. Sabai The Essential Club Chair RRP: $745 If you have room to splurge, consider buying a "dad chair" for your father-in-law. This isn't just any chair. It's earth-friendly and made of recycled and upcycled fibers and FSC-certified wood. He'll be glad to know it's from a sustainable furniture brand. Now he can sit back and watch the best romantic movies with your mother-in-law.

22. Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog RRP: $28.01 Crocs are great for lounging around the house, running errands, and are perfect to wear with casual outfits. It's a comfortable and fun shoe just to slip on when you don't feel like tying shoe laces. That's why it makes for a stylish and trendy gift for fathers-in-law. Don't be surprised if he starts wearing them 24/7.

23. Fitbit Inspire 3 RRP: $98.95 The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the perfect tech gift that helps you stay on top of your health. Your father-in-law will be amazed by all its features. He can track his steps, heart rate, stress, breathing, and more. All within this small and sleek watch. If you need more persuading, we tested the best Fibits to help you find the perfect match.

24. Gardening and Safety Work Gloves RRP: $27.98 Whether it's for pruning bushes, gardening, or cutting down branches, a pair of thick and durable work gloves is always needed and makes a useful gift for the guy who's always working with his hands. These multi-purpose gloves are punctured resistant and made of faux leather material to prevent any cuts or scratches. This is also a great gift for gardeners.

25. Papier Joy Weekly Planner RRP: $15 Life can get hectic. And when you're juggling between work, family time, and still trying to make time for yourself, it can become a lot. So, why not give him the gift of organization with Papier's weekly planner? This planner features 60 thick tearaway pages that help you stay on top of your to-do lists, goals, and more. And if you want to make this uniquely for your father-in-law, you can customize it by adding his name.

What are the best gift experiences for in-laws?

Material gifts are great, but gifting an experience is always fun, and it's a new memory your giftee will cherish and remember forever. And depending on the experience, the entire family can enjoy it.

For example, Cozymeal offers some of the best online experience classes, such as wine tasting, cooking with chefs around the world, a mixology class, and more. The company even offers in-person classes and food tours in your designated city. You can gift your in-laws a Cozymeal e-gift card, and they can choose their ultimate experience.

If your in-laws love visiting loves hiking and visiting new states, a National Park Pass is a beautiful and fun gifting experience they'll enjoy using for an entire year. This pass gives the pass owner and all vehicle passengers entrance to all US federal recreation sites, amenity fees, and day-use fees.

Consider gifting your in-laws an experience based on their hobbies, likes, or something they've wanted to do for a while.