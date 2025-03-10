Meghan Markle's high-low kitchen is a masterclass in affordable luxury - shop her chic style here

If you asked me to imagine what Meghan Markle's kitchen looks like, it would be all Le Creuset, KitchenAid, and Sage. And yet, the Duchess has surprised me. In the second episode of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, she says the secret to her relaxed glamorous fashion is 'high-low dressing'. I think that's the secret to her elegant kitchen too.

Even though the series isn't filmed in the Sussex's elegant Montenico home, you can see Meghan's eye at work, making the kitchen look expensive, elegant, and welcoming too. When you look a little closer, the cost of her kitchen accessories is much more modest than you might expect. She'll splurge on Le Creuset and Viking, of course, but there's some Anthropologie, M&S and Dunelm lookalikes, a surprisingly affordable Vitamix blender and one of the best (and cheapest) coffee makers I've ever used in there too.

From walnut wood chopping boards and copper pans through to napkins and bowls, I've pulled together all my favourite pieces from Meghan Markle's high-low kitchen style, so you can recreate interior design that's fit for a princess. I've even found her apron on Amazon too.

What's in Meghan Markle's farmhouse kitchen?

Interior designers have been saying that Meghan Markle is re-sparking farmhouse as the kitchen trend of 2025. I don't know about you, but I could hardly focus on any of the actual activities; I was too busy oogling at the decor.

Wayfair's Resident Style Advisor and Art Director, Olivia Saurwein, describes Meghan's design choices as calming. "Meghan's style is synonymous with chic and timeless neutrals and this is even more apparent in her kitchen," Olivia explains, " crisp white and biscuity beige rule the overall colour palette and create a cosy kitchen atmosphere which feels clean and warm. These neutrals are complimented by soft blue accent hues, from nostalgic baby blue to elegant dusty blue with grey undertones."

If you want to know how to get the royal look, you've found the perfect place. I've got all her essentials in one place.

Meghan's cooking and hob essentials

When he's not prepping food on her immaculate marble island, Megan Markle is cooking on her £15,000 Thermador oven. This, you could say, is the 'high' part of her high-low style. She does have some other special statement investments over on the oven side of the kitchen, including some highly covetable Le Creuset: I've been making a case for Le Creuset for decades now, so I'm happy to have the Duchess' support.

Olivia Sauerwein, Style Advisor and Art Director at Wayfair, explains that the way Meghan embraces the theatrical, statement pieces like the Le Creuset and Thermador is clever. "You don't need deep pockets to impress," she says, "invest in items that you truly love, whether it's a candelabra, or homeware that you love." Then, once you've established the grounds of luxury style, you can afford to save with some more subtle investments.

Over by the cooker, you can see Meghan's beautiful Le Creuset (is there a spotlight shining directly onto it? Or is that just the Le Creuset halo?), but you'll spot that she's artfully hung some copper pans and stacked some chopping boards behind the hob too.

The copper and wood textures enhance the warm, organic feel that Meghan is curated, perfectly balancing out the sleek, cool-toned surfaces. They're perfect for signalling quality and authenticity in her kitchen, but they're also the perfect place to save some money.

Meghan's meal prep essentials

I am in no doubt that With Love, Meghan is carefully curated, but the wider, main shots of the kitchen are so surprisingly simple. Yes, the marble is polished, but the little meal prep trinkets that we glimpse seem personal too.

Here's where I was most struck by the Duchess' modest style. We see the styled spread of fresh produce and neatly organized fridge ingredients in very attainable, yet still aspirational collections. I've done some digging and I think you can pick up some of Meghan's signature ways for how to organise a fridge alongside her meal prep essentials from Amazon, ProCook, Dunelm, M&S, and Anthropologie.

Kai Shun Classic Chef's Knife £212 at Borough Kitchen Japanese knives always elicit 'ooh's and 'ahh's from enthusiastic chefs. so it doesn't surprise me to see Meghan chopping with this ultra-thin, super-sharp high-quality blade. It's expensive, but this is one of the places where you really feel the quality. If you're not planning on opening a Michelin Star restaurant, you could still get the look with ProCook's set of three gourmet chef's knives, which have equally elegant handles. Microplane Zester £24.95 at Amazon When Meghan's zesting lemons, it looks effortless. While I have no doubt she could make taking the bins out look good, this is one of the cases where we can thank the accessory. My Microplane changed the zesting game. You can thank me later for that one. Zulay Lemon Squeezer £12.99 at Amazon Zulay is a very accessible brand, in the best way. Their affordable lemon squeezer does exactly what it says on the tin. It's effective, robust, and a sensible place for Meghan to stick to an affordable. I've seen some pretty beautiful juicers in my time, but this is your sign to save here.

Meghan's worktop and accessories

What you might have taken foregranted is just how cleverly Meghan weaves polished interiors with natural textures and she does through her simple accessories. Olivia Sauerwein, style Advisor and Art Director at Wayfair, compliments the way that Meghan uses ceramics, glass, wire, and wood. "These make for a great decorative backdrop whilst being endlessly practical - these are really easy to mix old and new, so you can save money and create a more authentic, homely look."

I could shop for these little worktop accessories all day long and it's safe to say, I've fallen in love Meghan's. She opts for simple, subtle colours with delicate, pretty touches. They're understated, totally timeless and I want them all.

Ceramic Berry Basket £6 at Dunelm The epitome of farmhouse chic, these berry baskets are featured inside and outside of Meghan's fridge. Whilst you could splurge on Anthropologie's £30 berry basket (I don't blame you), I think Meghan's simple style look a lot like Dunelm's. Inkollu Wire Stand £45 at Nkuku Meghan has lots of clever storage accessories in her show, but the wire stand is proving to be one of the most talked-about. I looked around for a long time to find one like Meghan's and this is an almost exact match. M&S Ribbed Glass Jar £6 at M&S Available in large, medium, and small, these glass storage jars are perfect for multiple different uses in your kitchen. Meghan switches between these and Kilner jars throughout the whole series. They're a simple and easy way to add some style to your kitchen.

Meghan's tableware and dining

We don't actually get to see a whole amount of what Meghan's table looks like, but all the meal prep and pretty panning shots that we do get tells us all we need to know. It's more of the farmhouse chic style that Meghan has mastered. There's a lot more high than low here.

The salad bowl, for example, is a very expensive piece that I wouldn't trust myself with. However, the delicate blue and white plates and Anthropologie tablecloth are both more affordable and they make a bold enough statement to work on their own in your home.

Meghan's essential appliances

A kitchen isn't a kitchen without appliances. Whilst these are often ugly, Meghan's selection is clever and the perfect example of her high-low styling. She's opted for simple, trusted brands and not gone too extravagant. If anything, I'd call the collection pretty modest.

Meghan's coffee and tea station

Meghan offers everyone coffee. As a former barista, I know why. It's a love language. I love that she offers up a coffee station for visiting parents (it's very much needed) and her ceramic ribbed coffee mugs are to die for. It's clear Meghan's choices for coffee aren't ego-driven: she's gone for some of the best coffee products I've tested, but balanced the lavish splurges with some very affordable options. I just wish we knew what kind of beans she was drinking.

More Meghan Markle Essentials

If, like me, you want to know everything and anything that's on With Love, Meghan, I'm adding to this as I re-watch and research the complete kitchen set-up. Stay tuned, this will keep expanding.

Marble Salt Cellar With Spoon Visit Site Little touches of marble go a long way towards making a kitchen feel expensive. I have no doubt that Meghan's was another Crate & Barrel number, but The White Company makes an almost identical and equally luxurious salt pot. It might seem expensive for what it is, but this is a place to splurge. Amelie Assorted Latte Cereal Bowls, Set of 6 Visit Site It seems like Meghan has a bowl for everything and, more often than not, I'm sure she's using the AnthroHome Amelie cereal bowls. These come in a range of earthy colours and their thick, robust feel cultivates farmhouse luxury without breaking the bank. Kilner Preserve Jar Visit Site If your heart melted at the sun sea steeping vase story that Meghan shared about Archie (mine too), you'll be feeling inspired to get your hands on a Kilner Jar. The easiest way to do so is, of course, by shopping them at Amazon, but they're also available at M&S. Soulnioi Sundae Glass Ice Cream Bowls Visit Site Abigail Spencer says she'd hate Meghan for how pretty she made these look if she couldn't consume the fruit compote inside them. If you can't beat them, I say we join them and pick up a tulip ice cream dish for our own fruity breakfasts and desserts. The scalloped glass Meghan has is Crate & Barrell, so I've found a UK alternative on Amazon. Zaza Lustered Champagne Coupe Glasses, Set of 4 Visit Site I knew Meghan was a girl after my own heart when the mimosas made an appearance. Again, whilst hers are only sold in America, I did some snooping and have found plenty of coupe inspiration. You could go for an elegant green set from Urban Outfitters, a classic collection from Argos, or, because we know and love them, why not shop some AnthroHome. Hedume Glass Honey Jar Visit Site I'm feeling inspired to bring more honey into my home after watching the first episode of With Love, Meghan. Don't worry, I'm still a long way off beekeeping. This simple, cute honey pot will absolutely be how I'm displaying mine, Markle-style.

If I had the money, I'd recreate Meghan Markle's whole farmhouse kitchen. It's really, truly beautiful. If you've never come across the brand before, Magnolia has lots of pieces that tie in to the general style of the kitchen. It's already big overseas, but I predict a UK-boom from them too very soon.